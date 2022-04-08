Tourism management bill advances, Captain Cook name change clears House, Bezos tours Maui food bank, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kailua-Kona pool party pre-COVID ©2022 All Hawaii News
State tourism management bill advances. Anticipating resident backlash against over-tourism as the industry rebounds, state lawmakers today advanced a bill that would set money aside to study and implement tourism management. Maui Now.
No legislation after months of Hawaii land management hearings. Six months of special House investigative hearings — ostensibly over mismanagement of state agricultural lands — have failed to produce any legislation addressing problems identified in two state audits that were amplified during the hearings. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Sheriffs Training Chief Arrested On Charges Of Falsifying Records. J. Marte Martinez, who oversees training for the state Department of Public Safety, also is accused of perjury and lying to authorities. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Homeless Survey Reveals Pandemic Effects On Neighbor Islands. The 2022 point-in-time count shows a decrease in homelessness on Maui, while the Big Island and Kauai saw an uptick in people living on the streets or in shelters. Civil Beat.
Order of political parties on ballot announced. The state Office of Elections has announced the order in which political parties will appear on the 2022 primary ballot. The order was determined at random in a drawing on Wednesday. Maui News.
Candidate familiarity overshadows policy details in race for Hawaii governor. The three Democratic Party candidates for governor agree on some key challenges facing Hawaii and provide differing levels of specifics in an election that will ultimately come down to favorability over details, according to longtime political observers. Star-Advertiser.
Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom. A bill at the state Legislature would declare July 31 an official state day of observance commemorating King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III’s accomplishments in restoring the Hawaiian kingdom after a British navy captain seized control in 1843. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Ige considers emergency water order as conflicting statements cloud contamination issue. Both the Navy and state Health Department have said there’s no indication that the Navy’s fuel contamination at Red Hill is spreading. But at a meeting last month of the state Commission of Water Resource Management, Navy engineers revealed data shows there is a possibility. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Senate Budget Proposal Puts $350M Toward New Stadium. The Legislature is looking to speed up development of the new Aloha Stadium. Civil Beat.
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection. The state Department of Transportation has announced plans to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha highways in Kahaluu. Hawaii News Now.
Laniakea parking reopens, but some residents say long-term solution needed. For decades, North Shore residents and visitors have complained about a traffic bottleneck at popular Laniakea Beach, where beachgoers darted haphazardly across two-lane Kamehameha Highway. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Captain Cook Name Change Adopted By Hawaiʻi State House. The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives voted on Thursday to adopt a resolution, HCR27 HD1, which requests “the United States Census Bureau to re-designate the census-designated place known as Captain Cook on the island of Hawaii as Ka‘awaloa.” Big Island Video News.
Prosecution calls law enforcement witnesses on Day 3 of drug trial for Big Island doctor. The prosecution in the federal drug trafficking trial of Dr. Rudy Puana, the brother of former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, called several members of law enforcement to the stand on Thursday. KITV4. Civil Beat.
Coast Guard identifies victim of fatal boating incident; nearly $29K raised to support victim’s family. Theresa “Reesa” Butts, a crew member aboard the vessel 40-foot Uhane Nui o Naia, which is operated by Sunlight on Water, died in an accident reported about 6 p.m. in waters about 10 minutes out of Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Thursday morning. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tours Maui Food Bank. Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos was spotted earlier this week at the Maui Food Bank, one of the many organizations he made personal donations to in the second half of 2021. Maui Now.
Maui Resort, Earthjustice Look To Resolve Lawsuit Over Lights Injuring Seabirds. Jay Penniman, who manages Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, is advocating for the creation of an islandwide seabird habitat conservation plan like Kauai has. Civil Beat.
Kīhei roundabout sparks Maui residents’ traffic, project concerns. Construction on the Kīhei roundabout — the first multilane roundabout on a state highway — is sparking several concerns among area residents. Maui Now.
Traffic Is A Mess In South Maui. Residents Say These 2 Projects Could Help. With the new Kihei high school set to open its doors next year, community members worry things will only get worse if nothing is done. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Brun associate, Haidee Sueyasu, pleads guilty. The final associate named in the federal indictment against former Kaua‘i County Councilman Arthur Brun pled guilty to a drug charge Wednesday. Garden Island.
Homeowner assistance programs expand on Kauaʻi. Island homeowners in financial hardship can apply to an expanded assistance program. Garden Island.
