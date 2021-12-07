State orders Navy to pause Red Hill operations, state commemorates 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor bombing, rain soaks the state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday tour the Red Hill fuel storage facility on Dec. 6, 2021. PC:Office of the Secretary of the Navy
State orders Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill, de-fuel underground tanks. In a significant move Monday night, the governor ordered the Navy to empty its Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks amid an investigation into tainted drinking water. Petroleum has been found in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system’s Red Hill well. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
It Could Cost Billions For The Navy To Move Red Hill Fuel. A 2018 study found that building a new jet fuel facility to replace the aging tanks at Red Hill could cost as much as $10 billion and could take until 2051. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Military Families Move Into Hotels Amid Red Hill Water Crisis. The hotel industry is once again providing emergency shelter, this time for families who need clean water. Civil Beat.
Survivors, WWII veterans to commemorate 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. At least 30 survivors, and more than 120 World War II veterans, will be attending the 80th commemoration of the Pearl Harbor attack on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Storm brings over 14 inches of rain to some spots, and still counting. The strong Kona low northwest of Hawaii has brought downpours that dumped over 14 inches of rain on Hawaii Island and nearly 13 inches on Maui in 48 hours. Hawaii News Now.
Storm sweeps across Hawaiʻi, brings threat of ‘catastrophic’ floods. A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain flooded roads and knocked out power across Hawaiʻi, with officials warning Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Recruitment Closes Quickly for 46 In-Demand Conservation Officer Jobs. About 36-hours after the official application period opened for 46 conservation officer positions, department officials closed recruitment, quickly fulfilling application limits. Maui Now.
Hawaii health officials find 2 more omicron infections; investigate 8 additional possible cases. State health officials report two additional confirmed omicron variant COVID-19 cases and several possible points of exposure, urging NY anime convention goers and Waipahu church members to get tested. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Hawaii reports 90 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 88,385. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 45 new cases on Oahu, 13 each on Maui and Kauai, 12 on Hawaii Island, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu under emergency proclamation as power outages, flooding reported across Oahu. Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed an emergency proclamation for the City and County of Honolulu Monday night as Oahu experienced hours of heavy rains, strong winds and flooding from a Kona Low that produced a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon. KHON2.
The median price of a single-family home on Oahu jumps to $1,050,000 from $872,500. Oahu real estate prices in November matched all-time highs as properties spent little time on the market before being scooped up by hungry buyers. Star-Advertiser.
Lawsuit Alleges Honolulu Police Shot, Killed Man With No Justification. Dana Brown’s family is suing the City and County of Honolulu for wrongful death after he was shot and killed by HPD in 2019. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
‘Kona low’ blasts Big Isle. Hawaii County Civil Defense said it will begin damage assessments today after a winter weather system known as a “Kona low” generated high winds and torrential downpours in parts of the Big Island over the weekend and Monday. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Resolution urges pursuit of Metropolitan Planning Organization. A resolution that will be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the County Council urges the county to assess the feasibility of establishing a Metropolitan Planning Organization. Tribune-Herald.
Supreme Court remands Bolton rock-crushing case: Court cites ‘abuse of discretion’ by 2016 planning director. The Hawaii Supreme Court has sent a 2016 permit controversy over a North Kona rock-crushing operation back to the Leeward Planning Commission, saying the county erred when it didn’t allow an intervenor to participate in the process. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting. Brandon Saffeels was arrested Saturday night during Operation Keiki Shield — a joint operation by county, state and federal agencies to track down child predators. Last month, Saffeels was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to honest services fraud, he admitted to soliciting sex from a woman he arrested for DUI in 2019. Hawaii News Now.
Flooded roads, cars stuck in mud: On Maui, strong system leaves behind a big mess. The storm knocked out power in many parts of the Valley Isle, including Kahului Airport on Sunday night, and service still has not been restored to thousands of customers. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kekaulike Avenue in Kula Remains Closed Due to Storm Impacts. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announces that Kekaulike Avenue between Mile 8 (vicinity of Maui Wedding Flowers) and Alae Road will remain closed until further notice. Maui Now.
Lanai tour and service program could start in May. A one-day tour to Lanai will be launched possibly in May for visitors to learn more about the cultural, historical and ecological aspects of the island and volunteer in a service activity before they leave. The program is one of the initiatives that have come out of the Destination Management Action Plan for Lanai. Maui News.
Kauai
‘Kona low’ rains down on Kaua‘i. The heavy rain that lashed most of Kaua‘i throughout Monday was the precursor to moist and unstable conditions expected to last through Tuesday. Garden Island.
Voter service center opens, ballots coming in for Kaua‘i special election. About 17% of registered Kaua‘i voters have already returned their ballots for the Prosecuting Attorney Special Primary Election. Garden Island.
