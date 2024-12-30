Hawaii homeless nearly double, Navy seeks to expand mine warfare training, Hawaii leaders remember Jimmy Carter, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Homelessness Nearly Doubled In Hawaii After Maui Fires, New Federal Report Says. The state experienced an 87% increase from 2023 to 2024, compared to an 18% increase nationally. The number of people who were homeless in Hawaiʻi in 2024 grew from 6,223 to 11,637 – an 87% jump – according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Read the full U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress here.
Navy seeks to expand mine warfare training in Hawaii. The Navy’s draft environmental impact statement Opens in a new tab, which is open for community input and will be the subject of public meetings in California and Hawaii next month, lays out a request to install and maintain new ranges to train troops to avoid, disable, destroy or — in some cases — use ocean mines during operations at sea. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric delivers answers to PUC probe. Hawaiian Electric has delivered a 96-page report to the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission in response to 30 information requests and nearly 200 questions about the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina fire, which killed 102 people, caused $5.5 billion in damage, left thousands homeless and decimated Maui’s visitor industry. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Leaders Mourn Loss Of Jimmy Carter. The 39th U.S. president died Sunday in Georgia at the age of 100. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Ahi prices surge for New Year’s. Bluefin tuna prices are holding steady at $40.95 per pound this year, but the prices for other types of fish have yet to be determined. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Green Proposes Spending Another $30 Million On A New Oʻahu Jail. Ultimately it could be a $1 billion project. Meanwhile, some are advocating for greater emphasis on keeping people out of prison. Civil Beat.
Honolulu rail agency requests eminent domain on 7 properties. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors has approved resolutions to acquire by eminent domain portions of seven adjacent properties along the rail corridor as construction continues toward Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu neighborhood board election registration now open. People interested in running for a seat on their local neighborhood board can now register as a candidate for the 2025 election, the city Neighborhood Commission Office announced. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki transit-priority lane finishes first phase, city says. In what is deemed as a pilot project, the city Department of Transportation Services and Honolulu Complete Streets’ new transit-priority lane is a westbound lane that stretches along Kuhio Avenue, from Kapahulu Avenue to Launiu Street. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kīlauea eruption continues with steady, moderate activity as new ‘hazard’ erupts. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Sunday in its daily update that fountaining vigor increased during the past day as the third episode of the eruption persists, but the intensity was still below that seen during the eruption’s first few days last week. Big Island Now.
Alameda’s work on fentanyl task force led to the job where he can make an even bigger difference. Two years ago, Kimo Alameda was holding a horn in one hand and Narcan in the other, teaching people at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo how to use the nasal spray that can reverse an opiate overdose and potentially save a life. Big Island Now.
‘It brings the family together’: Takeya family celebrates 100th anniversary mochitsuki. One Hilo family, the Takeyas, on Sunday celebrated its 100th New Year’s mochitsuki — the ceremonial pounding of the sticky, glutinous rice into a pliable dough that’s then rolled into sweet rice cakes. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Fire Ravaged Upcountry Maui, Too. Residents There Try To Heal. The same day flames tore through Lahaina in 2023, another fire in Kula caused millions of dollars in damage. The recovery effort there has been quiet but intense. Civil Beat.
Heartwarming holiday homecoming: 14 wildfire survivors get help coming home to Maui for the holidays. This holiday season, Maui United Way, in partnership with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, is spreading the spirit of aloha by reuniting four wildfire survivor families with their island home. These families, displaced to the continent following the devastating 2023 wildfires, now have the chance to return to Maui to celebrate the holidays and visit with their loved ones, experience the warmth of home once again. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Facebook CEO addresses Hawaii ‘Doomsday bunker’ rumors in rare interview. Tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is speaking out for the first time about reports of having a Doomsday bunker under his property on the Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Education department’s pilot program serves locally grown squash in Kaua‘i cafeterias. Fourteen years ago, the nonprofit Mālama Kaua‘i established initiatives to get local food on cafeteria plates.This month, it finally happened, with 200 pounds of prepared kabocha squash distributed to four public schools across the Garden Isle through a farm-to-school pilot program. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment