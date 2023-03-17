Hawaii Tourism Authority could be dissolved, 4 Honolulu police charged in chase crash, Green's cabinet appointees face tough time in Legislature, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Senators Reject Governor’s Pick For Economy Chief But Give Thumbs-Up To New DHHL Director. Hawaii lawmakers divided over governor’s latest nominees. Two more of Gov. Josh Green nominees to lead state departments had rough job interviews Thursday by Senate committees, with one receiving a rejection recommendation. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick is the latest cabinet confirmation. Ten of Gov. Josh Green's administrative appointees have received Senate committee recommendations so far — a crucial milestone before the nominees appear before the full Senate to be confirmed. Hawaii Public Radio.
House highlights bills to assist families, keiki and environment. The state House passed its version of the state budget and other bills that leaders say will assist struggling families through tax relief, help them finance rooftop solar systems, improve the environment and lead to “a sustainable future for our state.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Following Labor Department pushback, paid family leave proposal dies. Efforts to establish a family leave system in Hawaii similar to unemployment insurance have died again at the state Capitol. Hawaii News Now.
Computer science mandate for Hawaii public schools debated. A bill to require the state Board of Education to determine whether computer science should become a requirement for public school graduation is moving through the state Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Cops Have Jurisdiction On Homelands, But DHHL Says Policing Is Patchy. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wanted the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 490, which would have given the Hawaiian Homes Commission its own police powers, allowing the chair to hire law enforcement officers dedicated to Hawaiian homelands. The bill died after passing two committees. Civil Beat.
Oahu
4 Honolulu police officers charged in crash that paralyzed teen. Four Honolulu police officers face felony charges in connection with a September 2021 police pursuit that ended in a crash that the officers allegedly fled and conspired to cover up. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu considers allowing some commercial activities at parks, beaches with uniform rules. Honolulu's Bill 19 proposes creating a uniform set of rules for commercial activities at Oʻahu parks — allowing businesses to resume with some restrictions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Navy discloses another Red Hill spill. Approximately 1,500 gallons of concentrated firefighting suppressant containing toxic chemicals spilled at the Navy’s Red Hill underground fuel facility on Dec. 7, 2019, the Navy disclosed to regulators this week, bringing the number of known spills at the facility to three and elevating concerns that dangerous chemicals, called PFAS, still may be lurking in the environment as a result. Star-Advertiser.
Speeding in Honolulu could cost you hundreds. On Oahu speed is a huge factor with traffic fatalities. The Honolulu Police Department credits half of their traffic fatalities involving a motorist driving over the posted speed limit. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
HVO lowers Mauna Loa alert level. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has downgraded its alert level for Mauna Loa after more than three months of calm. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Mauna Loa Observatory “Back in Action." The Mauna Loa Observatory is back measuring the carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere, three months after the end of the lava eruption that forced scientists to abandon the facility. Big Island Video News.
Proposed new HVO site could benefit students. Plans for a new 60,000-square-foot facility on state land at the intersection of Komohana and Nowelo streets in Hilo are taking shape, and could provide for more partnerships between the observatory and university faculty and staff. Tribune-Herald.
Mobile health clinic unveiled. A new mobile health care clinic has arrived on the Big Island courtesy of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, a Hawaii-based nonprofit dedicated to improving maternal, child and family health care. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Michelle L. Drewyer appointed to fill judicial vacancy created by now-Maui Mayor Bissen. With her selection, the Second Circuit Court of Maui County will fully achieve gender parity, with two female and two male judges. Maui Now.
Maui police ramp up foot patrols in Paia amid merchants’ complaints. Police are ramping up enforcement efforts on Maui’s North Shore after repeated complaints from merchants about illegal activity in the area. Hawaii News Now.
Input sought for management of Kīpahulu Forest Reserve. Management efforts on the southeast slopes of Haleakalā aim to gradually restore the native forest ecosystem of Maui’s Kīpahulu Forest Reserve. Maui Now.
Lahainaluna’s stadium to undergo renovations. Project will impact the track and field season; graduation ceremony is moved. Maui News.
Hawaiʻi Department of Health issues red placard to restaurant in Pā‘ia. The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red “Closed” placard to Café Mambo to protect public health. The restaurant, owned and operated by Betham Pacific LLC, is located at 30 Baldwin Avenue in Pā‘ia. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i county council to stop accepting Zoom testimony. Starting next week, the Kaua‘i County Council will no longer be accepting testimony via Zoom. Officials say the change was prompted by state statutes, which might require meetings that use interactive conference technology to be repeated if the connection gets interrupted. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Hazelton appointed as Kaua‘i governor’s representative. In her new role with the Gov. Josh Green administration, Dana Hazelton will be the governor’s “eyes and ears” for the Kaua‘i community. Garden Island.
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case - MINNEAPOLIS >> The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd pleaded guilty today to two counts of tax evasion.
No comments:
Post a Comment