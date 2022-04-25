Child abuse increases, Legislature won't curtail session fundraising, group seeks apology for Hawaiian language ban, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Keiki paddleboarding in Hawaii ©2022 All Hawaii News
State finds increase in sexual, physical abuse of children. A state program has found there were more child abuse cases in Hawaii in 2021 than in 2020, attributed in part to COVID-19 but also to increased awareness and reporting. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii lawmakers pan suggested ban on campaign contributions during legislative sessions. Hawaii lawmakers don’t seem inclined to pass legislation this year that would fulfill a special commission’s recommendation to outlaw campaign fundraising during the legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
Some approved Hawaii legislative bills have already become law. As Hawaii’s 2022 legislative session approaches its scheduled end on May 5, the number of approved bills sent to Gov. David Ige for action is building. Star-Advertiser.
Apology sought for 90-year ban on speaking Hawaiian in schools. House Concurrent Resolution 130, which is written in both Hawaiian and English, also acknowledges the consequences of the law that made English the only language allowed in schools. Star-Advertiser.
Mauna Kea debate continues as lawmakers discuss related bills. Up for discussion are joint committee bills to establish an oversite committee over the mountain. Meanwhile a report on how much money astronomy generates for the Big Island, came out Sunday. KITV4.
The Aha Moku Advisory Committee given new life. A state advisory committee tasked with giving Native Hawaiians a voice in the management of environmental, fisheries and cultural resources is poised to get back to business after being stalled for years due to political infighting and lack of funding. Civil Beat.
Resolution seeks to make Filipino course mandatory for high school students. A required course in Filipino history, culture and identity could be coming to all Hawaii public high schools, according to a resolution passed earlier this month by the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii ranked most expensive state to live in. A new study by World Population Review ranked the states with the highest and lowest cost of living. KHON2.
Hawaii doctors prescribing antiviral pills for COVID. Doctors in Hawaii are now prescribing antiviral pills for the treatment of symptomatic patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, but they must be considered at high risk and meet other criteria. Star-Advertiser.
Package tour travelers return for Golden Week, marking Japan tourism recovery for Hawaii. Package tours from Japan, which have been absent in Hawaii for the past two years of the pandemic, are returning in time for the start of Golden Week on Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Feds Agree To Stop Fighting Order To Drain Red Hill. The federal government is submitting to the state’s environmental oversight authority, an Earthjustice attorney said. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu rail board still hung up on confidentiality agreement. Six of the 12 board members who oversee the city’s rail project have not signed mandated confidentiality agreements but only one has been excluded from private board discussions, including again on Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Making progress to reach goal, city completes a third of conservation actions. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi released the city’s annual sustainability report on Friday in recognition of Earth Day. The city’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% in the next three years. And so far, more than a third of conservation actions have been completed. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Homelessness up on Hawaii Island; 1 in 3 unsheltered individuals considered ‘chronically homeless’. A total of 837 homeless people were counted during this year’s count, with 300 identifying as “chronically homeless,” which mean having been continuously homeless for at least one year, according to the report released last week by Bridging the Gap Hawaii. West Hawaii Today.
Satellite-dish array proposed for Ka‘u: Project would be used to search for fast radio bursts from space. The Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics will request a special permit to operate an array of 10 satellite dishes on a one-half acre rural lot in Wood Valley. Tribune-Herald.
‘Great big party house’ irks neighbors: Illegal short-term vacation rentals pop up in residential neighborhoods. A group of Kailua-Kona homeowners says a loophole in the county vacation rental law is allowing illegal short-term rentals to flourish in what once were quiet neighborhoods. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo housing facility looks to break ground by September. Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc. will break ground on a 92-unit housing facility on Kawili Street across from the University of Hawaii at Hilo for seniors, veterans and veterans’ spouses “between June and September,” said project chairman Bob Williams. Tribune-Herald.
Captain Cook Name Change Resolution Stalls In Senate. Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs deferred a measure to re-designate the census-designated place as Ka‘awaloa. Big Island Video News.
Maui
To tackle overtourism, Maui considers cap on visitor accommodations. The Maui County Council is looking at ways to crack down on overtourism in response to the visitor boom it experienced last year. Council members say they want to better regulate the industry this year, so it doesn’t happen again. Hawaii News Now.
Bill on licensing requirements for electric gun sellers mulled. The Maui County Council is considering a bill to establish licensing requirements for sellers of electric guns, while a federal lawsuit challenges the delay in licensing and additional requirements proposed for sellers. Maui News.
Unexploded ordnance washes ashore on Lānaʻi, Army contacted for response. Personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources contacted police after locating a piece of unexploded ordnance, which they said washed onshore at Hulopoʻe Beach Park on Lānaʻi. Maui Now.
11 unclaimed remains at Maui forensic facility. The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility in Wailuku, according to police. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased. Maui Now.
Kauai
This West Kauai Beach Is Growing So Why Move Inland? Kauai County is testing the idea of property swaps to get residents to move away from the coastline but on this coastal stretch the issue isn’t so clear. Civil Beat.
Army to honor educators on Teacher Appreciation Day. In the weeks leading up to Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 3, the U.S. Army Recruiting Station Kaua‘i is partnering with several local organizations to honor and celebrate teachers. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.