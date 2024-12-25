Schatz announces more Social Security for public workers with pensions, crime boss Miske died of fentanyl overdose, Maui police investigate body found in airplane wheel well, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Miske Died Of Fentanyl Overdose In Federal Detention, Medical Examiner Says. His death appeared to be “accidental,” according to a preliminary report from the Honolulu Medical Examiner. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
New CEO Joe Sprague Explains What’s Next for Hawaiian Airlines. A Q&A about airfares, interisland flights, the fate of nonunion employees, coordinating with Alaska Airlines and maintaining the Hawaiian brand. Hawaii Business magazine.
Oahu
Oversight commission concerned about plans for new Oʻahu jail. The Department of Corrections began working on plans for the new jail over seven years ago. It is expected to cost about $1 billion and would expand the facility’s capacity by 350 beds. Hawaii Public Radio.
ACLU Hawaii expands probe into HPD drunk driving arrests after more drivers come forward. The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii has broadened its investigation and potential lawsuit against the Honolulu Police Department over intoxicated driver arrests. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Public warned to be mindful of air quality as Kilauea erupts. Although the USGS has lowered Kīlauea’s volcano alert level, vents are continuing to erupt on the floor of the southwest part of the summit caldera and high levels of volcanic gas can have far-reaching effects downwind of the summit, generally southwest. Maui News.
Plane crash under investigation on Hawaii Island. The National Transportation Safety Board confirms it is looking into what caused a Cessna to go down at Parker Ranch in Waimea shortly before noon. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Draft environmental assessment details Māʻalaea condo plans for erosion control. Public comments are due Jan. 22 for a proposed installation of a “geotextile, sand-filled burrito” as erosion control at the Kanai A Nalu, a nearly 50-year-old, four-story condominium in Māʻalaea. Maui Now.
Maui police investigate body found in wheel well of United Airlines flight. Maui police are investigating after a body was found in a wheel well of a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hawaii. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
State installing 2 speed tables near Maui high school. They will be installed at mile marker 0.25 on Haleakala Highway, or Route 377, in response to community and school concerns over speeding in the area. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Police Detective Bobby Thopson honored for investigative work. The Kauaʻi Police Commission on Friday honored Detective Bobby Thompson for his outstanding investigative work and dedication to public safety. Kauai Now.
