Cyberattacks hit Oahu government, COVID trends upward, secretary of defense pledges to monitor Red Hill mitigation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Cyberattacks hit at least 3 Hawaii government systems in past week. The apparent ransomware attack that infiltrated and shut down the time-keeping services for employees at the Board of Water Supply and Emergency Medical Services, part of a nationwide offensive on public and private networks, could take weeks to fix. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
TheBus, Handi-Van websites remain offline following cyberattack. TheBus and TheHandi-Van websites, along with real-time GPS vehicle information websites HEA for TheBus and EVA TheHandi-Van, remain offline. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Emergency Medical Services report cyberattacks on employee data. The time-keeping system Honolulu Emergency Medical Services uses for employees was hit by a ransomware attack Sunday night, the third cyber intrusion of county networks since Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Dock issue suspends USS Arizona Memorial tours again. The USS Arizona Memorial has problems again with its shoreside dock, which means that tours to the popular Pearl Harbor site are suspended. Associated Press.
Health experts cautiously watch upward COVID case trend, but believe vaccines will help. DOH says since Thanksgiving weekend, there’s been a 121% jump in cases. Even though hospitalizations are still low, some experts say it’s a concerning trend. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii reports 150 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 89,379. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 122 cases on Oahu, 12 on Kauai, 10 on Hawaii Island, three on Maui, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
U.S deputy defense secretary ordered to visit Navy’s Red Hill facility, meet with Hawaii leaders. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday he is “personally monitoring” efforts to mitigate contamination of the Navy’s water supply on Oahu, which serves some 93,000 people. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Red Hill prompts Honolulu City Council to weigh stepped-up protections. In response to the Red Hill well fuel contamination, the Honolulu City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday, breaking its usual pause during the holidays. Star-Advertiser.
The Red Hill Water Crisis Has Affected Civilians, Too. They Want More Help. The Navy says it has asked for more money to help all the residents affected by the fuel contamination found in a well. Civil Beat.
Blangiardi Says ‘We Don’t Have Enough Money’ To Take Rail To Ala Moana. After discussions with the Federal Transit Administration, the Honolulu mayor says his personal target is to get rail to the Honolulu civic center. Civil Beat.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader. Former Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard -- who is being sued for defamation -- admitted she had no evidence of overtime abuses and mismanagement when she demoted former SHOPO President Tenari Maafala in 2017. Hawaii News Now.
O'ahu restaurant owner under fire for underpaying workers. Sujin Tomita is the owner of Sura Hawaiʻi in Honolulu and Kapolei, and Thank Q Pocha, located in Honolulu. The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hours Division found that Tomita and her restaurants paid less than minimum wage and no overtime pay. The restaurants also discarded time records each month. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Input sought on Mauna Kea plans. The University of Hawaii Board of Regents plans to receive a “Pre-Final Master Plan” for UH-managed lands on Mauna Kea on Thursday, followed by six weeks of public review and input. Star-Advertiser.
Island coalition among finalists eligible for up to $100M. Hawaii County could receive as much as $100 million to strengthen its agricultural industry as part of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better initiative. Tribune-Herald.
Puna roundabouts on hold: DOT cites improved traffic safety along Highway 130. A pair of roundabouts on Highway 130 have improved the roadway enough that plans to build another two roundabouts have been shelved. Tribune-Herald.
West Hawaii Business Park developers seek a break from road requirement. Developers of West Hawaii Business Park want to build just a small portion of Kamanu Street, rather than the entire roadway, prior to developing a 31-acre parcel of the 95-acre park for an undisclosed buyer. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Proposed rule would close portion of La Perouse Bay. Dolphin conservation rule would prohibit entry, use of water from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. A new proposed rule that would close large portions of five bays in Hawaii, including La Perouse Bay, is getting pushback from local residents who called the actions premature and extreme. Maui News.
Kula Hospital Opens Limited Spots in Upcoming Paid CNA Training Cohort. After a successful program launch in 2019, Kula Hospital has graduated and certified 54 Nurse Aides with many continuing on in either full-time, or part-time careers at Kula Hospital. Maui Now.
Kauai
Special election ballot processing begins on Kaua‘i. Processing began Monday at the Kaua‘i Community College for the election scheduled for this upcoming Saturday under Election Administrator Lyndon Yoshioka and observer’s guidance and watch, respectively. Garden Island.
PAL determined to put up housing. If plans go according to Permanently Affordable Living-Kaua‘i’s schedule, there will be 11 affordable homes in Kilauea at this time in 2022. Garden Island.
