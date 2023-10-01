1st humpback of the season spotted, Supreme Court clears $328M Hawaiian homestead settlement for distribution, rail could reach Honolulu airport by 2025, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hitch in $328M homesteads settlement cleared. The state Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle for the 2022 landmark $328 million settlement in the Hawaiian homesteads class-action lawsuit, and the settlement funds can now be transferred to the 2,515 settlement class members in Kalima v. State of Hawaii. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Bill seeks to separate data on Asian, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center announced the reintroduction of the All Students Count Act in a Zoom news conference Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Most Hawaii Wildfires Are Started By People, But Arson Cases Are Rarely Solved. There are too few investigators and insufficient resources to find out who was to blame in most fires. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Contractor provides update to Skyline’s ‘airport’ segment. Under Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration, the city in 2022 truncated the last 1.25 miles of guideways and the planned final two stations near Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Center. That reduced costs from more than $12.45 billion for a 20-mile, 21-station route down to a $9.9 billion system with an 18.9-mile, 19-station line terminating at Halekauwila Street. HART expects to complete testing and transfer of the Airport Guideway and Stations segment in mid-2025. Star-Advertiser.
Red Hill class action lawsuit tops 7,000 plaintiffs. There are now more than 7,000 people who have joined a class action lawsuit against the Navy for contaminating the water with fuel at Red Hill. KHON2.
Oahu's electric bus fleet grounded indefinitely due to charging issue. One of the eight chargers at the Middle Street bus yard shorted out about three weeks ago and the heat generated in the incident frayed some of the dispenser cables. KITTV4.
These ‘Affordable’ High Rise Apartments Aren’t Selling. It’s Not For Lack Of Interest. Only about 13% of affordable units in some Honolulu towers have sold after being on the market for over a year. Civil Beat.
This HPD Officer Quit In The Face Of Discipline. But The Story Didn’t End There. Officer Mason Jordan left the force in 2021 as he was under investigation. He was later arrested on separate charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
More funding proposed for Hawai’i Fire Department to prevent, battle wildfires. Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz will introduce Resolution 333 on Oct. 31 during a meeting of the Council Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs, urging Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth’s office to increase the Fire Department’s capacity and funding to enhance its ability to respond, prevent and mitigate wildfires and other emergencies. Big Island Now.
Military Training Exercise Will Involve Hilo Airport, Pōhakuloa. Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division will be training at Pohakuloa and will periodically use the airfield at Hilo International Airport. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Goodwill Hawaii acquires Hilo property for future hub. Goodwill Hawaii has acquired about 67,000 square feet, or roughly 1.5 acres, in Hilo to create a hub for team members, according to a news release from real estate firm Colliers. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii family working for auntie’s safe return from war-torn Gaza. Ramona Okumura, a prosthetics expert, was volunteering with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in Gaza when the hostilities broke out Oct. 7. She has been stuck there ever since. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
House Finance Committee visits Lahaina wildfire disaster zone to identify priorities. Members of the House Finance Committee, led by Chair Kyle T. Yamashita (D-12, Upcountry Maui), visited various sites in the Lahaina wildfire disaster zone on Thursday to receive an update on recovery efforts from Federal and County officials, and identify key priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Maui Now.
Green plans to extend Maui renter protections. Gov. Josh Green plans to extend renter protections that are set to expire next month, his office said Wednesday following a rally by tenants earlier this week calling for a continued eviction moratorium and rent freeze. Maui Now.
Wildfire impacts result in unavailable vacation rental units on Maui in September. Unit night supply and unit night demand were inactive for the entire month of September in West Maui, according to the latest Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance Report compiled by the state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now.
Shipment of 90 tiny homes for wildfire survivors arrives on Maui from Europe. A shipment of 90 tiny homes for wildfire survivors have arrived on Maui from Europe. They will be part of the 10-acre Ohana Hope Village off Kuihelani and Maui Veterans Highway. Developers hope to welcome the first round of residents before Thanksgiving. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina fire debris burial site proposed in West Maui. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources is scheduled to consider at a meeting today whether to grant permission for Maui County to use 53 acres of state land in Olowalu, about 5 miles from Lahaina in a former cinder quarry, to exclusively and permanently store the debris. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hazardous waste from over 85% of Lahaina properties removed. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it has removed hazardous waste from over 85% of the burned properties in Lahaina. That includes more than 1,300 parcels. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
‘It was a failure’: Member of wildfire advisory team says Maui can’t miss key lessons again. A member of the advisory team helping guide Lahaina’s recovery is calling on state and county leaders to bolster Maui’s disaster plan to prevent future disasters. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Transportation agency accepting applications for its Kaua‘i Bus Pass Outreach Program. The County of Kaua‘i Transportation Agency will be accepting applications from Kaua‘i-based non-profit organizations for its Kaua‘i Bus Pass Outreach Program beginning Nov. 1. Kauai Now.
