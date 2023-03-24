Board of Education reduces exec raises, students bounce back from pandemic learning loss, LGBTQ flag flap at Ewa Middle School, Oahu $100M first responder complex unlikely, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Student Recovery From Pandemic Learning Loss ‘Exceptional’ Analysis Finds. The analysis done by the mainland consultant Center on Assessment found overall that students learned at a faster rate after the pandemic than they did before, and that mathematics needs a “steeper recovery” than English in public schools. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Climate Experts Highlight Positive Points In An Otherwise Dire International Report. Scientists, activists and policymakers in Hawaii say they are not surprised by the heightened warnings contained in the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change but they have some reasons for optimism. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Pushes For Ban On Deep-Sea Mining. Sea mining could bring adverse effects on the marine floors of Hawaii, creating clouds of mud that push away fish, destroying seabeds and imposing irreversible damage on the seafloor, environmental advocates argue. Civil Beat.
Foodborne illness complaints, yellow placard violations up. Health officials have been increasing their restaurant site inspections, leading to an uptick in violations. KHON2.
Deadly fungus detected in Hawaii patient. There has been one confirmed case in Hawaii of Candida auris, a deadly fungus that has sparked national concern as it’s spread rapidly through hospitals and other health care facilities in about two dozen states. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
The First Responders Park Bill Is Dying. Rep. Amy Perruso says she won't advance a bill to fund the state's first responders campus amid questions about the project's relevance. When Hawaii Senate President Ron Kouchi introduced a measure to provide at least $100 million to build a campus for first responders on 243 acres of agriculture land in central Oahu, the Kauai senator hailed the controversial project as necessary for Oahu’s law enforcement and public safety workers. Civil Beat.
4 Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in Makaha crash. Four Honolulu police officers accused of chasing a vehicle with six Maili Beach Park partygoers in September 2021 entered not-guilty pleas Thursday to charges that they caused a crash, fled the scene and conspired to cover it up. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
After spate of tragedies on Oahu roads, city prosecutor pushes for jail time in more traffic cases. In the wake of several high-profile fatal crashes, Honolulu’s prosecutor has changed his policy on plea agreements in traffic court in hopes of making the roads safer. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu councilors paid the least compared to neighbor islands. A 60% salary increase for Honolulu City Council Members and its Chair, recommended by the salary commission, is renewing interest in the process. KHON2.
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash. Freshman state Rep. Elijah Pierick recently paid a visit to Ewa Makai Middle school, something that public officials often do. What was less usual — and what’s drawing broad criticism — is a video he posted on his Instagram page about that visit. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Ownership of historic Waiāhole Valley up for debate after proposed 600% rent increase. Rent lease negotiations between the state and nearly 100 tenants in Waiāhole Valley are sparking conversations about the future of this rural, agricultural community. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Woman Cited For Taking Nēnē Gosling From Hilo Park. A 57-year-old woman was cited this morning after allegedly taking a nene gosling from Wailoa River State Recreational Area in Hilo and driving away with it. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Community College opens student center stocked with basic necessities. The Kahuaola Basic Needs Center is located at the Manono Campus and is stocked with food, hygiene products and clothes available for pickup. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Waiehu rental project’s fate remains undecided. After four meetings, a Maui County Council committee on Wednesday was unable to come to a decision on a 120-unit rental housing project in Waiehu, whose fate could now be determined by the Department of Housing and Human Concerns director. Maui News.
Maui’s mayor wants to buy company that controls water flow to thousands of acres. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen says he is reviving a long talked about plan to buy a company that controls the water flow to thousands of acres. Hawaii News Now.
Maui vacation rental supply and unit demand up from 2022, but down from pre-pandemic. While gains were realized in month-over-month data, Maui’s vacation rental supply, unit demand and occupancy in February remained down double-digits from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Maui Now.
Maui doctor charged in federal prescription drug investigation. A 74-year-old Maui doctor faces four federal counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances after he allegedly illegally prescribed hydrocodone, Xanax and Valium to an undercover federal agent on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Mosquito release plan aims to save forest birds on Maui. State and federal officials are moving forward with a plan to release millions of incompatible male mosquitoes into the East Maui wilderness in an effort to save the region’s threatened and endangered forest birds. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kawakami administration breaks down $402 million Kaua‘i budget proposal. The budget process opened Thursday with a display of goodwill between the Kaua‘i County mayor and Kaua‘i County Council chair. Garden Island.
Coast Guard leads multi-agency exercise at Kukuʻiula Small Boat Harbor on Kauaʻi. At Kuku’iula Small Boat Harbor near Po’ipū, the U.S. Coast Guard and several state, county and volunteer agencies conducted a full-scale search and rescue drill on Thursday morning to practice working collaboratively during emergencies. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
