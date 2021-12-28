Hawaii Legislature eyes a future without gut-and-replace, jury trials suspended again, Hawaii County mayor tests positive for coronavirus, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii state Capitol ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Lawmakers Grapple With Ruling That Bars Last-Minute Bill Changes. For decades the Legislature swapped out the entire contents of bills almost at the last minute. A Supreme Court ruling will force lawmakers to change their ways. Civil Beat.
Brian Taniguchi To Retire From Legislature After 42 Years. The current state senator, a Democrat, was previously in the state House of Representatives. Civil Beat.
Commissioner defends redrawn voter maps, saying changes reflect new demographics. Amid growing complaints about how Hawaii’s election districts are being redrawn, a reapportionment commissioner is defending the plan. Hawaii News Now.
An advocate says the state needs to do more to address food insecurity. A new study highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food insecurity found that Hawaiʻi is about average compared to the rest of the country. Hawaii Public Radio.
Jury trials suspended again due to virus surge. Hawaii Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on Thursday issued an order once again postponing the start of jury trials in Hawaii’s courts until after Feb. 28. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii airports see flight cancellations, scores of travel delays. While Hawaii has experienced fewer staffing-related flight cancellations than many destinations this holiday season, Monday brought at least 17 cancellations, and more than 100 delays. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii hospitals facing staff shortages as omicron cases surge. The head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said it’s critical that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves an urgent request to send 700 supplemental health care workers to Hawaii in three waves starting Jan. 10. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Lt. Gov Josh Greens calls for booster shot requirements after Hawaii sees record high COVID cases. There are about 350,000 people in Hawaii who have received booster shots but the lieutenant governor says that number needs to be doubled in the next two weeks. KITV4.
Hawaii sees 1,384 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 103,773. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,161 new cases on Oahu, 103 on Hawaii Island, 71 on Maui, 23 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 24 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Forecast projects large omicron surge in Hawaii over the next week. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group’s latest forecast shows the most likely scenario is Honolulu hitting 4,000 daily cases and 250 hospitalizations by the new year. KHON2.
Hearing Officer Calls For Closing Red Hill Fuel Facility To Avert ‘Imminent Threat’. The Navy can still object to the hearing officer’s proposed decision, which would have to be finalized by a health department deputy director. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
More COVID-19 tests and vaccinations now available on Oahu. Access to COVID-19 testing on Oahu is being expanded in response to skyrocketing community demand for testing and vaccinations as Hawaii undergoes a record surge of COVID-19 infections that reached its highest peak yet with Sunday’s count of 2,205 cases. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Convention Center is reopening to large events in January 2022. General Manager Teri Orton said the facility will follow state and county rules for large events — and maintain safety measures it had throughout the pandemic. Hawaii Public Radio.
City working on enforcement for new North Shore beach commercial activity ban. A law that bans commercial activity at North Shore city beach parks has gone into effect, and the city is working on sending out notices to businesses about compliance. Star-Advertiser.
Miske Defense Says It Isn’t Getting Key Evidence Against Him. Despite a massive transmission of evidence, an attorney for the accused crime boss says many documents are missing or blacked out, hampering his defense. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Gathering limits to tighten: Mayor tests positive for COVID-19; state sees record surge of cases. Indoor gathering restrictions will tighten yet again on the Big Island after Mayor Mitch Roth, along with several thousand other Hawaii residents, contracted COVID over the weekend. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
As cases rise, Maui’s mayor eyes more testing — and restrictions. As coronavirus cases rise on the Valley Isle, the mayor says he is looking at reinstating some restrictions and promises to provide more testing for residents. Hawaii News Now.
Residents plan legal action to halt controversial Kā‘anapali Beach restoration plan. West Maui residents said they are pursuing legal action and other measures to halt a beach restoration plan at Kāʻanapali Beach that they say is riddled with negative environmental and cultural impacts. Maui Now.
State seeks to add parking, showers at Makena park. A $2 million project that would add bathrooms and showers, nearly 140 parking stalls and other improvements is being proposed for the highly visited Makena State Park. Maui News.
Boil water advisory continues for some Upcountry Maui residents. The Maui County Department of Water Supply said a boil water advisory continues for residents of Waipoli and Polipoli roads. Residents of Lower Kula Road between Naʻalae and Waipoli roads are also advised to boil water as a precaution until further notice. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Officials: Surge to Get Worse Over New Years. Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Officers said on Monday COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during the holiday week, given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the propensity for people to gather in large groups during New Years celebrations. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.