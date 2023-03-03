Rail drags Honolulu bond rating down, Native Hawaiians sentenced to prison in hate crime against white man, Mauna Kea Authority and DLNR spar over mountain management, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Public housing agency struggling with $800 million repair backlog as hundreds of units remain vacant. The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is trying to make a dent in a more than $800 million capital improvement backlog. And it's asking lawmakers for money this year to fix hundreds of vacant units and get more people off the streets. KITV4.
Cathy Betts to continue as director of the state's Department of Human Services. Cathy Betts was confirmed by the state Senate Wednesday to continue her role as director of the Department of Human Services. Betts was asked to continue her DHS leadership after Gov. Josh Green appointed her, as well as several other familiar government faces, in December. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Hawaiʻi State Office of Wellness and Resilience outlines its mission. The newly created Office of Wellness and Resilience and its first director, Tia Hartsock, are now in place to tackle the “unprecedented public health crisis” in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Now. Kauai Now.
Adult recreational cannabis bill to receive final Senate vote. A bill that would legalize adult recreational use of cannabis in Hawaii cleared its final committee hurdle Thursday. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
In effort to crackdown on illegal mufflers, lawmakers considering noise detectors. There are already laws on the books saying driving with modified mufflers that cause loud noise illegal, but advocates of this bill say those laws are not being followed and the device would crackdown on rule breakers. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Legislators Propose $1 Million Boost For Performing Arts. After rebuffing two simultaneous threats to public-art funding, local artists and art supporters now have flipped the legislative momentum. Instead of potentially suffering major cuts this session, they have become positioned to receive a financial boost. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Firm downgrades city’s bonds for first time since 1999, citing growing rail debt. Moody’s Investor Service lowered the rating of Honolulu general obligation bonds from a level known as Aa1 to Aa2. While the rating agency says the city continues to enjoy a “strong financial position,” it also express concern by the increase in city debt due to the financially troubled rail project. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Mayor Proposes Cautious $3.4 Billion Budget. With island residents still reeling from double-digit real estate assessments fueled by pandemic-related price hikes, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that he is proposing a $3.4 billion operating budget for the City and County of Honolulu for fiscal year 2024, which is essentially flat, adjusted for inflation. Civil Beat.
OHA's Plan To Build High-Rises At Kakaako Makai Stalls In The Senate. The Senate Ways and Means Committee has shelved the Office of Hawaiian Affairsʻ proposal to build three residential towers up to 400 feet tall on oceanside land OHA owns at Kakaako makai. Civil Beat.
New Aloha Stadium May Be Smaller As Green Rejects Original Development Plan. The Hawaii governor says the estimated $400 million cost of a public-private partnership is too high. Civil Beat.
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families. Hawaii’s congressional delegation is asking the IRS to back off of families that were affected by the Red Hill water crisis — many of them outraged that under current regulations the money they received from the military for temporary housing is considered income and that they are being slapped by the IRS with steep taxes. Star-Advertiser.
Why is $16M Waianae police station partially empty? In 2016, the City spent $16 million to build the Waianae Police Station. A blessing was held, but the doors never fully opened. West Oahu residents are concerned that the building continues to sit partially empty seven years later. KHON2.
Kamalani supporters protest school’s closure. Scores of Kamalani Academy students, teachers, parents and supporters demonstrated Thursday outside the state Department of Education, chanting, “Save our school!” to protest a decision by the state Public Charter School Commission that the Wahiawa school must close after its contract expires June 30. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Pahoa soft OKs site for library, transit hub. Pahoa residents came to an informal consensus Wednesday regarding their preferred location for a planned new library and transit hub. Both a new public library and a bus hub have been planned for Pahoa for years, with both projects eventually consolidated into a single site last year. Tribune-Herald.
Hōlualoa School Community Rallies In Kona. Parents and teachers say they are still waiting to hear specifics from the Hawaiʻi DOE on how and when it will address numerous health and safety issues at the school. Big Island Video News.
These patients could have few alternatives for life-saving care if key pharmacy closes. Kona Community Hospital’s pharmacy could be forced to close if it doesn’t meet new regulations set to go in effect later this year. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
2 Native Hawaiian Men Sentenced In Hate Crime Against White Neighbor. A Native Hawaiian man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday for the hate crime beating of a white man who tried to move into his remote, traditional fishing village. Local lawyers believe this is the first time the U.S. has prosecuted Native Hawaiians for hate crimes. Associated Press. KHON2. KITV4.
Oprah buys 870 acres of land in Kula for nearly $6.6 million over recent months. Media mogul and billionaire Oprah Winfrey recently purchased about 870 acres of Kula agricultural land for nearly $6.6 million in recent months, adding to hundreds of acres of real estate she already owns in Kula and in Hāna. Maui Now.
Former Maui state lawmaker charged for failing to file spending report. Former Maui state lawmaker Kaniela Ing, who has run into trouble with the state Campaign Spending Commission in the past, is now facing prosecution for having “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly failed” to timely file a supplemental report with the commission last year. Maui News.
Maui Yacht Owner: ‘I Didn’t Know What I Was Getting Into’. Jim Jones says he wants to make things right, but former employees and county officials say he shouldn’t have a boat. Civil Beat.
Mortar found at Kīhei recycling business, recovered by Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. An unexploded ordnance, which appeared to be a mortar, was discovered by employees at a Kīhei recycling company within their metals collection area Tuesday. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
State seeks fines on Koloa dam owners. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking a $5,000 fine from the owners of a faulty dam, which could endanger more than 600 people if it failed. Garden Island.
