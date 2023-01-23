Kona man accused of assaulting four in Ocean View - Hawaii Island police have charged a 34-year-old Kona man with assault and property damage offenses following a violent incident involving four victims in...
Monday, January 23, 2023
More Native Hawaiians flee Hawaii for Vegas, thousands flock to Eddie surf contest, Gov. Green to deliver first State of the State today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living. According to 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the biggest growth of Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander populations was in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, and Sacramento County, Calif. The biggest decline of Native Hawaiian residents was in Honolulu. Associated Press.
Advocates Say It’s No Longer Whether Hawaii Should Charge A Green Fee, But How. Hawaii's new governor supports a visitor-impact fee, and supporters say they're more organized than ever. But it will be up to state legislators to decide. Civil Beat.
Senators put Hawaii Tourism Authority in the hot seat again. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is headed for another rough round in the Legislature, but the stakes are higher this session, when for the first time, the agency’s future is entirely dependent on getting a share of general funds from state lawmakers. Star-Advertiser.
Green to deliver inaugural State of the State address this week. The governor will deliver his speech at 10 a.m. Monday to a joint session of the Hawaiʻi Legislature in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Honolulu. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now
Proposed $1 Billion Hydrogen Fuel Hub Signals A New Start For Reenergized Hawaii Agency. Hawaii’s bid marks a fresh start for an economic development department that was plagued by challenges under former Gov. David Ige’s director, Mike McCartney. Civil Beat.
Darker window tint might be allowed on Hawaii vehicles. Hawaii’s vehicle tinting businesses could see a boom if a bill becomes law allowing vehicle owners to have darker window tinting. Star-Advertiser.
‘One Health’ stresses link between humans, environment. The health of humans is interconnected with the health of other animals, which are both interconnected with the health of the environment. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Thousands flock to Waimea Bay to see Luke Shepardson win the ‘Eddie’. The surf had blasted sand and water across Kamehameha Highway. The Ke Nui bike path, in places, was inundated and sandy. The beach extended into Ehukai Beach Park’s parking lot. Pipeline, looking like rolling hills, was unrecognizable. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. KHON2.
For the first time, women compete in The Eddie Big Surf Competition. For the first time ever, women were included in the lineup to catch the monster waves out at Waimea Bay. KITV4.
Viewing of Kawananakoa’s casket draws crowd to Iolani Palace. Lines of people thronged the sidewalk in front of Iolani Palace on Sunday for a chance to pay their respects to Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, the first member of a Native Hawaiian royal family to lie in state for a public viewing at Iolani Palace in more than a century. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Police chief outlines goals; community survey to go live Feb. 1. After a private swearing in ceremony Jan. 11 for Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz in Hilo, the new Hawaii County top cop took the oath again in a public affair Friday at the West Hawaii Civic Center. West Hawaii Today.
Bone dry: County spigots busy as E. Hawaii residents on catchment see tanks dwindle. The prolonged dry spell that’s thus far been the story of the wet season on the Big Island’s windward side has caused long lines at the county’s public water spigots for residents who rely on water catchment. Tribune-Herald.
Update On Formation Of New Maunakea Authority. The Hawaiʻi House Committee on Finance heard from interim members of the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority on Tuesday. Big Island Video News.
Decommissioning of Caltech observatory on Maunakea summit on track for this year. It is one of two Maunakea telescopes currently in the final stages of the decommissioning process mandated in the Maunakea Comprehensive Management Plan. Big Island Now.
Coolant Leaks At Maunakea Telescope Investigated. Two fluid leaks from the chilling system of the UH 88-inch observatory on the summit of Maunakea are being investigated by the University of Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Home sales slow in 2022: Interest rate hikes chill Big Island housing market. Big Island real estate agents are hopeful the housing market will stabilize in 2023 after sales slowed in 2022. Tribune-Herald.
Octopus farm is ordered to halt illegal activity. The Kailua-Kona concern — which fell under a national media spotlight in December that suggested the operation and its methods were cruel to the octopuses — was ordered to discontinue its activities last week after the state Division of Aquatic Resources declared it was operating without required permits. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Hawaii Supreme Court Rules Incumbent Maui Councilwoman Alice Lee Won Seat. Her opponent Noelani Ahia had filed a lawsuit challenging the election. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill on residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale surfaces for review. A bill relating to residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale, will be reconsidered at the Maui County Council meeting on Jan. 27. Maui Now.
East Maui Residents Endured A Month Without Phone Or Internet After Storm. Hawaiian Telcom says the area is remote and rugged, making it more challenging to do the repair work. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Advocates for Native Hawaiian women, girls push legislators to tackle sex trafficking. Advocates address Kaua‘i councilmembers, law enforcement officials, service providers and community members during the public meeting prompted by the recent publication of “Holoi ā nalo Wāhine ‘Ōiwi.” Kauai Now.
Hawai‘i kupuna watchdog head says program in need of expansion. For some of Hawai‘i’s most vulnerable kupuna, a little-known government position known as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman can mean the difference between torment and safety. Garden Island.
