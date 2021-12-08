Ulupono Initiative -- Symbiotic Growth in Agriculture and Renewable Energy is Possible - Posted on December 8, 2021, by Henry Curtis Hawai`i has a wealth of renewable energy options: hydrogen, bioenergy, geothermal, hydroelectric, solar el...
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Interment, ceremonies mark somber 80th Pearl Harbor anniversary, Senate confirms Clare Connors as U.S. attorney, power struggle looms over Red Hill fuel tanks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
80th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day more somber than usual as fewer survivors return. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Senate Confirms Connors To Serve As US Attorney For Hawaii. Claire Connors, who served under Gov. David Ige as Hawaii attorney general, on Tuesday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. attorney for Hawaii. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
House Panel’s Rare And Controversial Investigation Of Audits Drawing To A Close. Members say their work will improve the Agribusiness Development Corp. and the Department of Land and Natural Resources. But few specific proposals have emerged. Civil Beat.
Will the omicron variant cause Hawaii to tighten COVID-19 restrictions? Gov. Ige responds. KHON2.
Hawaii sees 55 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 88,440. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 28 new cases on Oahu, seven on Hawaii Island, three on Maui, 13 on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Navy says it will contest state’s order demanding suspension of Red Hill fuel operations. A contested case hearing on the order, scheduled for 1 p.m. today, was postponed, however, because the Navy has requested a continuance, according to Kaitlin Arita-Chang, a DOH spokeswoman. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Navy’s Opposition To Governor’s Red Hill Order Raises Question Of State Versus Federal Power. The Department of Health’s director declined to say whether the state is willing to get into a legal fight with the Navy over Gov. Ige’s order to stop operating tanks suspected of contaminating drinking water. Civil Beat.
City Council launches new Red Hill legislation, but Navy’s successful lobbying looms. The Honolulu City Council is weighing in on the growing Navy water crisis. It wants to regulate the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, which leaked 14,000 gallons of fuel on November 20th before the Navy’s Red Hill Well was contaminated around Nov. 28. KHON2.
HART Agrees To Install Equipment To Mitigate Electricity Issues. The trains may cause voltage swings as they leave the stations, so HART has agreed to install equipment to stabilize the power. Civil Beat.
Heavy rain brought widespread damage, outages across Oahu. Oahu began drying out Tuesday from an extreme winter storm that included record-setting rainfall and winds that struck neighborhoods across the island Monday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Electric said it expects to restore power to about 70% of its customers in downtown Honolulu tonight. The company says repairs to the second of three transformers at the Iwilei substation were completed sooner than anticipated bringing back power to about a dozen office buildings. KITV4.
Honolulu Marathon organizers and runners are ready to go. Rain or shine, the Honolulu Marathon is on at 5 a.m. sharp Sunday with no capacity limits. Star-Advertiser.
New Year’s fireworks return to Waikiki. After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the Waikiki Improvement Association announced its Waikiki New Year’s Eve fireworks show will be back this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hele-On could become free: Council members impressed with Mass Transit update. The countywide Hele-On bus system could become free of charge next year, interim Mass Transit Administrator John Andoh told County Council members Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
Puna sees rise in property crimes. According to statistics from the Hawaii Police Department, there were 45 reports of auto thefts and 32 reports of unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle in November in Puna. That compares to 21 reports of a stolen vehicle and 17 reports of vehicle break-ins in Puna in September, two months earlier. Tribune-Herald.
Surfer Suffers Injuries After Shark Encounter at Banyans. According to Hawaiʻi Fire Department, a 38-year-old man surfing at Banyans Beach Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, was bitten in the left arm and shoulder. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Power Restoration Continues for Some 1,500 Customers on Maui. As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a new outage affecting Pukalani to East Maui and parts of Makawao and Haʻikū in addition to the existing outages in parts of Kula, Wailuku, and Lahaina. Maui Now.
Health inspectors close Lahaina Sports Bar on Maui again due to cockroach infestation. The food establishment operated by Lahaina Cafe LLC at 843 Wainee St. first received a red placard, closing it down last Thursday health officials said, and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and cleared by a follow-up inspection. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Tour companies lose permits for Saturday tours on Wailua River. Starting this month, kayak-tour operators and rental companies are no longer allowed to operate tours on the Wailua River on Saturdays. With Sundays already restricted, this limits guided tours to weekdays moving forward. Garden Island.
Dead sperm whale still off North Shore beach. The deceased sperm whale caught on a North Shore reef is rapidly decomposing, one week after state and federal agencies reported its appearance. DLNR, NOAA and stranding-response partners have decided to allow natural decomposition, which has been assisted by heavy surf conditions, to continue in place. Garden Island.
