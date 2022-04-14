14 bills offered in quest for honest government, Chinatown soup kitchen leaves area after neighbor complaints, fireworks bills fizzle, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii House opening day 2022 PC:House Republicans
Hawaii legislative report calls for ‘better, honest’ government. A recently formed commission is recommending passage of 14 bills at the Legislature largely aimed at combating public corruption, improving government transparency and changing fundraising and campaign spending rules. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press.
Hawaii state Legislature bills to combat illegal fireworks fizzle out. Bills aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks in Hawaii have essentially died this legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Set To Vote On Making State Police Shooting Board Permanent. A bill that would make the Law Enforcement Officer Independent Review Board a permanent state fixture cleared its final committee vote on Thursday, setting it up for a full Senate vote. Civil Beat.
Hawaii to receive $3.6M to help working families lower energy costs. The state of Hawaii is slated to receive more than $3.6 million in federal funding to help lower-income households increase energy efficiency in their homes, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced, thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Tourism Is Rebounding But Japan Remains A Barrier. Japan, which is Hawaii’s third-largest market, has eased most restrictions on travel, raising hopes a significant return of tourists may be near. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu rail project gets estimated time arrival. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has three months to submit its revised plans for the rail to federal officials for funding. KHON2.
River of Life serves up final meal at longtime Chinatown site. River of Life Mission, which has been offering free meals to homeless and other needy people for some 35 years, on Thursday served up its last dishes at its Chinatown location. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property. The Department of Health said it is actively investigating a property on 20th Avenue in Kaimuki after neighbors raised concerns about piles of construction material. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Katherine Kealoha to be a witness in case targeting her brother. The trial of a Hawaii Island doctor accused of writing opioid prescriptions for his friends to sell or trade to fuel their cocaine consumption opened Thursday with federal prosecutors labeling him a drug dealer and the defense arguing he was an addict legally treating people in pain. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Tsunami museum reopens in Hilo: Today marks anniversary of devastating 1946 wave. Just in time for Tsunami Awareness Month, the Pacific Tsunami Museum has reopened after being shuttered for two years because of the pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Lightning likely ignited brush fires in South Kohala. Hawaii Fire Department personnel and volunteers responded about 3 p.m. Wednesday to two separate brush fires about 1.5 miles west mile marker 3 on Highway 190, also known as Mamalahoa Highway. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
DOE plans to open Kihei high school with ‘hybrid model’. DOT ‘hopeful’ roundabout can help open school; LUC says pedestrian crossing condition remains. The state Department of Education plans to open the new Kihei high school through a “temporary hybrid model” that will allow incoming freshmen to use space at Lokelani Intermediate this fall before transitioning to the high school’s new campus in January. Maui News.
Maui visitors in February more than double from same month last year. February’s visitor arrivals jumped nearly 109% year over year: There were 193,232 visitors last month compared to 92,608 visitors in February 2021, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s preliminary visitor statistics report released today. Maui Now. Maui News.
Arrests made in connection with theft that preceded deadly crash involving MPD employee. Maui police arrested two suspects in connection with a theft, that preceded a deadly crash which claimed the life of the Chief’s Executive Secretary Terry Jones last month. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Creative Technology Center granted $650K. The Kaua‘i Creative Technology Center, a long-planned facility to build a local creative industry, is projected to break ground sometime next year. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.