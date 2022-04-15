Hawaii honeycreepers in peril, lei banned at some graduations, Hawaiian Airlines cancels more flights, omicron XE reaches the state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|‘Ākohekohe crested honeycreeper PC:DLNR Jacob Drucker
New Report On Reestablishing ʻŌhiʻa In Hawaiʻi. The study, which highlights the value of ʻōhiʻa in capturing carbon, provides support for recovery of the native tree, officials say. Big Island Video News. Garden Island.
Health Department confirms omicron variant XE detected in Hawaii. The recombinant COVID-19 omicron variant XE, first identified in the United Kingdom, has been detected in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiian Airlines to cancel 32 more flights amid pilot recertification delays. In place of the canceled flights, Hawaiian is planning to substitute their smaller aircraft with larger planes to rebook passengers and ensure travelers get to their destinations. They do plan to complete 119 flights around the state Friday. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Documents Show US Rep. Kai Kahele Has A Special Deal With Hawaiian Airlines. Just before Kahele took office, the airline and national pilots union agreed to a new provision in the union contract granting a special leave for pilots who are also elected officials. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Department of Public Safety official pleads not guilty to perjury, other charges. The head of training at the state Department of Public Safety pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges accusing her of lying about her educational background. Public Training Officer J. Marte Martinez pleaded not guilty to perjury, tampering with a government record and unsworn falsification to authorities. Associated Press.
State may loosen restrictions for ‘Made in Hawaii’. The Made in Hawaii brand is synonymous with many local products. But after sales dipped during the pandemic, the state is looking at ways to revitalize the Made in Hawaii brand. KHON2.
Oahu
Experts: As more suits are filed, cost to taxpayers for crash involving officers could top $10M. Legal claims are mounting in a near-fatal crash last year in which officers allegedly chased a car without their emergency lights on and then didn’t stop to render aid. All six people in the Honda sedan involved in the September crash in Makaha are now suing the city. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu North Shore homeowners defy state laws as they try to save their properties. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it’s investigating after a beachfront property owner rented an excavator and moved large amounts of sand in front of his homes at Rocky Point on Oahu’s North Shore to protect them from erosion. Star-Advertiser.
More Lead Detected In Water Of Pearl Harbor Schools, Home. Lead has again been detected in water samples taken from three Pearl Harbor area locations, including schools for young children, the Navy announced on Thursday. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii gets funding for weather research. The University of Hawaii at Manoa has been named to a consortium of institutions that will share $360 million over the next three years to conduct research that will help weather authorities better forecast episodes of flooding in rivers and streams, among other things. Star-Advertiser.
Good Friday and Easter weekend 2022: List of what’s open and closed on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Senate Calls For Lava Evacuation Plans On Big Island. Lawmakers want the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to pick up the pace in drafting evacuation plans. Civil Beat.
New site planned for abandoned vehicles: Facility would be on state land near Hilo landfill. Hawaii County officials within the next two years want to construct a building in Hilo to store abandoned vehicles. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Community College gets EV charging station that is first of its kind on isle. Hawaii Community College gets EV charging station that is first of its kind on isle. The solar charger follows the installation of eight new EV charging stations at the University of Hawaii at Hilo campus in 2020. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
As Hawaii lifts the mandatory mask mandate and Safe Travels Program, hospitals on the Big Island are generally seeing fewer COVID-19 patients, including Kona Community Hospital, which recently saw a six- day period during which no COVID-19 patients were admitted. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Tourists May Have To Start Paying To Park At Popular Maui Beaches. In response to growing calls from residents who want their government leaders to better manage crowds of tourists who’ve clogged parking lots and dissuaded locals from going to some beaches in their own backyards, Maui County is planning to roll out a new paid parking system that would charge visitors and set aside free spaces for residents at some of the island’s busiest destinations. Civil Beat.
Paia temple takes steps to curb shoreline erosion. State approves plans to put in temporary barrier while long-term solutions sought. Maui News.
Lei-giving ban at high school graduation? Maui students question new restriction. Long a Hawai’i tradition, lei-giving at high school graduation has been banned — at least temporarily — at Baldwin High School. Maui Now.
Maui County had a 4.3% unemployment rate in March. Maui County’s unemployment rate in March was 4.3%, down from the 4.7% reported in February, and the 8% rate from March of 2021. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua’i politicians and climate activists push, pull on policy. Local state representatives met with advocates on Wednesday, to discuss climate bills still alive near the end of the Hawai‘i State Legislature’s 2022 session. Garden Island.
Kahele hears from students. For U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, Wednesday was his turn to take on the role of teacher as he addressed the Island School staff and the school’s high school population at the Wilcox Gymnasium on the school’s Puhi campus. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.