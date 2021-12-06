State of emergency as 'Kona low' sweeps Hawaii, Ige joins call to suspend Red Hill fuel storage, Maui closes government offices, schools, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|5 a.m. Dec. 6 radar over the Hawaiian Islands PC:NWS
State of emergency in effect across Hawaii as potent storm wallops islands. A potent storm has begun to wallop the Hawaiian Islands with gusty winds and widespread flooding rain, with blizzard conditions expected at some higher elevations, AccuWeather forecasters say. A state of emergency was issued for Hawaii on Sunday morning due to the intense flooding and blizzard conditions. Accuweather. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
80th Pearl Harbor Remembrance events include solemn ceremonies, live underwater dive. The National Park Service and Navy Region Hawaii, with the support of Pacific Historic Parks, are hosting a series of events Sunday through Thursday as part of the 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration. Star-Advertiser.
Former governors defend emergency proclamations. Two of Hawaii’s former governors defended the statutory power assigned to the state’s chief executive to proclaim emergencies during public crises. John Waihee and Neil Abercrombie, both Democrats, addressed the issue of proclamation fatigue experienced by some Hawaii citizens and legislators. Tribune-Herald.
Advisory Group Separates From Federal Fishery Council. The Aha Moku Advisory Committee says Wespac does not influence its recommendations to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Avocado Farmers Are Bracing For A New Threat. The avocado lace bug has burst onto orchards, causing reduced yields, smaller fruit size and an increase in blemished fruit that can’t be sold. Civil Beat.
Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 148 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 80 new cases on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii Island, 18 on Maui, 11 on Kauai and 21 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Gov. David Ige joins call to suspend Red Hill fuel storage operation. Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called for the Navy to suspend its Red Hill fuel storage operation until its drinking water contamination crisis is handled. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Navy water sampling at Red Hill well detected petroleum contamination months ago. State Health Department officials said that on Nov. 24, the Navy finally provided it with four months of test results taken from samples collected in July through October, including the results showing petroleum contamination in the Red Hill shaft. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
From ‘Sacred Place’ To ‘Dumping Ground,’ West Oahu Confronts A Legacy Of Landfills. Mental health professionals say the community is working to overcome the negative stereotypes associated with decades of hosting the island’s less desirable municipal facilities. Civil Beat.
New Waikiki restaurants rise amid COVID pandemic. While the pandemic created challenges, it also created opportunities. That’s evident in Waikiki where the pandemic plunge has given rise to a wave of more than 15 restaurant openings as well as significant expansions and reinvestment. Star-Advertiser.
In Kaimuki, Eclectic Businesses Are Rising From The Ashes Of The Pandemic. Many of the businesses combine more than one revenue stream — haircuts and drinks, for instance — and they are embracing the neighborhood’s Main Street vibe. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council considers legislative priorities: Lifeguards, fees, fines, Juneteenth top list. Increasing several fees and fines, limiting lifeguard liability and adding Juneteenth to the list of 13 state holidays are among eight priorities Hawaii’s four counties plan to present to the state Legislature. West Hawaii Today.
Meadow Gold seeks to expand processing plant. A draft environmental assessment prepared by the Honolulu consulting firm PBR Hawaii &Associates anticipates a finding of no significant impact to the environment if the project goes forward. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor Roth Declares State of Emergency Amid Severe Weather. The State of Emergency is due to the threat of imminent disaster on Hawaiʻi Island by way of potentially heavy rainfall, lightning, high winds associated with thunderstorms and catastrophic flooding. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi Community College Pālamanui adds 706-acre forest preserve to campus. The area is currently under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. It will now be managed collaboratively with the University of Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui County Public Schools, UHMC, and KS Maui Closed Dec. 6 Due to Severe Weather. All Hawaiʻi State Department of Education public schools in Maui County — Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i — will be closed for students and staff tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 6, due to severe weather conditions. Maui Now.
County of Maui Offices Closed on Monday, Dec. 6. The County will reevaluate conditions to determine if operations may resume on Tuesday. Maui Now.
Kīhei Community Center Operating as Emergency Shelter. The Maui Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the American Red Cross has opened the Kīhei Community Center as an emergency shelter to those affected by the heavy rain and flooding in South Maui. Maui Now.
As immigration services cut back, advocates worry. Services to prepare and review immigrant applications, other forms, discontinued. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i adopts latest waste-management plan, but ‘real work’ is to come. Kaua‘i County’s 2021 Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan was officially taken up last week after the Kaua‘i County Council deferred action in mid-November to revise its adoption resolution. Garden Island.
Public hearing on proposed amendments to Liquor Control rules set for Dec. 9. The proposed amendments involve generally the subjects of penalties, violations, digital signatures, electronic filing, trade names, use of assessed penalties, manager cards and required reports. Garden Island.
County has new permit requirements for park pavilions. In accordance with Mayor’s Emergency Rule 28, the county Department of Parks and Recreation has changed its permit requirements for county park pavilions. Garden Island.
