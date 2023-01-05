Green mulls tax refund as state battles long COVID, inflation and worker shortage, Hono‘uli‘uli to be preserved, UH athletics director Matlin to retire, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Tens Of Thousands In Hawaii May Be Working Less Because They Have ‘Long Covid’. A University of Hawaii researcher says the lingering disease may be contributing significantly to Hawaii’s labor shortage. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s daily average COVID-19 cases and positivity climb slightly. The Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased to 177 compared with 156 reported Dec. 28. The state’s average positivity rate — or percentage of tests reported that are positive — rose to 7.9% compared with 7.1% the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
State sees increase in flu cases but decrease in RSV. Flu season started early this year as the number of cases rose again in December throughout Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health’s Influenza Surveillance Report. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Life Flight announces return to service. This comes following a safety stand down taken in response to the disappearance of a Hawaiʻi Life Flight medical aircraft that disappeared off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawaiʻi Island on Dec. 15. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s public school spending receives a C. Hawaii’s spending on public school education has earned C grades in a new national report, with per-pupil spending here reported at $14,662 — $784 less than the U.S. average. Star-Advertiser.
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion, according to members of the Cesspool Conversion Working Group. KITV4. Civil Beat.
David Matlin to retire in June as UH athletic director. The University of Hawaii will be seeking a new leader for its 21-sport program following David Matlin’s announcement Wednesday that he will retire in June after eight years as athletic director. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Media Veteran Erika Engle Named Press Secretary To Gov. Green. Makana McClellan, Gov. Josh Green’s communication director, said Erika Engle will assist her in facilitating media requests, writing news releases and media advisories. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Council Chair: ‘Remote Testimony Is Here To Stay’. A measure that opened the door to precluding citizens from testifying remotely at council sessions had officials issuing a clarification on Wednesday. Civil Beat.
What Happens When Private Equity Is Your Landlord in Hawai‘i. The Blackstone Group and other firms have been buying rental properties in West O‘ahu. Tenants say the result can be escalating rents and unexpected fees. Hawaii Business Magazine.
HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos. Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. Hawaii News Now.
City taps COVID funds to fight Chinatown crime, homelessness. In an effort to extend the anti-crime and homeless outreach efforts of the Chinatown Task Force through the year, Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced that the city is again tapping federal COVID-19 relief funds. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Marines to conduct urban raid training on Oahu this month. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Japan-based Maritime Raid Force will return to Oahu on Friday to conduct a series of training events through Jan. 20. Star-Advertiser.
$10M allotted for education, preservation of internment sites. Co-authored by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, the new law funds the preservation of the Japanese American internment camps including Hono‘uli‘uli on Oahu which housed more than 2,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Signs to receive Hawaiian diacritics on Oʻahu's Leeward coast. Under a new policy that was announced early March 2022, the state's Department of Transportation will add Hawaiian diacritical markings to road signs. This will include adding the kahakō and ‘okina to about 16 signs on Oʻahu over the next couple months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Consultant finds numerous flaws in county’s building permit process. An investigation into Hawaii County’s building permit process found systemic flaws, but no real surprises, county officials said Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Panel OKs spending plans for $2.3 million in fuel taxes. The Finance Committee voted unanimously, with Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz excused, to advance to the full council bills 3 and 4, which would appropriate more than $859,000 in excess fuel taxes and reappropriate over $1.15 million in lapsed funds, respectively. West Hawaii Today.
Work On Kaʻū Water System Improvements Set To Begin. Construction on the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply Public Water System #108 – Waiʻōhinu-Naʻalehu starts Monday. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County Council awaits Hawaiʻi Supreme Court election decision on final member. Eight of the nine members of the Maui County Council were sworn into office on Monday, and the fate of the last seat, that of incumbent Alice Lee, remains up in the air. Hawaii Public Radio.
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers. Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.” Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Doctors Want To Maximize The Potential Of Anti-Addiction Medication For Kauai Inmates. Overcoming the urge to return to heroin or other opioids upon release is only part of the problem. Many encounter a life outside without basic resources. Civil Beat.
