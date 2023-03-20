Scientists alert to coral disease, bill would legalize raw milk sales, Maui health workers reject contract proposal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii abortion protection bill heads to governor. A measure protecting health care workers who perform abortions across the islands, including procedures on women traveling here from out of state, passed out of both chambers at the state Legislature Friday and now heads to Gov. Josh Green’s desk for his signature. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii may boost Medicaid payments to help patients access care. State lawmakers are considering boosting Medicaid reimbursement rates for health care providers in an effort to improve access to care for low-income residents who often struggle to find doctors willing to take their insurance. Star-Advertiser.
Why This Hawaii Lawmaker’s Job With A Major Construction Company Raises Concern. State Rep. Micah Aiu works as an in-house lawyer for Nan Inc., a major construction company that competes aggressively for state jobs. Since last summer alone, Nan was awarded eight state contracts worth $325 million, according to state procurement records. Civil Beat.
Pilot program to return houseless people to the continent advances at the Legislature. A measure that would establish a three-year pilot program at the state Department of Human Services to help houseless individuals fly back to their families on the continental U.S. has progressed in the Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
HB521 seeks to legalize the sale of raw milk. HB521 HD1 was introduced by Representative Mark Nakashima(Hamakua, Hilo, Ka‘ūmana) who chairs the House Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. Rep. Nakashima says the measure aims to create greater food security for small communities. Maui Now.
State lawmakers seek to bolster school lunch program. State Senate Bill 154 would require the Department of Education to develop and implement a School Meal Subsidy Program to provide lunches for students who do not qualify for the National School Lunch Program. Tribune-Herald.
Gambling bills go bust in Legislature. The latest efforts to legalize gambling in Hawaii have once again folded, with a deck of bills failing to hit the jackpot in the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Bill Removes Power To Suspend Electronic Media During Emergency. A House Bill that would remove the ability of the Hawaiʻi governor, or a county mayor, to suspend “electronic media transmission during a state of emergency”, advanced in the State Senate on Friday. Big Island Video News.
Gov. Green considers nominations for intermediate court of appeals. Five nominees for Associate Judge for the Intermediate Court of Appeals have been announced for consideration by the State Judicial Selection Committee to Governor Josh Green. Maui Now.
Hirono condemns proposed 50% cut in cost of living allowance for military families in Hawaiʻi. US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned a panel of Department of Defense officials about a proposed 50% cut to the cost of living allowance for military families in Hawaiʻi during a SASC Personnel Subcommittee Hearing. Maui Now.
School Councils Are Supposed To Be The Local School Boards In Hawaii. But They’re Hit Or Miss. A key part of local school oversight and parent engagement is left largely up to individual schools, with wildly varied results. Civil Beat.
Kamehameha Schools quietly selecting new board trustee. Three finalists are being considered to join a board that oversees one of the world’s largest charitable trusts, with a net worth of $15.1 billion and holdings that include hundreds of thousands of acres and schools on three islands giving preference to Native Hawaiian children. Star-Advertiser.
Former Governor Ige Gets Another Lava Tube Award. The Big Island Press Club has awarded the annual Lava Tube dishonor, the meritorious Torch of Light, and - for the first time - a special Oʻo Award for journalism. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiian relics, including Queen Liliuokalani’s personal flag, to be returned. State Archivist Adam Jansen will be headed to New York later this month to bring Hawaii items from Bonham’s auction house home. One of the items is Queen Liliuokalani’s Royal Standard, her personal flag that flew over her Washington Place home on the day the Hawaiian Kingdom was overthrown. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Plans for $300M emergency base move ahead. A state agency spearheading the First Responder Technology Campus finalized an environmental impact statement for the project earlier this month, and many Hawaii lawmakers appear poised to appropriate $100 million to begin building an initial phase. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Convention Center needs more than $15M quick fix for leaks. Gov. Josh Green has released $15 million in general obligation bonds so the Hawai‘i Convention Center can shore up a leaky rooftop terrace deck — but it’s just a temporary fix and costs for permanent repairs are projected to escalate over the next three years by at least 35% to $88 million. Star-Advertiser.
HPD urged to use recruit incentives and create Waianae patrol district. County lawmakers are urging the city to create the long-planned Waianae patrol district by finishing a half-built police substation and paying recruiting bonuses to officers who help fill uniformed vacancies that numbered 374 as of March 5. Star-Advertiser.
Navy works to repair wastewater plant amid more issues. State and military officials say they are working together to make repairs and improvements to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s leaky wastewater treatment plant. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
In limbo: Kona Community Hospital Pharmacy needs funds to stay operational. The pharmacy at Kona Community Hospital needs an additional $2.3 million from the state Legislature to comply with federal regulations or risk closure, potentially affecting over 500 chemotherapy patients. West Hawaii Today.
Military dignitaries from around the world make stop at Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawai‘i Island. Nearly 30 foreign military attachés and their spouses visited U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area and Kawaihae Harbor as part of a Headquarters Department of the Army sponsored tour of O‘ahu and the island of Hawai‘i. Kauai Now.
Maui
Maui Health employees vote 'No' in latest contract offer, strike to continue. Nearly 500 Maui Health System employees rejected the latest three-year contract offer. Represented by the United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO, the employees had three days to ratify the fourth contract agreement with Maui Health. KITV4.
State takes control of grounded boat near Maui cultural site. The state is taking control of a 56-foot motorboat, Kuuipo, that has been grounded on the north side of the Lahaina Boat Harbor channel since earlier this month to prevent it from damaging the culturally significant Hauola Stone. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay opens after $300M overhaul. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, which opened in February on Kauai, aims to set new standards of sustainability for the luxury hotel market — an expensive quest that contributed to an investment approaching $2.1 million per room, among the expenditure highs for purchasing and transforming a resort in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
