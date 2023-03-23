Green signs abortion protection bill, parental rights, flavored tobacco bills die in Legislature, gubernatorial appointees having a tough time getting Senate confirmation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. KHON2.
Lawmakers Agree On The Need To Address Hawaii’s Housing Crisis — But Not On How. The Legislature is considering a rash of vastly different strategies, while Gov. Josh Green's bills are struggling for traction. As the Legislature approaches a key deadline on Friday during a session that promised to address Hawaii’s critical housing shortage, one thing has become clear: there is no miracle cure. Civil Beat.
Legislature Kills Measures To Protect Parental Rights In Child Welfare Cases. The bills would have required authorities to get orders from judges in most cases before taking children from a parent suspected of abuse or neglect, in contrast to the current practice in Hawaii of almost never seeking court orders. Civil Beat.
Hawaii bill to ban flavored tobacco products goes up in smoke. A legislative fight against flavored tobacco products has likely gone up in smoke, as Hawaii lawmakers have not scheduled a hearing for a bill proposing to ban the devices ahead of Thursday's deadline. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Hawaii Senate Delays Vote On Planning Director Nominee. Senate President Ron Kouchi said no members came forward to say they were coerced to vote against Scott Glenn's nomination. The Senate delayed until Friday a vote on Scott Glenn’s nomination to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development in part due to accusations that senators have been pressuring colleagues to vote one way or another. Civil Beat.
Governor’s Embattled DBEDT Nominee Opts To Face A Full Senate Vote. Green expects Sadayasu to get an up-or-down decision within days as he urges lawmakers to let him form his team. Chris Sadayasu received a 4-1 vote in the Senate Energy, Economic Development and Tourism Committee against his appointment. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s pandemic learning loss recovery could take years. A new independent analysis has found that learning loss among Hawaii’s public school students during the COVID-19 pandemic has ranged from moderate to severe, and the state will need a “multiyear effort” to catch them up to where they should be, a consultant told state Department of Education officials on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii gets $14.2M grant for public health response. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the state $14.2 million as part of its Public Health Infrastructure Grant Opens in a new tab, which is supported in part by the American Rescue Plan. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths. The state’s average positivity rate was at 5.2% compared with 4.2% the previous week. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Oahu
Board overseeing Aloha Stadium briefed on new redevelopment plan. Board members of the state agency long driving Aloha Stadium redevelopment plans were briefed Wednesday on a new plan from Gov. Josh Green, and could take action on it next week. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s proposed land use ordinance raising concerns. Owners of horses, cattle and other farm animals are questioning a small section about raising livestock in the more than 230-page document. KHON2.
Neighborhood board’s attempt to force power lines underground is short circuited — for now. An attempt by a neighborhood board to force a developer to put 46kV power lines underground in a Kapolei development has been put on hold. Hawaii News Now.
Oxygen tank found to be origin of Kailua ambulance fire. The source of a fatal ambulance fire in Kailua last year was an oxygen tank, an investigation found, but its cause remains unclear. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at popular beach on Oahu’s North Shore. During a routine beach monitoring on Tuesday, health officials detected fecal contamination at Sunset Beach. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave to debut at West Oahu. A 52-acre recreational lagoon and shoreside commercial development called Wai Kai featuring a surfing wave pool with the world’s largest standing wave opens Saturday in Ewa Beach. Star-Advertiser.
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk. Medical professionals and community health providers are evaluating the plight of a homeless man who says he was disregarded by Hawaii’s largest hospital. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County awards grants to address homelessness. Hawaii County announced 16 grants totaling $7.5 million will be awarded to organizations around the island to address homelessness. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state. A developer who was born in Hilo plans to invest up to $30 million to restore a 152-room Country Club Condominium Hotel on Banyan Drive. The proposal with developer Peter Savio goes to a vote Friday before the state Land Board, which owns the hotel. Hawaii News Now.
County to dedicate new ambulances. Seven new ambulances are joining Hawaii County’s emergency vehicle fleet after years of COVID-19-related delays. Tribune-Herald.
New Vietnam War Memorial To Be Dedicated In West Hawaiʻi. A new Vietnam War Memorial will be unveiled at the West Hawaiʻi Veteran Cemetery next week, as America recognizes the 50th anniversary of the war closure marked as Vietnam Veterans Day. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Gov. Green announces Kūlanihāko‘i High opening agreement. New South Maui High School Likely To Welcome Students In August, Governor Says. Buses will transport students on an interim basis as the state builds a $25 million pedestrian bridge. over the next three years. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Maui News
Applications open for East Maui water board. A Maui County Council committee is now taking applications for an 11-member board that will oversee water operations in East Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i seeks funding for pre-planning of new road and trail. The Kaua‘i County Council approved a move to apply for $800,000 in funding for the initial planning of two infrastructure projects aimed at constructing a major road and trail system on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Wai’ale’ale Project provides chance for Kaua’i, Ni’ihau youth to attend college for free. The Waiʻaleʻale Project has helped nearly 1,000 students from Kaua’i and Ni’ihau — who otherwise would not have gone to college — to successfully navigate the college system with financial assistance, counseling and mentorship. Kauai Now.
