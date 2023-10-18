Coalition seeks to repeal constitutional gay marriage limits, state fund planned for Maui fire victims, fed awards $52M for Lahaina cleanup to contractor under investigation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now.
New State Fund For Maui Fire Victims Is Taking Shape. Gov. Josh Green is finalizing details of a Maui fire victim recovery fund that could be paid for by Hawaiian Electric, major Maui landowners and even Maui County, all of which have been named as defendants in lawsuits stemming from the Aug. 8 fire that killed at least 98 people and destroyed much of Lahaina. Civil Beat.
Hawaii company wins $52M Lahaina cleanup contract despite federal probe. A Native Hawaiian defense contractor at the center of an ongoing federal criminal investigation into potential financial and tax crimes landed a $52.5 million contract for fire debris removal in Lahaina. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement. The historic settlement of the Hawaiian Homelands waitlist case, which involved years of litigation, thousands of beneficiaries and hundreds of millions of dollars, has been stalled by the complaint of a single person. That’s because the complaint forced an appeal. Now the state Supreme Court may have to save the massive agreement. Hawaii News Now.
DPS training officer pleads guilty to falsifying credentials. The Department of Public Safety training officer who was accused of falsifying her academic transcripts to internal affairs investigators pleaded guilty in the Oahu Circuit Court today to criminal charges of two counts of tampering with a government record and two counts of unsworn falsification to authorities. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Some Honolulu Building Permit Applicants Sailed Through Despite Long Waits For Most. A Civil Beat analysis raises questions about the fairness of wide disparities in how fast permits get approved. Bribery, political influence, people skills and other factors help determine a permit application's speed. Civil Beat.
HECO Should Not Be Paid For Work On Substation, HART Chair Says. Meanwhile, the HART board is budgeting for a communications function that some members believe is needed to respond when HART or the rail board is 'attacked.' Civil Beat.
Honolulu penthouse condo sells for record $27.5M. An unnamed wealthy buyer recently paid $27.5 million for a penthouse condominium in Honolulu, eclipsing the prior peak of $22 million for the same unit at the Park Lane Ala Moana midrise when it first sold six years ago new. Star-Advertiser.
Senior housing construction begins on part of old Aiea Sugar Mill site. A big piece of a more than 20-year-old community dream to reuse part of the former Aiea Sugar Mill site on Oahu has begun to take physical shape. Star-Advertiser.
North Shore homeowners on edge as season’s first big swell rolls in. For years, homeowners, particularly those between Rocky Point and Sunset Beach, have grappled with erosion in their own backyards, watching anxiously as powerful swells took out chunks of lawn, felled coconut palms and damaged landscaping, stairways and decks. Star-Advertiser.
Miske Co-Defendant Charged With 2 Felony Offenses Ahead Of Likely Plea Deal. At 27, Dae Han Moon is the youngest of the 12 co-defendants originally charged in the federal racketeering case. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Expert cautions County Council about its power and waste preferences. Mike Ewall, an environmental activist and founder of the Energy Justice Network, a national support organization for grassroots clean energy community groups, spoke Tuesday at a meeting of the County Council’s Communications, Reports, and Council Oversight Committee to discuss the county’s various plans to reduce waste and transition to clean energy. Tribune-Herald.
Nonprofit: Big Isle domestic violence rose in last 2 years. There has been more than a 60% increase on Hawaii Island between 2021 and 2023 in the number of participants in programs aimed at the prevention of domestic violence, according to a statewide private nonprofit organization providing those services. Tribune-Herald.
New HTA Program Expands To Punaluʻu, Kealakekua Bay. The Hawai‘i Island Community-Based Action Stewardship Program will support visitor education efforts and mitigate tourism impacts at the popular locations. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen seeks to defend — and explain — his actions on the day of the Lahaina wildfire. The mayor said he was alerted to a separate fire in Lahaina that morning, but was told it had been contained. He says it wasn’t until late afternoon he realized the situation in Lahaina was much worse. Hawaii News Now.
New Maui Hale Match website trying to connect fire displaced residents with affordable places to live. Native Hawaiian Matt Jachowski has used his skills as a software developer to create the website Maui Hale Match, which he hopes will make it easier for displaced fire survivors to connect with homeowners and landlords that have available units they can afford. Maui Now.
Maui timeshares expect 90% occupancy by Thanksgiving. Occupancy in West Maui timeshares should reach 80% to 90% by Thanksgiving — similar to the industry’s strong recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic all but brought Hawaii’s tourism economy to a halt, officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Army Corps of Engineers will spend over $18M on cultural monitoring during Lāhainā cleanup. They have subcontracted multiple Native Hawaiian Organizations including Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui, Inc. and ‘Āina Archaeology, LLC to conduct site assessments and archeological monitoring. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Couple suing Kaua‘i Coconut Beach Resort after slipping on hotel stairs. A couple is suing the Sheraton Kaua‘i Coconut Beach Resort after the then-newlywed husband slipped on stairs at the resort nearly two years ago. Garden Island.
Hawaii women’s basketball picked to 3-peat in Big West preseason poll - The two-time defending Big West champion University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was picked to repeat in the Big West Preseason Coaches Poll release...
No comments:
Post a Comment