130th anniversary of Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow commemorated, legislative session begins today, universal pre-K pledged, longtime legislator Menor dies at 67, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii’s 32nd Legislature begins today with more access. The state Capitol will open to the public today for the start of the 32nd Legislature after nearly three years of restricted access due to COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Meet some of the fresh faces at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. When the state Legislature opens Wednesday, there will be 16 new members in the House and two new lawmakers in the Senate. It's the largest class of first-term lawmakers in nearly 20 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Clock Is Running On Plan To Finally Meet Family Demand For Pre-K. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveiled a widely-previewed plan Tuesday to try and meet family demand and create 465 preschool classrooms for 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032. The state already allocated $200 million for the School Facilities Authority to expand or renovate up to 200 preschool facilities by June 2024. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiian Home Lands seeks extension to spending deadline. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plans to ask Hawaii lawmakers for more time to spend a historic $600 million appropriated by the Legislature in 2022 with a three-year use deadline. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Tourism Authority names new chief administrative officer. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has named Daniel Naho‘opi‘i as chief administrative officer, one of the agency’s top leadership roles. Star-Advertiser.
State of Hawaiʻi has new disaster, emergency leadership. The State of Hawaiʻi has new leadership for disasters and emergencies. Luke Meyers will join the Office of Gov. Josh Green as State Disaster Management Advisor and retired Col. James D.S. Barros was named as the new Administrator for the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). Kauai Now.
State makes headway in establishing new Department of Law Enforcement. As the state bifurcates the Department of Public Safety into two departments, some of the functions will remain the same, but some operations will transfer into the new Department of Law Enforcement. Hawaii Public Radio.
Indigenous Management Of Hawaii’s Fishponds Is Getting A High Tech Upgrade. The Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project officially launched on Tuesday, will integrate modern sensor technology into everyday efforts at up to 30 fishpond restoration projects across Oahu and Maui County. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Permitting Inspector OK’d His Own Company’s Projects. An inspector in Honolulu’s permitting department has been running an electrical company on the side for over a decade and has inspected and approved more than a dozen of his own projects, public records show. Civil Beat.
A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty. Nearly a year after construction wrapped up on a $17 million homeless housing project in Iwilei, no one’s moved in. Meanwhile, a row of makeshift shelters line the sidewalk outside. Hawaii News Now.
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician, dies at 67. Menor served in the Honolulu City Council and the state Senate and House of Representatives. He served in the state Legislature from 1982 to 2008 and was a City Council member from 2013 to 2021. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Next Info Session Set For Transient Accommodations Rental Code. Nearly four years after the initial short-term vacation rental ordinance was adopted, county officials are considering changes to the code. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hearing Set For Affordable Housing Production Rules. The County of Hawaiʻi has has developed draft Administrative Rules for the Affordable Housing Production Program, and a public hearing is set for February 13th in Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Killing of generous Hilo couple stuns community. Relatives and community members are shocked over the deaths of Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, owners of a popular cookie and confections company, who were found dead Monday in a Hilo home. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Aerial sheep hunting scheduled for end of month. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will conduct aerial hunting operations to reduce sheep populations in Maunakea forest reserves at the end of the month. Tribune-Herald.
Filling up. The West Hawaii Sanitary Landfill is on pace to reach capacity in less than 25 years. At its current rate of use, the landfill that opened in 1993 has about 20 to 23 more years life expectancy. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Memorial Medical Center reports a seasonally high patient census. In an update, the facility advised that the MMMC emergency department is very busy, and patients are waiting longer to be seen and to be admitted to the hospital, if required. Maui Now.
Four Seasons Resort Lāna’i becomes first resort certified as Reef Friendly by MNMRC. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Reef Friendly Landscaping Certification Program announced its first fully accredited resort partner, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. Maui Now.
Kauai
Famous New York architect, family purchase more than 200-acre Hanalei Bison Ranch. World-renowned architect Richard Meier is part of the family who purchased the more than 200-acre Hanalei Bison Ranch on Kauai's North Shore. KITV4.
Adding more appointment times at Kauai DMV. Starting Tuesday Jan. 17, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Kauai announced adding more appointment times and adjusting walk-in hours. KHON2.
Conservation-based summer program accepting applicants on Kaua‘i. Kupu, a leading conservation and youth education nonprofit in the State of Hawai‘i, is preparing to host its 2023 Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program. Kauai Now.
