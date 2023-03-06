Green promises more transparent government, state pension plan faces $13.5B shortfall, noise detector cameras proposed for Honolulu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Pension fund exec optimistic despite $13.5B shortfall. It’s been an uphill climb for the state Employees’ Retirement System pension fund, but its top administrator says beneficiaries have nothing to worry about even though the fund has a $13.5 billion shortfall. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers target personal gains from homestead sales. As the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gears up to deliver a historic number of new homestead leases, some Hawaii lawmakers want to block existing or former lessees from acquiring more homesteads while long-unserved applicants languish on a waitlist. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers’ allowance spending reports moving online. How Hawaii lawmakers spend an annual allowance up to $15,952 for incidental work-related expenses will be easier for the general public to see. Star-Advertiser.
Shortage of truck drivers further threatens Hawaii’s supply chain. The situation was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit hiring across the economy as people lost their jobs or dropped out of the workforce and many moved away from the islands for cheaper living on the mainland. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers propose search and rescue reimbursements for illegal hikes. A proposal by Maui State Senator, Lynn DeCoite is moving in the legislature as a bill looking to fine people for their search and rescue, if they trespass illegal hikes or act dangerously on them. KHON2.
Pilot Cesspool Grant Program Announced For Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi has announced a pilot cesspool grant program to help qualified property owners convert their cesspools, or connect to an available sewage system. Big Island Video News. Maui News.
Statewide release of small wasp to battle damaging coffee borer beetle getting closer. The statewide release of a small wasp to battle the devastating coffee berry borer beetle — which causes millions in Hawai’i coffee crop damage — moved another step closer to taking flight. Big Island Now. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Honolulu mayor's $4.5B budget proposals include $300 homeowner tax credit. Included in the overall package is a one-time $300 property tax credit for qualifying homeowners on Oʻahu. The city estimates it will help nearly 152,000 homeowners, amounting to about $45.5 million. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Rehab With Lucrative Pay For Top Staff Stiffed Regular Workers, Federal Probe Finds. The agreement with the Department of Labor requires Sand Island Treatment Center to pay back wages of almost $452,000 by Wednesday. Civil Beat.
Excessive-noise detection cameras proposed for Oahu. Sen. Sharon Moriwaki (D, Kakaako-McCully-Waikiki) introduced Senate Bill 588, which would appropriate funds for the Department of Transportation to develop a pilot program to use noise detection traffic cameras to address excessive traffic noise in urban areas in counties with a population of more than 500,000. Star-Advertiser.
Amid high need, affordable housing project for seniors set to open in urban core. Hale Makana O Mo’ili’ili, a five-story affordable housing complex for seniors, is set to open this month and officials hope to quickly fill all available apartments given high need. Hawaii News Now.
Why A $16M Waianae Police Station Sits Largely Empty 7 Years After It Opened. Despite opening in 2016, the Waianae station is a ghost ship, with only one officer to receive walk-ins. One or two officers sometimes come in to file paperwork, but the station’s top floor is unfinished and has no air conditioning, walls or electrical outlets. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Bill aims to give some farmers a tax break. Hawaii County might give Big Island farmers a break on their taxes under a new bill to be considered this week. Tribune-Herald.
HCCC strives for improved facility conditions. Conditions at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have improved over the last six months, but there’s still more to be done, state officials say. Tribune-Herald.
HVNP solicits feedback for preferred use of the ‘Great Crack’. Nearly five years after acquiring it, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will solicit public feedback this year about what it should do with the “Great Crack” in Ka‘u. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Fate of affordable project to be decided pretty soon. The need for affordable housing and a Native Hawaiian family’s claims of land ownership are coming to a head as a Maui County Council committee has until next month to decide whether to approve a 100 percent affordable rental project in Waiehu. Maui News.
Luxury yacht finally freed from Maui near-shore reef only to sink in 800 feet of water. Nearly two weeks after a 120-ton, 94-foot luxury yacht grounded in Honolua Bay on Maui, a salvage ship and a tugboat from Honolulu finally freed the vessel named Nakoa from the rocky shoreline. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
Hāʻena's community-based fishing area avoids alterations by the state. A controversial bill to repeal a community-based subsistence fishing area on Kauaʻi quietly died Thursday, after lawmakers failed to schedule a hearing on the bill by Wednesday’s deadline. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauaʻi Humane Society receives $223,000 state grant for spay and neuter initiatives. The Kauaʻi Humane Society will use $223,000 from its first Grant-in-Aid from the State of Hawaiʻi for spay and neuter initiatives to help decrease the overpopulation crisis. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
A Monday morning rainbow - The weather today was blowing up from the south, and we ended up getting caught in a bit of heavy rain. But as the rain was approaching, it produced a wond...
No comments:
Post a Comment