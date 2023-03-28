Heavy showers threaten Oahu, Kauai County - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau to take effect from noon today through Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Coin honoring Edith Kanakaole enters circulation, Legislature delays managed retreat plan, gun control bill advances, more news from all the Hawaiian islands
U.S. Mint releases Edith Kanaka‘ole quarter into circulation. Kanaka‘ole, who died in 1979, was an award-winning composer, chanter, master instructor for hula, and venerated cultural icon who taught at Hawaii Community College (1971-1974) and the University of Hawaii at Hilo (1974-1979). Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now. KHON2.
Tax credit, early childhood education bills remain alive. Do not expect a direct cash rebate from the state this legislative session, but several bills in motion would offer tax credits, helping keep more money in your pocket. KHON2.
Hawaii Lawmakers Grappling With Sea Level Rise Say It’s ‘Not The Right Time’ For Managed Retreat. The task of moving people away from the coast faces a hurdle: economic complexities. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers inch closer to eliminating Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. State lawmakers advanced measures in both chambers last week that would disband the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and place some of its functions under a new office at the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Hawaii Public Radio
Hawai‘i gun control bill moves forward. A bill aimed at restricting who can obtain firearm permits and where they can carry them passed its second reading in the state House of Representatives, moving it one step closer to becoming law. Garden Island.
Push To Lower The Legal Alcohol Limit For Hawaii Drivers Runs Out Of Gas Again. A push to lower the legal blood alcohol concentration for Hawaii drivers fell short again this year, as it has for the past five years. Civil Beat.
Coast Guard to send additional cutter to Hawaii. The service announced that it has selected the CGC Harriet Lane as its new “Indo-Pacific Support Cutter” and that the vessel will move from Portsmouth, Va., to Honolulu early in fiscal year 2024. Star-Advertiser.
Feds seek prison for wife of convicted former union boss. The wife of the former business manager of a Hawaii labor union convicted of rigging a vote to raise dues and using members’ money to live a luxurious lifestyle should spend 70 to 87 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Star-Advertiser.
As manufacturers pay for e-waste, local recyclers see huge demand. Hawaii’s new system for collecting old computer equipment and televisions is moving into high gear, three months after electronic companies began footing the bill. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Bill aims to regulate commercial activity at Oahu public parks. An effort to get away from allowing commercial activities at city and county parks around Oahu on a park-by-park basis has met resistance from the public as well as local officials. Star-Advertiser.
Tiny Homes Proposed For DHHL Lands In West Oahu. However, the chairs of the Senate and House Hawaiian affairs committees are proposing two different approaches to providing housing options to certain DHHL beneficiaries. Civil Beat.
Honolulu rail moves step closer to opening as HART expands trial run. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation released new drone video showcasing the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s latest trial run. Hawaii News Now.
Questions remain over future of Concealed Gun Carry policies in Honolulu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to sign into law soon -- a bill aiming to protect sensitive places, such as schools, from gun violence. KITV4.
Patients armed with weapons: Gun scare at Straub highlights disturbing trend. A patient armed with a ghost gun was arrested at Straub Medical Center after sources say staff discovered the firearm along with a high capacity magazine hidden in the man’s backpack. Hawaii News Now.
Environmentalists criticize health department for delayed toxic chemical reporting in Kunia Village. Environmental advocates are criticizing the Department of Health for the delay in telling the public that a drinking water well in Kunia Village was contaminated with toxic forever chemicals. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Launches New Website. The Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency on Monday announced it has launched a new website to improve the way in which riders connect with the Hele-On bus service. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Court dismisses challenge against the state on lease revision. Lessees of state land within the Kanoelehua Industrial Area in Hilo were allowed in 2018 to apply with the Department of Land and Natural Resources for lease extensions of up to 40 years, so long as they made certain improvements to their properties. Tribune-Herald.
Community receives $10 million for new Papa‘aloa Community Center Gym. There is a bright future on the horizon for Papa‘aloa and the Hamakua Coast with the newly acquired $10 million for a new community gym. Tribune-Herald.
The former Country Club Condominium Hotel is up for new development. The former Country Club Condominium Hotel may become a hotel again under new management. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui councilmembers vote against exemptions for Waiehu affordable housing project. An affordable housing project on the Valley Isle that needed Maui County Council's approval to move forward is facing complications. Hawaii Public Radio.
Rep. Tokuda to host first community town hall on Maui, April 6. Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced her first community town hall on Maui, Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Pāʻina building. Maui Now.
Kīhei Community Association president hopes to overcome funding road blocks. Kīhei Community Association president Michael Moran points out that his group has had its measure of successes in pushing forward projects that benefitted South Maui from Māʻalaea to Mākena. Maui Now.
Expansion plan at Grand Wailea hits permitting complication. A Maui Planning Commission hearing officer has recommended denying the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort’s applications for a planned development and special management area permits, which are needed for the luxury resort to complete its plan to add about 137 more units. Star-Advertiser.
Mokulele adding planes to aid scheduling for Lanai and Molokai. Southern Airways, the parent company of Mokulele Airlines, announced Monday that it will deploy $10 million in additional aircraft to Molokai and Lanai. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Farmers market vendors encouraged to take part in nutrition program. The Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i is encouraging vendors in farmers markets to participate in the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program, SFMNP. Garden Island.
Moriyama connects with Kaua‘i. Three high school students from Moriyama, Japan, all winners of an English language proficiency contest sponsored by Moriyama, arrived on Kaua‘i on Sunday and met their respective host families. Garden Island.
