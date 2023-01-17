Hawaii again ranked worst state for drivers, ambitious preschool plan to be unveiled today, Green backs off from using rainy day fund for climate change initiative, back pay for vaccine-refusers? More news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
State to unveil ambitious preschool plan for Hawaii. After decades of urgent calls for a statewide preschool system, a public- private plan finally is being launched to create 465 classrooms so that all Hawaii 3- and 4-year-olds can get access to preschool by 2032, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and community leaders are set to announce today. Star-Advertiser.
Green tweaks climate plan, still plans $100M. The money will come from state general funds, which will have to be approved by the Legislature, modifying Green’s previous plan to use $100 million from the state’s rainy day fund to help mitigate climate change. Star-Advertiser.
Renewable Energy Projects Are Back On Track After Pandemic Lull. Supply chain challenges are easing, allowing Hawaii utilities to step up efforts to go green by 2045. Civil Beat.
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates. If passed, Bill 52 would require state agencies to offer those employees full back pay and/or the options to be put back in their original position. KITV4.
Congressman Worries Wespac Proposal Is A Gateway To Commercial Fishing In Monument. Prominent Native Hawaiian practitioners and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are pushing back against new proposals from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, saying such rules could open the waters protected in Pahahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. Civil Beat.
California’s extreme weather impacts Hawaii’s imports. The rain has been non-stop for the Golden State; and even from thousands of miles away, Hawaii vendors are concerned as some fresh produce become harder to find, coupled with shipment delays. KHON2.
Oahu
Environmental activists speak out on EPA’s proposed Red Hill consent order. On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting on its proposed consent order which would require the Navy to safely defuel and close the Red Hill facility and properly operate and maintain its Pearl Harbor drinking water system. Hawaii News Now.
Eternal Flame for Hawaii’s veterans burns again. The state’s Eternal Flame War Memorial, which was erected to honor Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, is burning once again after being snuffed out for weeks. Star-Advertiser.
Straub Medical Center nurses ratify new 3-year contract. The nurses at Straub Medical Center have voted to accept a new three-year contract after working without one since November. Star-Advertiser.
Culture and conservation at forefront of Turtle Bay Resort’s renovation. Much has changed as the resort — now owned by BRE Hotels &Resorts and managed by Benchmark Resorts &Hotels — moves past its first 50 years. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii needle exchanges at record high. The nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center reported a record number of needle syringe exchanges in Hawaii County and the state in 2021. Tribune-Herald.
Renovation planned for Kona hotel. Just over a year after purchasing the 123-room Kona Bay Hotel for $21 million, owner 12th and “A” Hotel Partners LP is seeking a design review for plans to jazz up the 60-year-old site in Kailua Village and to rebrand it as a Hampton Inn by Hilton. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
State Reps from Maui County hold key positions in 2023 legislative session. All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session. Maui Now.
McCall, Dudoit appointed to head Parks and Recreation Department. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall and Shane Dudoit to serve as director and deputy director, respectively, of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Maui News.
On approach to Molokaʻi Airport, small plane crashes with two aboard. A single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokaʻi Airport in Hoʻolehua at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 16. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
Kaua‘i legislators will lead at the statehouse this year. For a small island, Kaua‘i will hold a large degree of influence over the state Legislature this session. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
