Hawaii in search of statewide schools superintendent, Honolulu landfill committee rejects all proposed sites, state hospital may soon open, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii student in class PC:Hawaii Department of Education
Deadline extended to apply for schools superintendent post. The application period has been extended in the search for Hawaii’s next permanent superintendent of public schools because only a little over a dozen candidates have applied, and only two are from Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s Interim School Chief Wants The Job Permanently. Is He Up To It? Keith Hayashi has been running the statewide school system for nearly a year, dealing with a pandemic, staffing shortages and other problems. Civil Beat.
New Hawaii State Hospital to open after lengthy delay. Officials overseeing the Hawaii State Hospital told state lawmakers Monday that their new 144-bed psychiatric facility is expected to open its doors to patients in about two weeks after more than a year of delays caused by a lack of policies and procedures, difficulty recruiting staff and flaws in shower floors, door handles and hinges. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raising OHA’s Share Of Ceded Land Revenue. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is poised to get more money generated by the use of lands once held by the Hawaiian Kingdom. Civil Beat.
Nearly half of isle keiki in financially insecure households, report finds. Nearly half of all children in Hawaii lived in financially struggling households three years ago, before the COVID- 19 pandemic surfaced, according to Aloha United Way. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State spent $37-million on Safe Travels Hawai'i program. While the final cost of the Safe Travels Hawai'i program is still being tallied, MG Kenneth Hara estimates the total cost will be about $37-million. KITV4.
Developers face lawsuit over lack of accessibility features at Maui, O'ahu housing properties. On Monday, the Department of Justice added eight new defendants to an existing lawsuit that alleges developers built five condo and apartment complexes without proper accessibility features. KITV4.
Oahu
Landfill Advisory Committee rejects proposed sites for new Oahu landfill. The city’s Landfill Advisory Committee voted Monday not to recommend any of the six proposed locations to replace the island’s only municipal landfill at Waimanalo Gulch on the West side of Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Three Honolulu Homeless Shelters Are Closing, Leaving Clients With Uncertainty. The service providers are vacating their current locations in Chinatown and Kakaako without a plan for where to go next. Civil Beat.
Navy Captain Fired After Latest Red Hill Fuel Leak. The Navy admiral who relieved the captain touted “accountability for safety” in a staff email on Monday. Civil Beat.
Flesh-Eating Bacteria In The Ala Wai Canal May Triple Due To Climate Change. UH researchers said infections are rare, but officials and residents should start now trying to mitigate contamination in the canal to keep it that way. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
E-waste program suspended due to lack of funds. A county program to recycle electronic waste has been discontinued until at least July. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
DHHL to break ground on Honomu ag project Friday. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will break ground this week on a new subsistence agriculture project in Honomu. Tribune-Herald.
Candidate filing for House seats gains momentum after a late start. Hawaii Island’s newly redefined and open District 6 seat in the state House of Representatives has so far attracted two Republican candidates seeking to represent the Kona district. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
State clears top Maui health official who faced widespread backlash over his COVID statements. Dr. Lorrin Pang, the state Department of Health’s Maui district health officer, faced major backlash last year for his support for controversial COVID-19 treatments. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Now Survey: 70% very concerned with the increase of out-of-state Maui homebuyers, 83% think Maui County should cap transient accommodations. Maui Now received 544 verified responses with 90% identifying as Maui County residents and 10% identifying as non-residents. A total of 86% of respondents identified as registered voters and 14% as non-registered voters. Maui Now.
Winners announced for small business awards. A baker, a farmer and the head of an equipment rental company were among the business owners honored at the 2021 Mayor’s Small Business Awards on Wednesday. Maui News.
Kauai
County, state set fair housing webinars. April is National Fair Housing Month, and the Kaua‘i County Housing Agency, along with other state and county agencies, is providing free training opportunities for landlords and tenants to learn about current federal and state fair housing laws. Garden Island.
