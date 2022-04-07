Income tax rebate back on the table, Big Island dangerous dog penalties increased, Maui tackles record $1B budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Money in hand PC:Alexander Mils via Unsplash
Firefighters get pay raise. Pay raises are coming for Hawaii firefighters, after an arbitration ruling. Police officers will likely get a similar deal when their contract is renewed. KHON2.
‘Homesick’ Navy Officer Files Lawsuit After Being Denied Hawaii Gun Permit. Two attorneys are hoping to change a Hawaii gun law after a Navy officer was forced to give up his personal firearms because he had sought psychological counseling after feeling depressed and homesick. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. Associated Press.
Hawaii Health Department confirms 3rd case of Legionnaires’ disease in Waikiki. The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed an additional case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Japan Association of Travel Agents Surge of Japanese visitors expected. The arrival of a delegation from the Japan Association of Travel Agents in Hawaii this week is a positive sign that the recovery of tourism from Japan, the state’s top international market, is finally on an accelerated timeline. Star-Advertiser.
March 31-April 6, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections in Hawaiʻi. The latest weekly count includes 109 cases on Maui, 107 on Hawaiʻi Island, 37 on Kauaʻi, three on Molokaʻi, -1 on Lānaʻi, and 56 out of state. There are 883 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu. Maui Now.
Oahu
Murder suspect, son of Honolulu police officers, did not receive special treatment, Chief Rade Vanic says. There is no indication that a 19-year-old murder suspect, who is the son and stepson of Honolulu police officers, received special treatment after he allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Round Top Drive during a failed robbery March 18, interim Police Chief Rade Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Commission Says Honolulu Should Fund Defense For Cops In Lindani Myeni Killing. Police officers Garrick Orosco and Brent Sylvester are named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed the week after Myeni was killed. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
‘Nobody Knows What’s Going On’: Kalihi Is Transforming Despite Uncertainty About Rail. Commercial property values have spiked along the rail line since the tax to build the project went into effect. But rail didn’t create that new value, local analysts say. Civil Beat.
Lead contamination detected at school, home at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Navy and state Department of Health are working to validate the detection of lead contamination at a school and a house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
The clock is ticking on the Waimanalo landfill in West Oʻahu. Here are the city's options. The main garbage dump for the island is supposed to close by March 2028 and the city has to decide on a new site by the end of 2022, as ordered by the state Land Use Commission. Hawaii Public Radio.
State’s first tiny home project addressing homelessness welcomes first residents. A ceremony to officially welcome new residents to Kama‘oku Kauhale, a tiny-home village for people experiencing homelessness, was held Wednesday in Kalaeloa. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Median price of single-family home on Oahu soars to new record high: $1.15M. The median price of a single-family home on Oahu soared to a new record high of $1,150,000 in March — a 21.1% increase from last year. Hawaii News Now.
Move to 4-day workweek allows Oahu’s most elite lifeguards to expand their reach. A team of Honolulu’s most elite lifeguards are part of a growing trend happening at workplaces across the country: They’re shifting to a four-day week. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
‘The details are frightening’: Results of Access to Care survey presented to council. Doctors on the Big Island can’t afford to take patients who have Medicare and Medicaid due to low reimbursement rates. West Hawaii Today.
Council approves harsher penalties for owners of dangerous dogs. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday passed a bill that would impose steeper penalties on owners of dangerous dogs. Tribune-Herald.
Commission authorizes amended power agreement for PGV, Hawaiian Electric. Amendments to a power purchase agreement between Puna Geothermal Venture and Hawaiian Electric have been approved by the state, with some conditions. Tribune-Herald.
Waikoloa timeshare project wins council approval. Some 900 new timeshares are expected to be popping up at the Waikoloa Resort starting within five years, following County Council votes Wednesday approving rezoning that will do away with nine holes of golf and add affordable housing for workers. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council begins review of billion-dollar budget. The committee on Tuesday morning began its review of county departments under Mayor Michael Victorino’s record-setting $1.045 billion proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. Maui News.
Maui Councilmember King proposes funding for wastewater solution in Māʻalaea. If approved, the proposed funding of up to $9.5 million will be used to construct a wastewater treatment facility for the Māʻalaea community that currently relies on 24 outdated injection wells. Maui Now.
Maui Police Department achieves CALCEA re-accreditation. The Maui Police Department announced its re-accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. On April 2, 2022, CALEA awarded accreditation status to the department for the ninth time. Maui Now.
Kauai
KIUC touts lowest rate increase, at forefront of renewables. For the third straight year, Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative leads the state in renewables, reporting 69.5% of electricity production coming from renewable sources in its annual filing for 2021. Garden Island.
Everything’s On The Table As Kauai Writes Its First Climate Change Action Plan. Kauai County planners say public input will guide the process of drafting an islandwide climate change mitigation strategy. Civil Beat.
