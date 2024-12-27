State lawmakers may tackle political patronage in new session, rail contractor files $324M lawsuit, toddler saved from fall into volcano, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers divided on Trump’s promise to scrap US Education Department. The state Department of Education gets roughly $200 million from the federal Education Department from Title I funds that support low-income schools to grants for students with disabilities. Hawaii News Now.
Legislators Look To Support Student Recovery From The Pandemic. Some lawmakers and advocates say schools need more help with funding gaps, especially after federal assistance expired this fall. Civil Beat.
Governor Injects $2.2 Million Into Revival Of Hawaiʻi Fire Marshal’s Office. The resurrection of a Hawaiʻi fire prevention agency appears to be on course after Gov. Josh Green announced a plan to inject $2.2 million into the effort. Civil Beat.
Amid Deportation Threats, Hawaiʻi’s Immigrants Brace For President Trump. Advocates said some immigrants — including those in mixed-status families, with members legally authorized to remain here and those who are undocumented – already are avoiding contact with the government. They have started to stay away from health services. They are thinking twice about reporting crimes, whether they are victims or witnesses. Some have stopped working for fear of workplace raids. Civil Beat.
Education leaders impressed with new AI program in Hawaiʻi schools. Eighty students across six teams from elementary, middle, and high schools from around the islands were given a task to identify challenges their fellow students faced, and then create an AI program or “chatbot” to help find solutions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Key First Hawaiian executive Christopher Dods to step down. Christopher L. Dods, vice chair and chief operating officer of First Hawaiian Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank, will resign from his roles effective March 31, the company announced Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
At Honolulu’s Troubled Permitting Department, There Are Signs Of Hope. People have been waiting way too long for permits, with many applications literally taking years, but city data suggests the system is gaining speed. Civil Beat.
Hitachi Rail files $324M lawsuit against Honolulu, HART. Costly delays and mismanagement over Honolulu’s over-budget, long-overdue rail line are the basis for a new lawsuit being brought by the project’s principal contractor. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu parks department to update rules for community gardens. As demand for community garden space grows on Oahu, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is set to implement long-needed updates to the Honolulu Recreational Community Gardening Program rules. Star-Advertiser.
Avalon buys Topa towers in a continued effort to revitalize downtown Honolulu. Christine Camp, president and CEO of the Honolulu-based Avalon Group — a real estate development firm -- just closed on the Topa Financial Center towers at the corner of Bishop and Queen streets, an area she wants to see rebranded as DoHo to mark the revitalization of downtown Honolulu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Queen’s unionized nurses holding strike authorization vote. After nearly a year of stalled negotiations, nurses from The Queen’s Medical Center campuses at Punchbowl and West Oahu are voting on whether to authorize a strike. Star-Advertiser.
Richard Parsons, corporate troubleshooter and UH alum, dies at 76. Richard D. Parsons, a University of Hawaii alumnus who would become well known on Wall Street for leading major U.S. corporations, including Time Warner and Citigroup, through troubled times, died Thursday at his New York City home. He was 76. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Boy saved from falling into Kilauea volcano summit caldera. A boy, roughly 2 to 3 years old, ran into a closed area Wednesday at the Kilauea Overlook, coming within a foot from the edge of Kaluapele, the summit caldera, before his mother managed to pull him to safety. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court finds in favor of Cook in challenge of his election to South Maui Council seat. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of incumbent South Maui Council Member Tom Cook and against an election challenge by opponent and former Council Member Kelly King. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County releases Lahaina’s long-term recovery plan. Maui County has unveiled its finalized Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina, marking a significant milestone since the devastating wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023. Forty projects within the plan cover key areas like community planning, economic recovery, housing, infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. It also identifies funding sources to make those projects a reality. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Biden signs bill to study designating Lahaina as National Heritage Area. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed 50 bills into law, one of them directing the National Park Service to assess the suitability of designating Lahaina, Maui, as the “Lahaina National Heritage Area.” Kauai Now.
Lahaina Harbor needs to be rebuilt quickly, vessel owners say. Under a plan presented by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Lahaina Harbor is to be restored within three to five years at an estimated cost of $30 million. Maui News.
More modular homes to be delivered to the Kilohana project on Dec. 29. Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are delivered to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana site in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Their House Survived The Maui Fires Untouched. Here’s What Happened Next. The only way the owners of Lahaina’s red-roofed “miracle house” have been able to process what happened — and cope with their feelings of guilt for having survived one of the most devastating wildfires in American history so unscathed — is to look for ways to help. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Free eye exams draw people of all ages. Following the successful response to the free Kauai Dental Clinic presented by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, both Kapaa and Lawai campuses, Dr. Janie Yoo of the Kauai Eye Institute announced a free eye exam day with discounted pricing on frames. Garden Island.
Nick Cenacle, top receiver from 2024, stays at UH after all - The University of Hawaii football team retained its leading receiver from this past season and secured a commitment from a junior college All-America qua...
No comments:
Post a Comment