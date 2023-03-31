Oahu, Maui lose population while Hawaii Island and Kauai grow, Aloha Stadium consultant bills to be audited, Green's DLNR pick up for confirmation today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Senate Budget Committee Embraces Tax Breaks For Working Families. The Senate will support a sizable slice of Gov. Josh Green’s proposed state tax changes, including adjustments to Hawaii’s income tax structure and enhanced tax credits to help working families, the Senate Ways and Means Committee chairman Donovan Dela Cruz said Thursday. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi pay transparency bill advancing to House floor. A measure that would require Hawaiʻi employers to disclose hourly and salary ranges in job postings s a move that studies have shown to narrow pay disparity gaps. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii On Course To Join States Where Gun Companies Can Be Sued. A bill that would allow people to sue gunmakers cleared a key Senate committee Thursday. Despite a federal law that protects firearms manufacturers and dealers, the proposed statute would allow people harmed by firearms to hold the companies accountable in state court. Civil Beat.
Proposal to extend mandatory retirement age for judges fails. The current law requires them to retire at age 70. The new law would have allowed them to serve five more years — to age 75. Hawaii News Now.
DLNR director nominee faces 1st confirmation hearing. Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Dawn Chang faces her first round of Senate confirmation hearings on Friday, March 31. KHON2.
Strong Hawaii tourism might fade into summer. February was a month to love for Hawaii’s visitor industry with arrivals recovering to 96.5% of pre-pandemic times — but the momentum might not continue into what looks to be a much softer summer than expected. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Hospitals Are Struggling To Meet The Needs Of The Chronically Homeless. Emergency rooms are on the front line of caring for Hawaii's most medically vulnerable homeless people, yet they lack many of the resources needed to have a lasting impact. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi's demand for social workers will climb over the next decade, report says. The "Social Work in Hawaiʻi: A Workforce Profile" report from UH's Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health evaluated the status of social workers in Hawaiʻi in terms of salary, labor force and demand. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Oahu tax relief bill gains in Council amid skepticism. Members of the Honolulu City Council’s Budget Committee remained skeptical Thursday but advanced Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s plan to give property tax relief to nearly 152,000 qualifying homeowners in the form of a one-time $300 tax credit. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Aloha Stadium Consultant’s First-Class Flights Will Be Audited, State Says. A portion of the planning contract went to paying for air travel that appears to violate state rules. Civil Beat.
US Army to host a 2-day public meeting on modifications to Honolulu Harbor. The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a public meeting Thursday and Friday to better understand how to improve ship navigation and reduce transportation costs at the harbor. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers close to approving millions for teacher housing. Senate Bill 941 is moving along in the State Legislature proposing to fund housing developments near three schools with $185 million. The breakdown of the funding would go as follow: $65 million for Mililani High School. $60 million for Waipahu High School . $60 million for Nanakuli High and Intermediate School. KHON2.
Mo'ili'ili residents soon to be displaced to make way for residential tower. Dozens of families at Kapiolani Village Apartments are being displaced in six months for a new residential tower and some of them still have nowhere to go. KITV4
Oahu town hall addresses deadly fentanyl use impacting Hawaii's youth. At today’s town hall meeting in Ewa Beach, members of the community gathered to hear from officials and experts on the dangers of fentanyl and its current impact on Hawaii. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Despite decades-long cleanup, threat of unexploded ordnance on Hawaii Island remains high. Eighty years after the military battered parts of Hawaii Island with grenades, mortars, and bombs, officials estimate thousands of unexploded ordnances remain scattered throughout several West Hawaii Island communities ― a reality that impacts everything from daily life to future planning. Hawaii News Now.
Likely delays along Kilauea Avenue and Keawe Street throughout April. The County Department of Public Works is warning of likely delays along Kilauea Avenue and Keawe Street throughout April as a lengthy road rehabilitation project begins. Tribune-Herald.
Study seeks to identify early signs of diabetes among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander young adults. On Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., those between the ages of 20 and 50 will have an opportunity to take part in the study at the Pahoa Recreational Center. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Visitors to Maui in February up 14% from last year, spending up 34%. Tourism continued to recover across the state in February, with Maui County reporting double digit increases visitors and spending over the same time last year. Maui Now.
$1M in upgrades proposed for Helene Hall wastewater system. Current equipment is ‘not functioning’ right, cesspools also lack capacity. Maui News.
Maui Police Department mourns passing of former Chief Howard Tagomori. The Maui Police Department confirmed the passing of former Chief Howard Tagomori on March 3, 2023. Maui News.
Kauai
County considers nearly $5M for Kaua‘i landfill issue. County of Kaua‘i council members considered proposed funding to address the ongoing Kekaha landfill crisis during its annual budget meeting on Tuesday, as representatives from the county Department of Public Works broke down how requested funding would confront the questionable future of Kaua‘i’s only landfill. Garden Island.
Raising awareness about disabilities. The excitement of holding a sign advocating for developmental disability awareness was the same whether on the lawn of the Historic County Building on Rice Street in Lihu‘e or under the eaves of the Mo‘ikeha Building of the Lihu‘e Civic Center. Garden Island.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face hush money indictment - NEW YORK >> Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said today, his formal surrend...
No comments:
Post a Comment