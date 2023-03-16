Green touts progress in first 100 days, Honolulu council sets gun-free zones, UPW union members to vote on agreement with Maui Health, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers seek to increase the penalty for high-profile bribery cases. House Bill 126 would change political bribery from a class B felony to a class A felony. That would double the maximum prison sentence to 20 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Past-due rent of DHHL nominee is a character issue, Fevella says. State Sen. Kurt Fevella, a member of the Senate committee scheduled to consider today the confirmation of Gov. Josh Green’s latest choice to run the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, blasted nominee Kali Watson but stopped short of saying how he will vote. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
House budget bill crosses over, priorities include housing and renewable energy. The House approved its version of the state's $18 billion budget Wednesday, prioritizing health, safety and education. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now.
Process to indict violent offenders needs Gov.’s signature. Six months after a Hawaii Supreme Court decision invalidated the use of preliminary hearings to indict serious offenders, the legislature pushed a bill through that would reinstate the process. KHON2.
New policy could reduce high cost of evictions. House Bill 1439 would reinstate policies under a COVID-era pilot program called Act 57, which required landlords to go through a third-party mediation session before filing to evict a tenant. It would also provide up to $5,000 in emergency rent relief funding through the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority. Garden Island.
Judge wants plan to protect humpback whales from fishery. A U.S. judge this week ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the law when it failed to develop a plan to prevent West Coast commercial sablefish fishermen from harming humpback whales. Associated Press.
Looking back and ahead: Hawaii learns to live with COVID. Three years on since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Hawaii shores, many have resumed living without restrictions, but the state is still reeling from its impacts — and residents are still dying from the disease. Star-Advertiser.
449 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths. The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 449 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 381,057. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council OKs bill designating gun-free places. Firearms should be banned on Oahu in 13 “sensitive places,” including schools, hospitals and parks, the Honolulu City Council decided Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Enforcement of beach closure hours starts Friday in Waikiki. Enforcement starts Friday for the newest Waikiki Beach early morning closure period, which went into effect earlier this month at the Royal Hawaiian Beach to address a range of problems associated with overnight campers. Star-Advertiser.
City plan to restrict commercial activities at parks hits opposition. The city wants to restrict commercial activities to all city parks. But Bill 19 also repeals the ban on tour buses at Windward Oahu beaches ― and that’s got some residents concerned. Hawaii News Now.
Joint Task Force to begin an environmental assessment for defueling Red Hill. The DOD's Joint Task Force Red Hill will begin the environmental assessment process for defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility this month. Hawaii Public Radio.
New warning sirens will be tested across Oahu. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will test new or upgraded warning sirens this week at six locations on Oahu. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
High court decides two cases involving Maunakea. On the same day, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled largely against two Hilo residents but in support of a group of Native Hawaiian residents in two unrelated but similar cases surrounding the jurisdiction of the mauna. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii lawmaker stresses importance of prevention, detection after battling kidney disease. During this National Kidney Month, state leaders and health advocates are raising awareness about what many call a silent epidemic. State Rep. Mark Nakashima knows that firsthand. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Latest agreement between UPW and Maui Health goes to vote. The Maui Health and United Public Workers bargaining teams reached an agreement following lengthy talks on Tuesday, March 14. Maui Now.
State declines to fund half of $10M beach restoration. BLNR chair: Mission is to protect public trust, not private property. Maui News.
Kauai
From Kaua‘i to Ukraine: Reflecting on a month at war. Dr. Allon Amitai arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, in early February — hoping to deliver a lecture and reclaim a stolen ambulance. Garden Island.
Humane society needs community to be able to accept animals. The Kaua‘i Humane Society contracts with the County of Kaua‘i to perform numerous services for the community that includes, but are not limited to, caring for homeless, sick or injured animals. Garden Island.
Are Carbon Offsets Real? -- Should Hawaii Promote Carbon Offsets? - Hawai`i State Capitol Posted on March 16, 2023, by Henry Curtis The carbon offset market is based on the idea that greenhouse gas emissions can be ma...
No comments:
Post a Comment