33 swimmers nabbed for alleged dolphin harassment, union leader's wife headed to prison, audit finds lots of credits but little housing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Bills to transform Hawaii’s school meals die in Senate. The bills aimed to provide cheaper and more locally sourced meals to the nearly 170,000 public and charter school students in Hawaii, although all appear to have been blocked in the state Senate Committee on Education. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘All Hawaiian’ coffee labeling in lawmakers’ crosshairs. To widely popular support, several bills in the state Legislature would prohibit coffee distributors from advertising their products using Hawaiian place names if an insufficient percentage of those products actually originated from those places. Tribune-Herald.
How each Hawaiʻi mayor plans to tackle the housing crisis on their island. From growing development funds to building housing for specific groups of people, mayors across the Hawaiian Islands are focusing their attention on housing initiatives this upcoming fiscal year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Former Union Leader’s Wife Headed To Prison For Fraud. Federal prosecutors said Marilyn Ahakuelo enjoyed an inflated salary and first-class travel on the union's dime. Ahakuelo who was convicted alongside her husband for embezzling from a local union and helping to fraudulently increase membership dues was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly six years in prison. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Aloha Stadium Has Already Cost Taxpayers $20M. Where’s All The Money Gone? The state and its consultants promised to deliver a world-class facility for uses beyond University of Hawaii football games, surrounded by a vibrant entertainment district that boasted housing, hotels, restaurants and stores. Instead, taxpayers were left footing ever-growing bills as the future of the stadium became increasingly unclear. Civil Beat.
4 rail stations in project’s airport segment expected to be done by year’s end. The joint venture company that nearly seven years ago got an $875 million Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation contract to build elevated rail and stations from areas east of Halawa to Kalihi outlined its efforts this week. Star-Advertiser.
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk. The federal government is launching a review of how the Queen’s Medical Center responded to a homeless man who spent days on the sidewalk outside its ER in need of care. Hawaii News Now.
Service members sue over toxic Red Hill water. Three active-duty service members filed legal claims against the U.S government this week seeking compensation for health impacts and other damages they say they suffered when jet fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill facility contaminated their drinking water in 2021. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Resolution working towards making The Ocean Safety Division its own department. The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Division is currently part of Honolulu's emergency services department. But now in discussion: House Concurrent Resolution 21, which would make ocean safety its own department. KITV4.
Plans to convert office space into condos. A plan to bring hundreds of residential apartments to Downtown Honolulu by converting office space into condos has led to a push to change the City’s housing code in order to move along the project. KHON2.
Hawaii Kai bridge in need of emergency repairs among dozens islandwide in poor shape. The Keahole Street Bridge in Hawaii Kai — between Costco and Safeway — is deteriorating, and the city says it’s looking into an emergency procurement to fix it. But the problems don’t stop here. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County’s audit finds most affordable housing credits not resulting in new units. A new Hawaiʻi County audit revealed that of the 1,811 affordable housing credits issued since 1988, only 336 credits have resulted in the intended construction of affordable housing units, Hawai‘i County Auditor Tyler Benner recently told the County Council. Big Island Now.
Early morning blaze destroys bathroom at Old Kona Airport Park. Hawaii County announced that a structure fire has destroyed the only working bathrooms at the Old Kona Airport BeachPark. The Fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. and caused an estimated $750,000 in damages. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Clerk Rejects Petition Over Riki Hokama’s Residency. Questions about whether the County Council candidate met eligibility requirements to run for the Lanai seat lingered for months after the election. Civil Beat.
Phase 1 excavation complete at Haleakalā following 700 gallon fuel spill. Phase 1 of excavation at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex was completed March 22, 2023, according to an update provided by the US Space Forces. This comes following a 700 gallon diesel fuel spill at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex in January. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi’s sole electric provider seeking 9.4% rate increase; public hearing March 28. Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative is asking the Public Utilities Commission to approve an increase of $16.7 million in its electric revenues, which currently is $177 million at present rates. Kauai Now.
Robots helping save lives on Kauai. Robots can be lifesavers, and that’s especially true for the Kauai Fire Department, which started using CPR robots. KHON2.
