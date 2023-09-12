State turns to wildfire prevention, Chinese disinformation campaign fueling Maui fire rumors, Kilauea volcano draws crowds, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
How invasive grasses could have contributed to the magnitude of Maui's fires. As Lāhainā’s sugar cane industry ended in the late 20th century, thousands of acres of unmanaged land made it home for invasive species, according to Lissa Strohecker, the outreach and education specialist at the Maui Invasive Species Committee. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mistrust on cause of Maui fire fueled by Chinese disinformation. Social media disinformation that is playing a major role in mistrust among some Lahaina fire survivors was stoked by China — including a claim that the fire started from secret government testing of a “weather weapon.” Star-Advertiser. New York Times.
Experts review complaints of unauthorized attorneys soliciting employment after Maui wildfires. Ads have appeared on TV, radio and social media. But officials are cautioning survivors to be wary of legal fraud, and those who would take advantage of them when they are most vulnerable. Hawaii Public Radio.
Emergency action plans are critical to disaster response, experts say. Where was Maui’s? While both state and county officials have refused to confirm whether or not Maui had an emergency action plan in place to help steer its response during the disaster, HNN Investigates was able to sit down with the head of Oahu’s Emergency Management Agency to get a better understanding of what the document might contain — and why it’s so vital. Hawaii News Now.
Millions of dollars have poured in to help Maui fire victims. Where has the money gone so far? The biggest pot of donations is over $110 million in the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Over four weeks later, they’ve given out nearly $19 million to non-profits. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Utility Regulators Could Be The Next To Investigate Maui Fires. But the Public Utilities Commission so far is staying out of it, saying it doesn't want to duplicate other efforts. Civil Beat.
Amemiya to lead Green’s sports task force. Keith Amemiya, former Honolulu mayoral candidate and prior head of the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association, has been appointed by Gov. Josh Green as chair of Green’s Sports Task Force. Star-Advertiser.
Arizona Prosecutors Will Try Again To Get Death Penalty For Hawaii Inmate. A Hawaii prison gang member who murdered another inmate in an Arizona prison cell in 2010 will once again face the possibility of the death penalty. Civil Beat.
Hawai'i DOH Says New Covid-19 Vaccine coming to Hawaii mid-September. Ronald Balajadia, the Immunization Branch Chief at the Hawai’i Department of Health said it's important to get the vaccine because COVID is not going away. KITV4.
Oahu
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school. A popular instructor at the University of Hawaii’s William S. Richardson School of Law is asking a federal judge to intervene in a civil battle so he can return to in-person teaching. Ken Lawson is accusing university officials of violating his right to free speech. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea continues to erupt, vog returns to west side of Hawaii Island. The state Department of Health reported that air quality levels were elevated at its Ocean View and Pahala air quality monitoring stations. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2
Trace Amount Of TCP Detected In Mountain View Water System. Trace amounts of a contaminant associated with pineapple cultivation have been detected in the ‘Ōla‘a – Mountain View water system, although health officials say the water system is in compliance with the state drinking water standards. Big Island Video News. Maui News.
Scott Pauli named Executive Director for the Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau. In his role, Pauli will oversee the Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau’s destination marketing in the United States – and support international marketing partners in Canada, Japan, South Korea, China and Oceania – as contracted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and through collaborative efforts with island partners, government entities, and various sectors within the hospitality, group market and related industries. Big Island Now.
Maui
DOH releases preliminary, unvalidated data from Maui air sampling following wildfires. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health received access Monday to preliminary, unvalidated data of baseline air sampling conducted by the US Environmental Protection Agency in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui. Maui Now.
Trace amount of solvent found in Kula water system. The Hawaii Department of Health says a trace amount of toluene has for the first time been detected in water samples collected at the Upper Kula Treatment Plant on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors. The night the wildfires descended upon Lahaina, Maui Preparatory Academy was unexpectedly forced to become a makeshift shelter for nearly 700 frightened people, many of them blackened with soot or shivering from hours in the ocean to escape the flames. Star-Advertiser.
3 more Lahaina residents identified among 115 confirmed fatalities. As of today, 60 of the 115 victims have been identified and their families have been notified. Eight more victims have been identified but their families have not been located or notified. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Planning Department to hold workshops, survey on carbon reduction strategies. The County of Kaua‘i Planning Department will hold a series of virtual and in-person workshops in September on the Kaua‘i Climate Adaption and Action Plan, particularly to discuss carbon emissions reduction strategies with the community. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi rain gauges show below average precipitation for month of August. According to the monthly precipitation summary from the National Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu, the Anahola gauge had its lowest August total since 2000, and Mount Waiʻaleʻale and Wainiha had their lowest August totals since 2005. Kauai Now.
Hilo Selected as One of 18 Arts for EveryBody Communities - Vibrant Hawai’i will support a year-long fellowship for up to 12 artists
