State concerned about worker safety as Red Hill defueling poised to begin Monday, Maui council passes Lahaina cleanup plan, Mala Wharf to open Saturday, 2k athletes gather in Kona for second phase of Ironman, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Wanted: New Executive Director For Hawaii Fisheries Council. Kitty Simonds, one of the most influential people in the Pacific in U.S. fishing policy, says she’s actively seeking someone to replace her as executive director of the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council, a post she’s held for 40 years. Civil Beat.
UH president looks back at a decade of leading the university system. As he embarks on his final year as president of the University of Hawaii System, KHON2 News spoke with David Lassner about what he’s accomplished in more than a decade at the helm. KHON2.
Oahu
After Lahaina, Makakilo Residents Press Harder For Another Exit Off Their Hill. The dry West Oahu neighborhood has just one way in and out. A decades-long push to build another route has failed to gain traction. Civil Beat.
Makiki affordable rental project to break ground. Although the city touts affordable housing development under Bill 7, the pace of development under the measure — which had a goal of producing 500 affordable rental units per year — has been markedly slow. Star-Advertiser.
Construction begins on affordable housing units in Chinatown's Hocking Building. The units constructed under the Hocking Building Affordable Housing Project will provide rental housing for households earning up to 30-50% of the area median income level. Hawaii Public Radio.
Glitch leads to a lot of extra time on some of the city’s new parking meters. In a statement, the city’s Department of Transportation Services said about 200 of the city’s 4,200 parking meters experienced the issue, which was related to the recent upgrade to 4G. The meters cost nearly $4 million and were installed just this past summer. Hawaii News Now.
‘Mother of Honolulu City Lights’ Carol Costa was dedicated to holiday event. Costa was so dedicated to the Honolulu City Lights event and the all-volunteer crew that put it together each year, she continued on as a volunteer for the celebration until just a few years ago, long after she retired in 2004 after three decades as an employee of the City and County of Honolulu, serving Mayors Frank Fasi, Eileen Anderson and Jeremy Harris. Costa, 80, died Tuesday under hospice care on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Maunakea “Traditional Cultural Property” Nomination Discussed. An effort to designate all Maunakea lands above 6,500 ft. as a Traditional Cultural Property was discussed by the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority board. Big Island Video News.
World’s top athletes gear up in Kona to compete in grueling Ironman championship. Just over 2,000 of the globe’s top endurance athletes are in Kona this week for the Ironman World Championship. This year is the first for a new format with only one day of racing as the men had their event in September in France. Hawaii News Now.
EPA awards county, UH $2.1M in effort to reduce disposable foodware. A program that would replace disposable foodware with reusable items at Hilo restaurants and other places that sell or serve food will take shape later this month. Tribune-Herald.
HPD to crack down on illegal vendors: Enforcement on street-side sales to start in December. The Hawaii Police Department on Monday announced upcoming enforcement of laws related to illegal roadside vending and commercial activities on state and county roadways islandwide. West Hawaii Today.
Jim Kauahikaua, former head scientist at HVO, dies at 72. Jim Kauahikaua, a research geophysicist at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and the federal facility’s former scientist-in-charge, died Sunday at home in Hilo. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
In major step forward, council approves plan for clearing fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina. In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for removal of fire debris. Property owners will be given a choice of cleaning up themselves or having the Army Corps of Engineers do the work. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Bissen proposing 3 water bill categories for customers affected by Maui fires. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen will submit a proposal developed by the Department of Water Supply to the County Council that would establish three categories for customer billing to address impacts of the August 8 wildfires in Lahaina and Upper Kula. Maui Now. KHON2.
Federal aid available for unemployed Maui workers. Maui employees too traumatized to work following the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century could be eligible for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance with the help of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Star-Advertiser.
How Will The Maui Strong Fund Be Spent? The amount raised for the Maui Strong Fund — nearly $140 million — greatly exceeded expectations, according to the foundation’s CEO Micah Kane. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Māla Wharf reopening to recreational boaters Saturday — earlier than expected after Lahaina fire. People will be able to use the facility to access vessels moored offshore. Maui Now.
'Voluntourism' after the fires could be a regenerative force for Maui — if done right. In the wake of the wildfires, malihini who want to give back may be the kind of visitor Maui could use, according to Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā, Chief Branding Officer of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. HTA partnered with Kanu Hawaiʻi to create an online booking platform for voluntourism activities that is set to launch at the end of October. Hawaii Public Radio.
911 calls from Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic. Audio of 911 calls from a deadly August wildfire released late today by Maui County authorities reveals a terrifying and chaotic scene as the inferno swept through the historic town of Lahaina and people desperately tried to escape burning homes and flames licking at cars in gridlocked traffic. Associated Press.
Kauai
8th Kauaʻi Chocolate & Coffee Festival to showcase Hawaiʻi-grown products. The festival will celebrate all things chocolate and coffee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Kilohana Plantation, located at 3-2087 Kaumualiʻi Highway in Līhuʻe. There will be free pumpkin giveaways for the keiki, lots of sampling, exhibitor booths featuring a variety of chocolate and coffee products from throughout the state featuring plenty of Hawaiʻi-grown products, local crafters and food trucks. Kauai Now.
Microsoft closes $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard - Microsoft completed its purchase of video game-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion today, closing one of the most expensive tech acquisitions in hi...
No comments:
Post a Comment