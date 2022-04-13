Agents foil cyberattack against undersea cable, vacation rental rules up for Honolulu council vote, Hirono tours Red Hill, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Illegal fishing surfaces as a top threat to maritime, food security. Last week, while en route to a major conference set to begin today in Palau — where President Joe Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, will meet with regional leaders to discuss ocean policy — U.S. State Department officials touched down in Hawaii to meet with military officials to discuss efforts to curb illegal and unreported fishing. Star-Advertiser.
Local Fishermen and women are on the hook for high costs as seafood prices continue to rise. People may have noticed the price of poke and seafood is on the rise. KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric’s 2021-22 sustainability report details renewable energy progress. Hawaiian Electric said it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22% last year compared to 2005 baseline levels. Maui Now.
Donations tied to figure in bribe cases handed off. So far about one-third of donations affiliated with Milton Choy have been returned. KHON2.
Questions Raised Over Kai Kahele’s Job With Hawaiian Airlines. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s nearly four-month absence from the nation’s capital is now raising questions about whether he has violated House ethics rules regarding his employment as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Civil Beat.
In victory for anti-vaping advocates, Hawaii is on the verge of banning flavored vape products. After more than seven years of the trying, the state is on the verge of banning flavored vaping products. But vape shop operators say the ban will put hundreds of small retailers out of business. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Fight to lower legal limit for drunk driving in Hawaii hits roadblock. A proposal to lower the blood alcohol content level officially died this legislative session. However, advocates for the change say they are not giving up and will be back next year. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Short-term rental rules up for final vote at City Council. The proposed rules, which were introduced at the request of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, notably would increase the required minimum stay at short-term rentals to three months from the current 30 days. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Sen. Hirono, Senate Armed Services Committee chair tour Red Hill. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee were to have toured the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility Tuesday. The visit comes as the Navy prepares to permanently shut down operations at the site. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Army to conduct controlled burn to reduce wildfire threat. The Army announced Tuesday that it will conduct a controlled burn next week at the Schofield Barracks training range complex to reduce the risk of summer wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Police Misconduct Records Lawsuit Costs Honolulu Taxpayers Another $83,000. The city and Honolulu Police Department have been ordered to pay attorney’s fees and costs totaling more than $83,000 in the latest round of legal sparring over whether police misconduct records should be available for public scrutiny. Civil Beat.
Third Lawsuit Filed Against City Alleging Honolulu Police Caused Crash. The Honolulu prosecutor’s office also has opened an independent investigation into the crash. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council digs into budget: Unknown if property tax relief is on the horizon. It remains to be seen whether Mayor Mitch Roth’s administration will be able to provide property tax relief while still balancing its budget, officials told the County Council on Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
Queen's hospital nurses on Hawai'i Island paid nearly 20% less than Oʻahu counterparts. The Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in Waimea has been struggling to employ nurses even before the pandemic. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lava recovery update given: Dozens turn out for Puna meeting; boat ramp could reopen next year. Construction on the Pohoiki Boat Ramp could begin by mid-2023, if all goes well. Tribune-Herald.
Millions In State CIP Funds Released For Big Island Projects. Governor David Ige on Tuesday announced the release of $276,557,732 for CIPs that will be administered by various state departments. Big Island Video News.
Katherine Kealoha won’t be taking the witness stand to testify against her brother after all. Katherine Kealoha will not be called to testify against her brother in a federal drug trial, despite being transferred back to Hawaii from a prison in California to take the stand. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
Deer woes return for local farmers as Maui County drought intensifies. For the third straight month, Maui County rain gauges were below half of what’s average, and some local farmers are seeing the impacts. Maui Now.
$6M in funds released for Maui CIP projects in February and March. Governor David Ige announced the release of $276,557,732 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be administered by various state departments. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi voters will get new election notification postcards after some got the wrong ones. Kauaʻi voters received postcards last week which were supposed to contain information about the upcoming primary and general midterm elections. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai deputy police chief stopped at airport after issued firearm found in carry-on bag. Kauai Police Department Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen was stopped at Lihue Airport after his department-issued firearm that he “failed to remove” was found in his carry-on bag. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
