Hawaii Republicans unveil legislative priorities, state Supreme Court mulls Maui election protest, council members, nonprofit leader submitted to fill Kauai House seat, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
2 Hawaii Senate Republicans tangled in power struggle. Republicans added two House seats and doubled their Senate seats from one to two to start the legislative session, but an opening day power struggle between the two GOP senators raises questions about the party’s ability to challenge Democratic control of the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge. The man who shouted at lawmakers and first responders during the opening session of the state Legislature on Tuesday is Samson Souza — a known Native Hawaiian activist in West Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy. The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. KITV4.
Standardized testing and community college costs to join education priorities this session. Last year, legislators took a crack at raising teacher salaries, funding classroom improvements and expanding pre-K accessibility — yet many advocates are saying more needs to be done this session. Hawaii Public Radio.
New UH tuition schedule freezes tuition for 2 of next 4 academic years. The University of Hawaii Board of Regents has voted on a new four-year tuition schedule for the university system which increases tuition for some of the main campuses after a temporary tuition freeze. Star-Advertiser.
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show. An investigation revealed the debts have been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect. Meanwhile, many who owe money just keep driving — and putting others on the road at risk. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
New city policy bans prosecutors from attending parole hearings. Honolulu prosecutors are no longer attending or attempting to influence parole hearings by detailing the crime committed by an inmate. Further, they’re limited to providing the Hawaii Paroling Authority with information relevant to a behavior inside a correctional facility. Star-Advertiser.
Officials warn of more traffic during Honolulu rail work. For years to come in Iwilei and Kalihi, expect traffic to snarl more than usual and construction noise day and night as the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and its contractor work to relocate utility infrastructure above and below two major thoroughfares in the build-out of the city’s nearly $10 billion rail system. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Josh Green Wants ‘A Better Proposal’ For New Oahu Jail. The facility would replace the aging and crowded Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi, but critics say criminal justice reform should be the priority. Civil Beat.
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core. Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. Hawaii News Now.
Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu. Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa- based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Propane shortage hits island. A late shipment of propane to a Big Island supplier resulted in several dispensers posting “no propane” signs this week and the fueling of rumors that residents wouldn’t be able to refill their tanks for weeks. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiian Cultural Artwork Stolen From Volcano House. A Hawaiian cultural artwork was stolen from the Volcano House lobby in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park this past Friday, and park officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individual suspects. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hospital that serves as a lifeline for West Hawaii is requesting $20 million from state lawmakers. The Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) went before the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday to talk funding. KITV4.
‘If you live here, give back’: Old Kona Airport Park pavilions get facelift. The beach pavilions at Old Kona Airport Park are getting a facelift this week thanks to the donation of time and materials by three local companies. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
State’s highest court considers call for new election in key Maui Council race. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued Thursday. The Hawaii Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding the battle for the Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu-seat. Hawaii News Now.
Council to consider bills on residential zoning and Kula Agricultural Park. The Maui County Council will meet on Jan. 27, one week later than originally planned, to allow more time for the possibility of filling the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat. Maui Now.
US Rep. Jill Tokuda visits Maui on inaugural District II Congressional Work Period. “Heightened urgency” surrounds issues of affordability, housing, ag, sustainability. Maui Now.
Desiree Sides appointed to oversee Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui complex area. The Hawai‘i State Board of Education today approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in respective areas. Maui Now.
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access. Nearly half of Molokai's population lost their primary care physician in a state that has long struggled to attract and retain medical professionals. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Council Members, Nonprofit Director Nominated To Fill Kauai House Seat. Kauai Democrats are submitting the names of Kauai County Councilman Luke Evslin and former County Councilman Mason Chock to Gov. Josh Green as possible replacements for former state Rep. James Tokioka, according to an official familiar with the party process. Civil Beat. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i County Council talks fireworks enforcement. Kaua‘i neighborhoods were lit up on New Year’s Eve with a massive display of amateur fireworks, both legal and illegal. Garden Island.
Police searching for suspect in Hawaii Kai carjacking - Honolulu police are investigating an alleged carjacking in Hawaii Kai Thursday.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.