Powerful police union drives state policy, Pacific Fleet launches probe into Red Hill fuel spills, developer withdraws Kauai glamping plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

The Power Of SHOPO: Here’s How The Police Union Contract Drives Public Policy. The statewide police union plays an outsized role in everything from police shootings to investigating officer misconduct. But the public is kept in the dark about important issues being negotiated in the contract. Civil Beat.
151 WWII veterans are expected to attend event at Pearl Harbor. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro will be the keynote speaker for the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, an auspicious milestone that is planned to include a large number of aged survivors and World War II veterans — 151 total — despite the relentlessness of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Neighbor Island mayors announce relaxing of COVID rules. Their actions follow Gov. David Ige’s latest emergency proclamation signed Monday granting the counties the authority to make their own pandemic emergency orders and rules without prior approval by the governor or the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State economy might grow faster than expected this year. Hawaii’s economy is expected to slow in the second half of this year but still grow at a faster pace than earlier projected. Star-Advertiser.
Lackluster hurricane season ends with no threat to Hawaii. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said it was likely to be an underwhelming hurricane season, and 2021 turned out to be just that. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now.
Hawaii Health Officials: All Adults Should Get Covid-19 Boosters. Scientists fear a new variant of coronavirus may be more contagious than previous versions. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 79 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 87,664. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 36 new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island, 11 on Maui, 26 on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Navy cuts access to aquifer at Red Hill. The Navy on Sunday quietly shut down its Red Hill shaft, which pulls water from the aquifer below, as military families around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam began to call in complaints about a fuel or chemical smell coming from their tap water. Star-Advertiser.
Pacific Fleet brass launches probe into Red Hill spills. The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet has ordered an investigation into two recent fuel spills related to the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, focusing on causes and whether the two incidents are connected. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Board of Water Supply: Our water system not impacted by possible fuel contamination. The Board of Water Supply confirms its water system is completely separate from the Navy’s and so has not been impacted by possible fuel contamination. But officials add they are closely monitoring the situation. Hawaii News Now.
A former Navy man wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for child sex assault is now suing the city, the law enforcement officers who prosecuted him, and his accuser. Roynes Dural II ― who spent nearly a decade behind bars ― filed a federal lawsuit claiming false arrest, malicious prosecution, wrongful conviction and imprisonment, and negligence. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu’s first and only female mayor, Eileen Anderson, dies at 93. Former Honolulu Mayor Eileen Anderson, the first and only woman ever elected to hold the mayor’s seat in Honolulu, was known as a trailblazer and role model. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County mayor shares a snapshot of COVID-19 vaccinations, changes to social gathering rules. Roth said he intends to increase the number of people allowed at large gatherings, and lift other restrictions. But he’s keeping a close eye on case counts and news of the Omicron variant. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Hilo investor who raised $116M is looking for a company with potential. A Hilo venture capitalist who raised $116 million is looking for a company with growth potential to invest in and take public. Dustin Shindo is with Pono Capital, what some may refer to as a blank check company looking for a match. Pono Capital was just listed on the stock exchange in August and Shindo is on the prowl for a partner. Hawaii Public Radio.
Funding eyed to improve old Hilo bridge. There could be relief in the works for motorists who use a well-traveled one-lane bridge in Hilo to access Highway 11. Tribune-Herald.
First snow: Big Island summits dusted. The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa received a blanketing of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County dropping distancing requirements at restaurants on Wednesday. On Wednesday, patrons at restaurants and bars in Maui County may dine indoors with proof of full vaccination, verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or a signed letter from a medical provider confirming full recovery from a COVID-19 infection. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
“Butts off the Beach” Study Finds Cigarette Debris Remains Problematic Despite Laws. Researchers from Pacific Whale Foundation have released a study showing that beach goers on Maui are still littering their used cigarette filters despite the prohibitive law passed by the state of Hawai‘i and Maui County in July 2015 and April 2014. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County to increase gathering sizes, rules. Effective Wednesday, social gatherings and events on Kaua‘i will be limited to 40 indoors and 100 outdoors. Events with over these capacity limits must have an event coordinator verifying full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of the event from all attendees. Garden Island.
Starwood Hits Brakes On Controversial Kauai Glamping Resort. The hotel developer said it plans to withdraw its county permit application to transform three holes of golf into a luxury glamping resort. Civil Beat. Garden Island.
