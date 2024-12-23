Kilauea erupts, Eddie surf competition draws 50k, most state residents not vaccinated against COVID, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii residents getting COVID vaccines are now the minority. After five years of battling the virus, considerably fewer people across the U.S. and Hawaii are rushing to get the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines, which have been available since September at local pharmacies and doctor’s offices. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Ethics Commission plans penalty system akin to traffic fines. The Hawaii Ethics Commission plans to create a uniform fine schedule — similar to standardized traffic fines — and voted unanimously Wednesday to have a bill introduced in the next legislative session that would speed up the issuance of fines, which now takes up to six months. Star-Advertiser.
How Hawaiʻi could prepare for financial impacts of second Trump term. Working families in Hawaiʻi could end up paying more in taxes if President-elect Donald Trump implements some of his proposed policies, but analysts say there’s a way the state can help. Hawaii Public Radio.
Department of Taxation adjusts for Hawaiʻi tax cuts with new employer withholding tables. The Hawai‘i Department of Taxation has updated its income tax withholding tables to reflect upcoming changes in a new state law that makes incremental adjustments to the standard deduction amount and income tax brackets beginning tax year 2024, through tax year 2031. Kauai Now.
A new way to travel between islands? State agencies show interest in proposed aircraft The Hawaii Seaglider Initiative is a coalition of local stakeholders advocating for the adoption of seagliders — a proposed electric-powered vehicle that flies low above the water — as an interisland transportation option. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Oahu
‘The Eddie’ surf competition stokes North Shore’s economy. The North Shore economy is projected to ride high during its winter wave season, which kicked off Sunday with the 2024 Eddie Aikau Invitational Big Wave Contest at Waimea — a massive event that Honolulu police estimated drew about 50,000 attendees. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii surfer Landon McNamara wins the 2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Landon McNamara has won the 2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
EPA says military violated Red Hill consent decree, issues fine. The Environmental Protection Agency says the military violated a federal consent decree when officials chose not to attend a Dec. 12 public meeting with the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative. Star-Advertiser.
City reports criteria for Honolulu Ocean Safety commissioners. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will appoint all five members to the inaugural commission, which will oversee the Department of Ocean Safety. The Honolulu City Council will confirm the appointees. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu YMCA Tenants Won’t Be Uprooted Thanks To The State. The tenants had been at risk of losing their homes after the Central Y said it could no longer afford to subsidize their rents. Civil Beat.
Latest renderings of new Aloha Stadium envision entertainment wonderland. The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority by representatives of development group Aloha Halawa District Partners. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County’s plan to vacate HBMC morgue moves ahead. Hawaii County is making progress toward relieving the severely overcrowded Hilo Benioff Medical Center’s morgue of what are referred to as “HPD bodies,” according to Hawaii Police Department Chief Ben Moszkowicz. Tribune-Herald.
Māhukona Beach Park To Close For Pavilion Demolition. Māhukona Beach Park will be closed in January, as the County of Hawaiʻi begins a project to demolish the dilapidated pavilion and restrooms. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi County invests in innovative collaborations with Puna Strong grants. Thirteen organizations working toward community resilience and disaster readiness in Puna were awarded a total of $586,917 in grants by the County of Hawaiʻi. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Fire Victims Jobs Program At Risk After Nonprofit Budget Troubles. The federally funded initiative run by Maui Economic Opportunity employed hundreds and was to last two years. The nonprofit's CEO announced this month that it would end early. Civil Beat.
A Maui program kept Lahaina families together by paying households to take in fire survivors. Estimates say up to one-third of those displaced by the Maui fires wound up in the homes of friends and family in the weeks after the disaster. Associated Press.
Hawaiʻi’s Physician Shortage Hits Maui Hardest. Doctors were scarce before the Lahaina fire, which burned medical facilities, displaced health care workers and patients and heightened financial stress. Civil Beat.
Maui County’s Office of Recovery Administrator focuses on safety, health of community. John Smith said he hopes that in his new position as Maui County’s Office of Recovery Administrator, he can provide clarity and clear direction, both internally and externally. Maui News.
Kauai
Today is last day for free dental clinic. Today is the last day of a free dental clinic, but organizer Dr. Janie Yoo of the Kauai Eye Institute announced a free vision screening event on Thursday. Garden Island.
