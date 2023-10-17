More schools qualify for free meals, 8 Hawaiian birds listed as extinct, Red Hill defueling commences, Lahaina students return to school, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Food prices increase going into the holidays. Food prices have increased from this time last year, and it is likely prices will remain high going into the holidays, so how much will people be paying for some holiday staples? KHON2.
Federal government lists 8 Hawaiian birds as extinct. The eight bird species, all forest honeycreepers, include the Kauai akialoa, Kauai nukupuu, Kauai oo, kamao or large Kauai thrush, Maui akepa, Maui nukupuu, Molokai creeper and poouli, also known as the black-faced honeycreeper. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
High surf warning posted for first huge swell of the winter surf season. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui. Hawaii News Now.
WWII Marine and hero laid to rest at Punchbowl 80 years after his death. Nearly 80 years after Marine Sgt. Arthur Ervin died fighting on Saipan, he was laid to rest Monday in a ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HECO Seeking $2M From HART For Work Done On Canceled Substation. The substation is no longer needed based on the rail authority's latest projections on power usage and deferral of the Pearl Highlands parking garage. Civil Beat.
Red Hill defueling operation officially underway. On Monday morning Joint Task Force Red Hill, the military organization responsible for draining the tanks at the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, officially began the defueling process. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Newly-unearthed letter from Akaka offers evidence of Red Hill leaks 2 decades ago. In 2006, the late U.S. Sen. Dan Akaka questioned a high ranking military official about the viability of the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks. Hawaii News Now.
New homeless program in ʻEwa aims to serve children and their families. Hale Kipa unveiled Thursday the 'Ohana Resilience Services program at Hale Kū Ola, located at Renton Road. The goal is to provide children and their families with a place of refuge and additional services. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Did construction start at TMT site? Land board to mull the question next month. After months of delays, the question of whether construction work on the Thirty Meter Telescope has begun will be answered in November. Tribune-Herald.
BLNR approves transition of Hilo lots into affordable housing. About 35 acres of state land around Hilo and Kalaoa will be set aside to Hawaii County for affordable housing development. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County seeks information on vehicles damaged or destroyed in wildfires. Maui County is requesting information from vehicle owners to help identify fire-damaged or destroyed vehicles found on public roadways and other right-of-way areas following the August wildfires. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Lahainaluna High School Students Are Met With Celebrations As They Return To Campus. Classes resumed despite lingering concerns about air quality due to the nearby burn zone. Lahaina's intermediate and elementary schools also are reopening this week. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Electric extends moratorium on disconnections for Maui customers. Hawaiian Electric has extended the suspension of service disconnections for all Maui customers through at least Nov. 6. Maui Now.
Housing shuffle vexes Lahaina fire evacuees. Paul Maloney, his wife, Sandra, and their Pomeranian, Zeus, are about to move for the eighth time since the Aug. 8 wildfire that swept through Lahaina killing up to 98 people and destroying about 2,200 buildings, mostly homes. Star-Advertiser.
Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 61, as latest fire fatality. The 97th victim out of 98 confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire has been identified as Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina — leaving just one victim’s identity yet to be announced. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Shark bites surfer at Hanalei Bay on Sunday. The first confirmed shark attack of the year on Kaua‘i was reported on Sunday afternoon after a surfer’s leg was bitten by a large shark at Hanalei Bay. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
State, feds one step closer to protecting native forest birds on Kauaʻi from mosquito-borne diseases. The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are one step closer to protecting native forest birds on Kauaʻi from mosquito-borne diseases with their proposal to employ the incompatible insect technique to reduce mosquito populations. Kauai Now.
