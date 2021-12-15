National Guardsmen leave COVID duty, Blangiardi signs Honolulu hotel tax bill, 91-year-old Kauai woman finishes Honolulu Marathon, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|National Guard loads PPE April 4, 2020 PC:Hawaii National Guard
COVID-19 Mission Ending for 500 Hawaiʻi National Guardsmen. About 100 Soldiers and Airmen will remain on orders until mid-March, supporting: the Department of Health with COVID mapping; and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations with unemployment site assistance, a small Safe Travels team, and admin support for the neighbor islands. Maui Now.
Hawaii Schools See An Uptick In Covid-19 Cases. The numbers remain relatively low but raise concern about a possible surge ahead of the two-week winter break. As the first half of the school year draws to a close, data from the Hawaii Department of Education is raising fears of a possible new Covid-19 surge as the daily coronavirus case count inches up after weeks of relatively low numbers. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 214 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 89,593. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 169 new cases on Oahu, 23 on Hawaii Island, nine on Maui, six on Kauai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs new hotel tax into law, 3% levy would bring in about $86 million a year. Honolulu will implement a city hotel tax. Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed the measure into law Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu tech officials on ‘extreme alert’ but say city’s computer networks are safe. Honolulu’s chief information officer told city leadership this morning Oahu Transit Services was “likely” compromised when someone opened an e-mail, link or attachment and introduced ransomware that is keeping TheBus, TheHandi-Van, Holo ride-card digital services, websites and applications offline. Star-Advertiser.
Queen’s Health Systems also affected after ransomware attack strikes Kronos software provider. The Queen’s Health Systems said its employee timekeeping software provider that services its nearly 8,000 employees statewide suffered a ransomware attack over the weekend, possibly exposing the names, phone numbers, and addresses of employees. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
The Proposed Sites For Oahu’s New Landfill Would Threaten Drinking Water, Officials Say. The four sites under consideration are all above groundwater aquifers. But finding a new location could require repealing a law meant to protect communities and delaying the city’s already tight deadline. Civil Beat.
Navy framing plans for flushing water system. In a push to remedy water system contamination resulting from spilled jet fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility, the Navy is consulting with experts from around Hawaii and the mainland on new procedures for flushing the system, bringing in new equipment to help with the effort and drafting long-term plans. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Military Families Who Sued Over Kaneohe Soil Contamination Get Another Day In Court. After a federal judge rejected most of their claims, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case to state court. Civil Beat.
Aloha Stadium entertainment district proposals postponed, construction scheduled for 2023. The request for proposals delivery to the three finalists for development of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District state project, which was set for today. has been postponed, according to a news release from NASED. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Plans progress to remove 1st of 5 Maunakea telescopes in exchange for Thirty Meter Telescope. Plans to remove the first of five telescopes on Maunakea have been well received, according to those overseeing the decommissioning process. The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory is set to be torn down and the site restored as soon as next summer. Hawaii Public Radio.
Home testing kits on tap: HMC will distribute Monday at Hilo Civic. Hilo Medical Center will be distributing 3,600 home COVID-19 testing kits at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium beginning Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Still No Answers to Crowded Waipi‘o Valley Road Issue. A year after The Hawai‘i County Council deferred a bill that would have limited pedestrian traffic on the access road into one of Hawai‘i’s most sacred valleys, some advocates are frustrated with what they see as stalled progress toward limiting congestion on the overcrowded road. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hāna Highway Closed at Na‘ili‘ilihaele Nightly, Dec. 19-23. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies the public of full closures on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions at the Naʻiliʻilihaele Bridge (Mile Post 6.2) and Kaʻaiea Bridge (Mile Post 8.6) on Sunday night, Dec. 19, through Thursday morning, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for bridge work. Maui Now.
Maui High principal steps in as complex superintendent. Jamie Yap asks for patience as schools deal with COVID, staffing issues. Beginning today, Maui High School Principal Jamie Yap will be the interim superintendent for the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area. Maui News.
County Seeks Damage Assessments on Maui, Announces Crisis Cleanup Line. Maui County continues to offer residents resources to assist with recovery from recent flooding from torrential rains. Maui Now.
Kauai
For acting Kauaʻi prosecutor Rebecca Like, drug addiction and inmate reentry are top of mind. Kauaʻi voters have until Dec. 18 to decide who will be the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Here's a look at one of the two candidates — Kauaʻi’s acting prosecutor Rebecca Like. Hawaii Public Radio.
500 residents sought for food-insecurity survey. The nonprofit Malama Kaua‘i wants to survey 500 residents experiencing food insecurity to lay the groundwork for an island-wide joint Food Access Plan with the state Department of Health. Garden Island.
At 91, Kauai woman became the oldest person to finish this year’s Honolulu Marathon. Among those running in the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday was a 91-year-old woman from Kauai. Mathea Allansmith was the oldest runner to complete the 26.2-mile route, crossing the finish line after 10 hours and 48 minutes. Hawaii News Now.
