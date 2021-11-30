Navy tells Pearl Harbor area residents not to drink the water, Omicron not yet detected in state, Kauai loosens gathering rules, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waimea Valley on Kauai ©2021 All Hawaii News
October visitor arrivals to Hawaii down nearly 31% from pre-pandemic times, spending down 15%. October visitor arrivals to Hawaii fell 30.8% compared with the same month in pre-pandemic times, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i. Gov. David Ige has signed the latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, setting the stage for the next phase of state and county measures. The latest proclamation gives the counties the ability to issue emergency orders without seeking approval of the state. Maui Now.
Omicron variant not yet detected in Hawaiʻi. The Omicron variant was identified in southern Africa and has been detected in several European countries and Canada. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii reported $4.7M in federal funds going to stave off pandemic-related evictions in Hawaii. The Hawaii Public Housing Authority received $4.7 million to help families who are at risk of eviction due to financial hardship brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. KITV4.
Kamehameha Schools Creates $10 Million Fund For Hawaii Food Producers. The first $300,000 is going to a local cooperative specializing in ulu and the 105 member farmers that it serves. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Vaccination Rate Falls As State Corrects Data. Hawaii corrected its Covid-19 vaccination figures on Monday after completing a long-awaited update to its immunization registry that lowered the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose to 77%. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Green hopeful that ‘what we’ve done so far is enough’ to guard against omicron variant. Gov. Josh Green said he’s “honestly concerned” about the newly discovered omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, but added that panic — especially in Hawaii — is premature. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii sees 71 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 87,585. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 30 new cases on Oahu, three on Hawaii Island, 21 on Maui, 16 on Kauai and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Hawaii officials advise all users of Navy’s water system to avoid using water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. Navy officials say that they are working on providing sources of drinking water for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam area residents who are affected by today’s state Health Department advisory to not use water that comes from the Navy’s water system. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Military families living near Red Hill blame sickness on tainted water. Area residents say they are concerned that a fuel leak at the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility about a week ago may have contaminated the water system in the Pearl Harbor area. Star-Advertiser.
Convicted Cop In Kealoha Case Gets His Job Back In Arbitration. Daniel Sellers was indicted along with the former HPD police chief and his prosecutor wife in 2017. After taking a plea deal, he was fired by the department. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Prompted by reports of unsafe conditions, senator makes surprise prison inspection. A state senator conducted a surprise inspection of the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday after hearing guards’ reports of unsafe conditions. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Isabella Kalua Tragedy Turns A Spotlight On The Licensing Of Foster Families. Some convictions automatically disqualify families taking in foster children, but in many cases the state has discretion. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Cost of Government Commission to convene. Mayor Mitch Roth has tapped residents with backgrounds in the island Fire Department, U.S. Marines and Army, as well as a forensic engineer, software engineer and meteorologist to serve on the Cost of Government Commission, and he’s looking for three more candidates. West Hawaii Today.
4-Mile Creek Bridge Reconstruction Moving Forward. The one-lane bridge on Kilauea Avenue will be improved with an $18-million project, part of a state and county partnership. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Meeting to focus on plan for West Maui land. An informational meeting on management plans for state lands between Honolua Bay and Honokohau Bay in West Maui will be held Tuesday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced. Maui News.
Maui To Stop Processing Immigration Applications. The county said it will no longer prepare and review immigration applications and other documents for Maui residents following the retirements of federally accredited staff. Civil Beat.
Maui Tourist Arrivals Down 31% for October Versus Pre-Pandemic 2019. In October 2021, there were 189,950 visitors to Maui, a 31% decrease from pre-pandemic October 2019, and they spent 9.4% less, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now
Shared Solar Project Proposals Sought for Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. Hawaiian Electric is beginning the procurement for projects to provide customers on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i the opportunity to participate in a shared solar program, also known as community-based renewable energy. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County to increase gathering sizes, rules. Effective Wednesday, social gatherings and events on Kaua‘i will be limited to 40 indoors and 100 outdoors. Garden Island.
