Lassner to retire as UH president, new COVID vaccine not yet available to many, Maui mayor creates Lahaina Advisory Team, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Activists Urge Return Of DLNR Water Official To Former Job. A meeting of Hawaii’s Commission on Water Resource Management was dominated Tuesday by calls to reinstate a senior water official who was reassigned amid criticism over decisions made during the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Insurance lag results in wait for COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines became available following a steady upward trend in U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations since summer. Star-Advertiser.
Dems To NOAA: Hold Wespac Accountable For Misspending Nearly $1 Million. Members of Congress sent a letter seeking accountability for the fishery council's "transgressions." Civil Beat.
Oahu
Navy ‘recklessly destroyed’ Red Hill evidence, lawyers allege. Attorneys representing families sickened by the 2021 Red Hill water crisis introduced a motion in Honolulu’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday that alleges that Navy officials “recklessly destroyed” text and phone records between two key officials. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Affordable rental project and 2 preschools break ground. Oo sticks, wielded by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and an assortment of bankers, developers and other local officials, broke ground Tuesday on a $199 million affordable rental project offering two on-site preschools in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
With school in session, Skyline sees a positive bump in ridership. Officials are seeing about a 14% increase in demand that they say is fueled partly by students. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County looks to the future: General Plan 2045 envisions next 25 years, seeks to balance growth with sustainability. Public comments on the plan, a 25-year blueprint for the long-term growth and sustainable development of Hawaii Island, are being accepted until Nov. 20 through Konveio, an interactive online platform. Tribune-Herald.
Two Big Island nonprofits will receive a share of more than $42 million in grants awarded by the US Department of Agriculture through the Inflation Reduction Act to nine organizations for planting and maintaining trees, combat extreme heat, and improve access to green space in communities throughout the state. West Hawaii Today.
Small amounts of chemical TCP found in Mt. View water source. Trace amounts of a potentially carcinogenic chemical have been detected in a Mountain View water source, according to the state Department of Health. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui mayor announces: Lahaina Advisory Team, community meetings, creation of Office of Recovery. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has formed a 5-member Lahaina Advisory Team comprised of Lahaina residents that will meet with him weekly to ensure the County makes decisions based on the needs and desires of the community. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Council begins talks on recovery plan after fires. Committee seeks public input, will hold another meeting in West Maui Sept. 27. It was the first time the committee took up the resolution that aims to develop a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to Maui’s wildfires in Lahaina and Kula on Aug. 8. Maui News.
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences. A month and a half after a wall of flames tore through Lahaina town, killing at least 97 people and erasing the town, scores of key questions linger. Despite that, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen hasn’t publicly answered questions at a news briefing since Aug. 29. Hawaii News Now.
Criticism building against Lahaina's Oct. 8 reopening to tourists. Thousands of Maui residents are expressing their opposition to Gov. Josh Green's decision to reopen Lahaina to tourists on Oct. 8. KITV4.
‘The Wildfire Litigation Industry’ Takes On Hawaiian Electric. The outcome of numerous lawsuits will affect victims, shareholders and, potentially, 470,000 customers statewide. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Harrowing Eyewitness Accounts Cast Doubt On Official Lahaina Fire Narrative. Those who fled the fire by car tell of being blocked or funneled into narrow gridlocked streets. The county has not said when it will release a detailed report on what happened. Civil Beat.
Firefighters contained early fire, left for short break and returned to find flames anew. Five firefighters who fought the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire left the scene that day after nearly eight hours containing the blaze so Maui Electric Co. workers could repair downed utility poles and power lines, one of the firefighters and a Maui County attorney said. Civil Beat.
They face ‘unimaginable challenges’ but a new reason for hope: A full ride at UH for a year. UH will offer full scholarships to every Lahainaluna High senior for one academic year. UH President David Lassner made the announcement in a class assembly at the school’s temporary location at Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Kaua‘i household hazardous waste collection set for Sept. 23 and 24. Among the items that will be accepted are automotive products, lead-acid batteries, lawn and garden products, oil-based paints, thinners and stains, fluorescent lights, batteries and more. Kauai Now.
