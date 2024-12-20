Hawaii braces for federal shutdown, state income tax cuts set to kick in, man sentenced for sending Chinese mothers to Hawaii to give birth, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green lays out his priorities in current political climate. A federal government shutdown looms as Congress goes down to the wire on a Friday night deadline to deal with the budget. Hawaii Public Radio.
Income tax cuts set to kick in. Hawaii taxpayers should have a happy New Year as the first of a series of historic tax cuts takes effect in January. Each year until 2031, the new tax plan will eliminate the lowest tax brackets, reduce the tax rates for all brackets, and increase the standard income tax deduction. Tribune-Herald. Maui News.
UH initiative aims to provide accessible cancer care across the state. The University of Hawai‘i Cancer Center and the John A. Burns School of Medicine have launched the Ka ‘Umeke Lama initiative to address health disparities and access to care in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
HECO’s Report On Maui Wildfires Mirrors Prior Investigations. Utility does not dispute earlier findings its equipment started the fire that destroyed much of Lahaina in 2023. Hawaiian Electric Co. added to the pile of reports on Thursday, filing a 59-page accounting to the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission that provided no new information about the cause of the blaze or the companyʻs response. Civil Beat.
California man behind ‘birth tourism’ scheme told Chinese clients to fly to Hawaii. Michael Liu, 59, was sentenced Monday to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the scheme. Court records show Liu and 47-year-old Jing Dong charged people from China tens of thousands of dollars to help them get to the U.S. so that they could give birth. Hawaii News Now.
Former Hawaiʻi Public Radio Executive Dead At 61. Staff and supporters of public radio in the islands are mourning the death of José Fajardo, who died Thursday. Fajardo was president and general manager of Hawai‘i Public Radio from 2016 until earlier this year. He died at age 61 from complications from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Developer releases new renderings of New Aloha Stadium project. The goal – have a venue that people can visit 365 days a year. That’s what developers of the New Aloha Stadium said Thursday, as they gave the public a glimpse of what’s being planned. KHON2.
United flight attendants rally at Honolulu airport before travel rush. United flight attendants held a labor picket Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in advance of the busy holiday travel rush when travelers don’t want to think about disruptions and delays. Star-Advertiser.
Aid soon on its way to Dillingham businesses hit hard by rail construction. The city is getting closer to providing relief to businesses derailed by construction along Dillingham Blvd. The Rail Transit Mitigation Fund, announced in July, hasn’t paid anyone yet because the city had to develop rules, a way accept applications, and award the funds. KHON2.
Would Eddie go this Sunday? Yellow alert active for North Shore surf contest. A yellow alert was issued for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational with a possible run this Sunday.The 2024-2025 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will take place if surf consistently reaches 40 feet between Dec. 14, 2024 to March 13, 2025. KITV4.
With ‘The Eddie’ possible, groups and organizers urge safety — and to leave a lot at home. The world-famous beach can normally accommodate huge crowds, but that’s not the case when Eddie-sized swells roll in for the Super Bowl of surfing. Hawaii News Now.
Surge in pedestrian crashes on Oahu highlights disturbing trend. Between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 11, 2024, Honolulu EMS responded to 137 pedestrian crashes — a number that has already surpassed last year’s total of 121. That’s a 13% increase. And the year’s not over. Meanwhile, the Honolulu Police Department says fatal crashes are up nearly 40% from 11 in 2023 to 15 so far this year. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo jail expansion unveiled. Corrections officials, dignitaries and other prominent community members gathered Thursday at Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s main Hilo campus to dedicate the brand-new Kamana Housing Unit. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Land Board rejects revetment proposal for Hololani Resort erosion. By a narrow 4-3 vote, the Board of Land and Natural Resources rejected a request last week from Hololani Resort apartment owners seeking an amendment to 2018 board action for a sheet pile and rock revetment to protect the property from shoreline erosion. Maui Now.
Maui County recognized for budget presentation, financial reporting. Maui County recently received awards for distinguished budget presentation and excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. Maui News. Maui Now.
Transgender-related policies proposed for Maui Preparatory Academy face backlash. The proposed rules would require students to use he/she pronouns only and no alternatives will be acknowledged. Restrooms would be used based on biological birth gender and students would only be allowed to dress themselves in the uniform of their birth gender. KITV4.
New study looks at effects of plastic in live wedge-tailed shearwaters. The Hawaiian Islands are magnets for plastic debris from around the Pacific Basin. Plastic accumulates on our shorelines, where it’s eaten by fish, birds, and other wildlife. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
County council celebrates waterman Nick Beck. Nick Beck received the Kauai County Council’s commendation during the Wednesday council meeting for his induction into the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation Waterman Hall of Fame. Garden Island.
Aloha Friday Photo: Gorgeous Christmas Tree in a Grass Skirt - Mahalo to Teresa Wood for kindly sharing this amazing Christmas tree pic for Aloha Friday Photos. We believe Teresa’s photo was taken from Waikiki at the...
No comments:
Post a Comment