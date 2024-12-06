Hawaii heavily dependent on Medicaid funding, Honolulu yanks TV house-flipper celebs building permit, marriage scam suspected in missing Maui woman case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Former officials urge closed-door Senate hearings on Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for intel chief. Nearly 100 former senior U.S. diplomats and intelligence and national security officials who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, said they were “alarmed” by the choice of Gabbard to oversee all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies. Associated Press.
UH Contract Specifically Hides President Search Details From The Public. The University of Hawaii Board of Regents' contract with a national search firm includes a "special condition" giving control of candidate information to the company. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Airlines employee speaks out on termination over cultural tattoo. Tracy Sielega's termination letter stated that the company was unaware that she had a tattoo after she got it in May 2024. The letter stated that her hand tattoo was noticed outside of work at a non-company event, which prompted an investigation and follow-up. The letter also said, "Disposable gloves are not considered an appropriate uniform piece." Hawaii Public Radio.
Family of missing Hawaii woman hires attorney. The family of Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi missing since Nov. 11 has hired a criminal defense attorney after the Los Angeles police chief said she entered Mexico voluntarily and amid a report that she may have been involved in an alleged immigration scam marriage with an Argentine man. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii reports 15th travel-related dengue case this year. Of the 15 travel-related dengue cases reported this year, 10 have been on Oahu, four on Maui and one on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Yanks ‘Renovation Aloha’ Permit After Civil Beat Exposes Illegal Work. HGTV hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are facing backlash because some of their speedy projects lacked proper permits. Civil Beat.
Will Exemptions In Honolulu’s Empty Homes Tax Bill Water Down Its Effect? As the long-discussed bill nears its final vote, some worry the 17 exemptions that helped it gain support also dilute the bill’s efficacy. Civil Beat.
City to begin fielding names for Ocean Safety Commission. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration says the process has begun to find candidates to serve on the new commission that will oversee the city’s Ocean Safety Department. Star-Advertiser.
Police brutality suit delayed until 2026. A father and son suing the city after they were allegedly assaulted by Honolulu police officers during a New Year’s Day-long pursuit of an attempted murder suspect are “extremely frustrated” by delays in their case, according to their attorney. Star-Advertiser.
State Worker Charged In Monk Seal Pup Death Repeatedly Let Dogs Off Leash. Lesley Macpherson, herself a longtime Hawaiian monk seal volunteer, remains on the job. Other seal advocates are calling for her removal. Civil Beat.
Closures announced at Oahu’s only public gun range. All public firearm ranges will be closed at the Koko Head Shooting Complex (KHSC) weekdays from Dec. 9-20. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu considers rideshare initiative aimed at reducing strain on Oahu’s emergency services. The Nurse Navigator program would enlist the help of rideshare drivers to shuttle patients who aren’t having an emergency to an urgent care or doctor’s office. Hawaii News Now.
EMS stresses e-bike safety due to increase in injuries. In the first 11 months of this year, EMS responded to 206 injuries related to e-bike and e-motorcycle riders. During the same time, EMS also responded to 163 injuries related to pedal bicycle riders. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Big Island students compete against 75 global teams at NASA challenge. Several students from Kealakehe High School’s engineering team are gearing up to take part in NASA’s prestigious Human Exploration Rover Challenge. KHON2.
13 motorists arrested for DUI week of Nov. 18-24. Big Island police had made 873 DUI arrests so far this year by the end of that week, a 2.95% increase compared with 848 during the same period last year. Big Island Now.
Maui
US Education Secretary to travel to Maui to ‘uplift’ academic recovery. The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is schedule to travel to Maui on Friday to participate in various roundtable discussions across the island. Hawaii News Now.
DPW leader John Smith selected as County’s Office of Recovery Administrator. Mayor Richard Bissen announced the selection of John Smith, a leader with the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works, to serve as the new administrator of the County’s Office of Recovery. Maui Now.
Maui visitor arrivals lag, but metrics point to stronger construction, housing sectors. Visitors to Maui island lag behind by pre-pandemic arrivals in 2019, according to a fourth quarter 2024 Statistical and Economic Report released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now.
Environmental organization receives $200K grant toward new seed bank on Lānaʻi . A plan to begin building a seed bank on Lānaʻi will start to take shape this week. The shipping container that will serve as a storage facility has just arrived on the Pineapple Isle. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Emily Ishida is new Executive on Aging. Emily Ishida was sworn in Tuesday as the county’s new Executive on Aging for the Agency on Elderly Affairs. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
USDA awards grants to 17 Hawai‘i projects, including 1 on Kaua’i, to support food system infrastructure. A federal program aimed at strengthening middle-of-the-supply chain operations and local food systems by supporting processing, manufacturing, storing, wholesaling and distribution of agricultural products announced Wednesday that it is awarding nearly $3 million to 17 Hawai‘i projects. Kauai Now.
