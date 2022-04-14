Honolulu council limits vacation rentals, Blangiardi tests positive for COVID as cases rise statewide, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Condos along the Ala Wai ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s Land-Use Regulations Are Helping Drive Up Housing Prices. It’s a long-standing complaint among homebuilders in Hawaii: land-use regulations contribute enormously to building costs, they say, driving up the price of housing. Now, researchers at the University of Hawaii have attempted to measure that impact. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Despite DUI acquittal, state lawmaker could still face disciplinary action. Despite her acquittal on drunk driving charges, state Rep. Sharon Har could still face disciplinary actions from her fellow lawmakers. Complaints filed by more than a dozen of the Makakilo lawmaker’s constituents say Har violated the House’s code of conduct when she made public statements about her arrest that conflicted with police body camera video of the incident. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Senate Committee Recommends Kuwaye’s Appointment To The PUC. Naomi Kuwaye, a utilities lawyer, is one step closer to gaining a seat on a state commission in charge of regulating public utilities in the islands. Civil Beat.
Majority of Hawaii’s COVID cases are highly contagious ‘stealth’ Omicron. According to health officials, stealth Omicron is 30% more transmissible than the original and could be to blame for a slight uptick in cases that the Department of Health is watching closely. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i reports 1,327 Covid cases, 8 new deaths in the last week. There are 941 reported coronavirus cases on O‘ahu, 160 on the Big Island, 55 on Kaua‘i, nine on Lāna‘i, 130 on Maui, five on Moloka‘i, and 27 diagnosed out of state. KHON2.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi Tests Positive For Covid. The mayor’s office is working to notify people who have had close contact with the mayor in recent days. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Rail repairs made from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. Welding repairs that were made to correct flaws in the Honolulu rail tracks have been completed. KHON2.
127-unit affordable housing project in ‘Ewa is moving forward. 127-unit affordable housing project in ‘Ewa is moving forward. Hawaii Public Radio.
A Bill To Finance A New Waste-To-Energy Plant On Oahu Raises Questions. Lawmakers are advancing a bill to help a company raise up to $50 million to develop a new waste-to-energy operation on Oahu even as the city pays hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties each year because it can’t provide enough trash to feed the existing H-POWER garbage-to-energy plant. Civil Beat.
Amid rising costs to remove Haiku Stairs, advocates renew push to keep trail. The Honolulu City Council has given preliminary approval for money to dismantle the Haiku Stairs in Windward Oahu. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
County R&D budget to get big bump. It takes money to make money, the maxim goes, and the county Department of Research and Development is taking that to heart. West Hawaii Today.
Ordnance removal enters next phase: Following 9 months of scanning near Waimea, Army personnel will begin digging for munitions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since 2002 has removed more than 2,700 unexploded munitions from the area around the former Waikoloa Maneuver Area, a 185,000-acre area which was used for live-fire exercises during World War II. Tribune-Herald.
Tourism official: Japan-Kona flights to return late this year. Direct flights between Japan and Hawaii Island are expected to resume late this year, and there’s talk of a third operator entering the market with service to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Plans change for Kihei park’s future playing fields, community space. Original plans for the South Maui Community Park’s next phases have changed to consolidate future playing fields while adding more open park space for community events, a playground and a picnic area. Maui News.
Climate change, resiliency and sustainability grants available in Maui County. The County of Maui Office of Climate Change, Resiliency, and Sustainability is soliciting grant proposals for the fiscal year 2023-24 funding cycle. Maui Now.
Hooked juvenile monk seal found on Maui, recovering after rescue. A juvenile monk seal is recovering after surgery to remove a large hook that the animal had ingested and which was lodged in his esophagus. Maui Now.
Kauai
Lihu‘e Airport runway relocation gets $3.9M boost. Lihu‘e Airport is the only airport in the United States without a standard runway safety area required by the Federal Aviation Administration. Garden Island. KHON2.
Lawmakers may urge the state to rename Russian Fort Elizabeth on Kauaʻi to Pāʻulaʻula. Senate Concurrent Resolution 119 asks the Board of Land and Natural Resources to rename the park to Pāʻulaʻula, the traditional name given to the fort by the Native Hawaiians who built it. Hawaii Public Radio.
Condo opponents keep vigil near Koloa development site. Elizabeth Takenaka and the Save Koloa nonprofit have been maintaining a vigil 0n Kiahuna Plantation Drive for the past several days after signs of construction, including the installation of dust screens, became apparent. Garden Island.
