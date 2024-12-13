State economists unclear on Trump policy impact, NOAA monitoring monk seals for avian flu, former Punahou coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes, Kobayashi’s family offers to return GoFundMe donations, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Hawaiʻi receives $6M in federal funds for digital equity plan. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded more than $6 million to help Hawaiʻi bring broadband internet service and the know-how to use it to residents across the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority to reinvest nearly $3M in partnerships with 100+ community projects and events in first half of 2025. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has announced its upcoming community partnerships focused on natural resources, cultural initiatives, festivals and signature events. HTA is reinvesting nearly $3 million in partnerships with 105 community-based organizations, projects, programs and events taking place across Hawai‘i from January 1 to June 30, 2025. Maui Now.
NOAA keeps an eye on possible avian flu among Hawaiian monk seals. Across the globe, there have been die-offs due to avian influenza. In South America, more than 3,000 sea lions and seals have been casualties. Hawaii Public Radio.
Turbulence slammed Hawaiian Airlines flight because of decision to fly over storm cell, report says. A Hawaiian Airlines flight crew’s decision to fly over a hazardous storm cell instead of deviating around it was the probable cause for hitting severe turbulence that injured passengers and crewmembers in 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a final report Thursday. Associated Press.
Hannah Kobayashi’s family offers to return GoFundMe donations. The family of Hannah Kobayashi offered to refund online donations after announcing Wednesday that she had been located. Numerous donors contributed more than $47,000 to the family on GoFundMe. New York Daily News. Hawaii News Now.
The Atlantic magazine showcases the 'complexity' of Hawaiian sovereignty history. Adrienne LaFrance, who once worked as a journalist in Hawaii, has penned an article about Hawaiian sovereignty with the headline “The Hawaiians Who Want Their Nation Back.” Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council testifier stirs controversy with comment that ''Ōlelo Hawaiʻi is dead'. "Assuming it was Hawaiian and that is a dead language," said Honolulu City Council testifier Kai Lorinc. Lorinc, who's lived in Hawaii for a decade, said she did not mean any disrespect, but simply wanted to participate in the civic process. KITV4.
Council OKs seizure of Queen Theater. The Queen Theater, once an iconic, 1930s-era landmark in the heart of Kaimuki that over the decades would attract illicit and illegal activities, public complaints and vagrants, is now on track to be a city-owned property. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Restaurant Tip Theft Case Hardly The Only One In Town. Restaurant workers, advocates and government officials say practice of restaurant owners scooping up tips meant for employees is far more common than it seems. Civil Beat.
Women Inmates Can Work Out At New Prison Gym. Prison reform advocates hope the privately funded exercise room at the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua will contribute to an overall effort to focus on rehabilitation and help prevent inmates from committing more crimes after their release. Civil Beat.
New facility combines interim housing with multiple services. Family Promise of Hawaii officially unveiled Thursday its new facility on Young Street, designed to provide both emergency shelter and comprehensive support services for families experiencing homelessness. Star-Advertiser.
Former basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes against 10 victims. A former Punahou School youth basketball coach has pleaded guilty to 12 offenses related to child sex crimes that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dwayne Yuen, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to committing sex crimes against three minor victims. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Police officer arrested for felony crime at downtown apartment complex. A Honolulu police officer assigned to the Traffic Division was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly breaking into her tenant’s apartment. Hawaii News Now.
Senior housing complex manager left injured resident to die on apartment floor, lawsuit alleges. The daughter of a woman left injured and dying in a state-run apartment complex is now suing. The woman’s decomposing body was found after neighbors complained about the smell. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Contract finally awarded to dredge volcanic debris that left Pohoiki Boat Ramp landlocked in 2018. East Hawai‘i commercial and recreational boaters have finally received the news they have wanted to hear since 2018, when the lava flow from the 2018 Kīlauea eruption left the much-used Pohoiki Boat Ramp landlocked. Big Island Now.
Scientists Fixing Blurry Kīlauea Summit Webcams. Water and spiderwebs were removed from the webcams overlooking Kaluapele in order to ensure clear views of Kīlauea caldera. Big Island Video News.
November rainfall a one-day deluge. Much of the Big Island received normal to near-normal rainfall totals in November. In some areas, however, especially in East Hawaii, much, if not most fell on Nov. 4. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Honuaʻula project yanked from Friday’s Council agenda over ‘procedural requirement’. Bills 171 and 172 would amend land-use and development standards for the 670-acre South Maui development, formerly known as “Wailea 670.” A public hearing on the bills was also canceled. Maui Now.
The Long Crusade To Build A West Maui Hospital Hits Another Snag. Proponents and possible developers are still pursuing the proposed hospital in Kā’anapali, but they say the county has backpedaled on a key component — a commitment to be the guarantor of state-issued bonds to kick-start construction. Civil Beat.
Survey to help identify locations most in need of reliable, high-speed internet on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. As part of the Connect Kākou Initiative, the County of Maui is inviting residents of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to take a brief survey on their internet access and use, devices used, community resources needed and household demographics. Maui Now.
Army of helpers clear out ‘ineligible’ fire debris for Maui property owners. Out of more than two-thousand properties burned in the Maui wildfires, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has removed debris from all but eight commercial lots. There are some debris, however, that homeowners must remove themselves. Hawaii News Now.
Court ruling could halt boat operations at Kāʻanapali Beach in 2025. Boat operators in Kāʻanapali, Maui, might not be allowed to launch or operate from the world-famous beach starting next year. KHON2.
Kauai
Kapa‘a woman indicted by federal grand jury for scheme to defraud coronavirus assistance program. A 46-year-old Kaua‘i woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 8 counts including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and others in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud a Garden Isle coronavirus pandemic rental and utility assistance program. Kauai Now.
