Tokuda out-raises Case for campaign funds, Cessna crash kills two near Honolulu airport, Kilauea activity increases, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Gov. Green’s budget keeps ‘rainy day fund’ at $1.5 billion. Gov. Josh Green’s proposed state budget calls for no increase to the state’s $1.5 billion rainy day fund, but Green does want to dedicate all of the estimated $66 million in annual interest to help Hawaii address the effects of climate change and prevent future wildfires, according to the state Department of Budget and Finance. The Star-Advertiser incorrectly reported Tuesday that Green wants to increase the amount of the fund. Star-Advertiser.
Community still has limited understanding of HECO's Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Hawaiian Electric monitored weather conditions during a red flag warning last week in case it needed to activate its Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi peace activist banned from South Korea again. Just last month Hawaiʻi resident and peace activist Christine Ahn was banned from entering South Korea. It was the second time her activism put her on a do-not-travel list. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Wind Turbines Set To Come Down, Threatening Hawaiʻi Renewable Energy Goals. Kahuku's wind turbines, which irked neighbors, will have to come down at the end of their 20-year contracts after a Honolulu City Council decision last week. Civil Beat.
City council votes to reconvene Oʻahu's agricultural task force. The Honolulu City Council has voted to restore an agricultural task force — and stakeholders say it’ll help keep city policymakers informed about the needs of Oʻahu farmers. Hawaii Public Radio.
2 killed in plane crash near Honolulu airport. Two Kamaka Air pilots on an afternoon training mission died Tuesday when they lost control of their single-turboprop Cessna Caravan and crashed into an abandoned building near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Prison officials were warned murdered inmate was in danger. Raita Fukusaku, who was convicted in the death of a celebrity Japanese psychic, had been complaining he was in danger for more than five years.After 25 years in custody, Fukusaku was returned to Halawa Correctional Facility from a mainland prison in 2019 because of his advancing cancer. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
New County Council meets today, plans to work closely with Alameda. The reshuffled Hawaii County Council hopes to improve its relationships with the new county administration to get things done faster. Tribune-Herald.
Scientists To Switch To Daily Volcano Updates As Kilauea Activity Increases. Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Although the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says an uptick in unrest at the summit has prompted scientists to switch from providing weekly Kilauea updates to daily updates. Big Island Video News.
Tsunami museum in trouble: Downtown Hilo site closes due to financial woes; staff laid off. The Pacific Tsunami Museum is in dire financial straits, and its organizers hope the community will step up and help it navigate out of troubled waters. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Kuawa Street homeless camp closes. A Hawaii County homeless shelter established near Mamalahoa Highway in July has been disbanded. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui is poised for $1.6B in federal funding to rebuild Lahaina. The U.S. Senate has tentatively agreed to $12 billion to respond to disasters across the country, including $1.6 billion to help Maui rebuild following the 2023 wildfires, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Maui ranked No. 3 as best place to visit in USA by US News & World Report. Maui comes after No. 1 Glacier National Park in Montana, and Yellowstone National Park, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extending into Montana and Idaho. Maui Now.
Lahaina could become first National Heritage Area in Hawaii. Both the U.S. Senate and House passed the Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act this month. Hawaii News Now.The bill directs the National Park Service — in coordination with Maui County and other local partners — to study the feasibility and suitability of a National Heritage Area designation for Lahaina. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Meetings to be paused during the holiday season. The County of Maui’s weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Meetings will be paused during the holidays. The next in-person meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kapaʻa High School students get head start on college through Chaminade University program. High school juniors and seniors at Kapaʻa High School, along with students from Sacred Hearts Academy and Saint Louis School on Oʻahu, can apply for the Chaminade University Early College program to earn college credit while still in high school. Kauai Now.
Australian search and rescue teams arrive in quake-hit Vanuatu - SYDNEY >> Australian rescue and medical teams have reached Vanuatu, authorities said on Thursday, to help efforts to save people trapped under collapsed ...
No comments:
Post a Comment