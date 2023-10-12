McKelvey appeals to Biden to help Maui fire victims keep their homes, all but one of known fire victims identified, more Kakaako trees to be felled in latest rail plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii grapples with ‘rampant’ unemployment fraud, delaying aid to wildfire survivors. Hawaii Labor Director Jade Butay said Wednesday of 2,200 applications for federal disaster unemployment assistance, 500 have been approved. There is also a backlog of applications for regular unemployment — with 15,161 filed since the fires with 8,731 currently being paid. Hawaii News Now.
Catalytic converter theft drops dramatically with new law. Catalytic converter theft has gone down dramatically. Officials said a new law that took effect this year makes it a lot harder to sell the precious metals. KHON2.
Oahu
Council to pick Office of Council Services director. The Honolulu City Council will hold a special meeting today toward the selection and appointment of a new director for the Office of Council Services. Star-Advertiser.
Commercial tanker pulls into Pearl Harbor for Red Hill defueling. The first fuel tanker that the military will use to drain the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility arrived at Pearl Harbor early Wednesday morning. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Rail Changes Planned For Kakaako Mean Fewer Trees, More Buses. The city’s latest plans for the Honolulu rail line would sacrifice more trees than originally planned in the downtown area and convert a segment of Halekauwila Street into a bus-only traffic corridor, according to a recent city filing. Civil Beat.
Gift cards for guns: State to hold firearm buyback program at 2 Oahu locations. The state Department of Law Enforcement is offering $200 gift cards in exchange for automatic weapons, semi-automatic rifles, and ghost guns. Gift cards of $100 will be swapped for handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, and Glock switches. Hawaii News Now.
Historic royal palms in Wahiawa threatened by invasive rhino beetle. It’s against the law to harm the historic palms that line Royal Palm Drive in Wahiawa, as they are protected by the city’s Exceptional Tree Program. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea set for repeat of ’74? Eruption at southern summit area could begin at any time. An eruption at the summit of Kilauea volcano could begin with little warning, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Wednesday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Event enumerates Big Island wildfire preparedness strategies. Wildfire preparedness is top of mind for the Big Island, and Hawaii County has a bevy of strategies up its sleeve to ensure that its residents are insulated from the risk fires pose. Tribune-Herald.
‘Focus on healing’: Innovative hospital partnership aims to offer respite to those on the streets. Hope Services Hawaii has taken some of its shelter space and transformed it into a small medical respite facility providing homeless people with a safe place to heal after they’re discharged from the hospital. Hawaii News Now.
Expert: Fighting little fire ants ‘a forever job’ on the Big Island. As the war against the invasive ant continues across all four counties, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Hawaii Invasive Species Council are asking residents to take samples of ant populations on their properties and send them into local labs to help determine how the destructive insects are spreading. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council to take action Oct. 12 on bill about alternative fire debris removal program. Bill 86, prepared by Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s administration and currently pending approval by the County Council, would serve as an initial step in defining the process for property owners who choose to remove fire debris under an alternative program. Maui Now.
All but 1 of 98 known Lahaina fire victims have been identified. The names of two more people who died in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire were released Wednesday by Maui police, leaving only one of the known 98 fatalities yet to be identified. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Maui Disaster Relief Fund suspends new applications after overwhelming response. The Maui Disaster Relief Fund is suspending new applications after already receiving an overwhelming response of more than 1,500 applications. Maui Now.
EPA air sampling data shows good air quality following wildfires in Lahaina and Kula. EPA tested for metals including lead and arsenic, asbestos, particulate matter, and 42 compounds called volatile organic compounds. Maui Now.
Misperceptions, different occupancies hurting Maui hotel workers. Hotels in West Maui are fuller than others across Maui but the combination of wildfire evacuees and workers from the American Red Cross, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other relief organizations means some tourist-oriented hotel operations are shuttered and reduced, affecting hotel workers — many of whom rely on tips. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina Teachers Have To ‘Start From Scratch’ As Schools Prepare To Reopen. Educators are prioritizing social-emotional learning and mental health amid uncertainties of what the next quarter will bring. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i police officials earn ‘Officer of the Year’ awards. The Hawai‘i State Law Enforcement Official Association honored KPD Officer Jason Scalzo as a 2021 Officer of the Year, KPD Officer Kalani Apilado for 2022 and KPD Lt. Philip Banquel for 2023. Garden Island.
Woman, 57, dies after car crashes, falls from H-1 offramp - A 57-year-old woman died Wednesday night after the speeding vehicle she was driving hit a guardrail on an H-1 offramp near Honolulu airport and flipped o...
No comments:
Post a Comment