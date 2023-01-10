Green pledges $100M to fight climate change, 'monster' surf expected tonight, Ellison traffic ticket shows lack of preferential treatment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Wolf moon ©2023 All Hawaii News
Pair of Hawaii lawmakers push for poker and sports betting. Reps. John Mizuno and Daniel Holt on Monday touted a plan to introduce a bill that would permit only two types of gambling, poker and sports betting, at one establishment on Oahu not at a hotel, under a state license regulated by a commission. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Proposal would increase public funding for Hawaii campaigns. State Sen. Karl Rhoads plans to introduce legislation this year to help county, state and Office of Hawaiian Affairs candidates raise more campaign money through public funds to ease their reliance on lobbyists and private donors with the goal of promoting “clean elections.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
1st Native Hawaiian woman nominated to lead DLNR facing opposition. A petition has been started to oppose Gov. Josh Green's nominee, Dawn Chang, to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Chang is a former deputy attorney general for the department, and previously served on the state Land Use Commission. She also started a company called Ku’iwalu Consulting. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Agency Is Racing ‘Against The Clock’ To Build New Preschools. The School Facilities Authority says it needs help to meet a June 2024 deadline to build and renovate up to 200 preschool classrooms. Civil Beat.
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023. The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Eddie Aikau surf contest set to begin Wednesday on Oahu. More than 20,000 people are likely to descend upon Waimea Bay on Wednesday as a giant North Shore swell is expected to allow “The Eddie” big-wave surf contest to run for only the 10th time in some 40 years. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Real property tax assessment appeals deadline draws near. The deadline to dispute your real property tax assessment is this Sunday, Jan. 15, but some said they have had issues getting assistance from the city. KHON2.
Hawaii Kids ‘Connect These Dots’ To Understand Climate Change. From public schools on the Westside to private schools in Honolulu, teachers are finding creative ways to educate — and empower — students facing the effects of a warming planet. Civil Beat.
Iolani Palace Is Preparing For Hawaiian Royal Heiress Kawananakoa To Lie In State. The public memorial event is expected to be held later this month. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
$50K grant allows for upgrades to a tiny home community in Kapolei. Nareit Hawaii awarded a $50,000 grant to U.S. Vets to pay for a new kitchen, secure storage spaces, private mailboxes and air conditioners in the shared facilities. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
COVID hospitalizations rise: HMC sees ‘typical bump’ in infections after holiday season. Over the holidays, Hilo Medical Center saw a bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, increasing from a daily average of between five and seven patients to 18 patients on Monday. Tribune-Herald.
BLNR to consider bag limit increases for feral pigs. New hunting regulations that would double the amount of feral pigs a hunter could take each day in certain Puna forest reserves will once again be considered by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources Friday. Tribune-Herald.
Annual Point-In-Time Count slated Jan. 23 to 27. The annual Point-In-Time Count will take place later this month on the Big Island with volunteers and advocates working to provide a snapshot of all those experiencing homelessness in the community. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’. Billionaire Larry Ellison was pulled over last year for a variety of traffic violations on Lanai, the island he owns. Hawaii News Now.
Pending lawsuit over vote counting protocols keeps major Maui County Council seat vacant. It has been one week since Maui County Council members took the oath of office. However, one seat remains vacant because of a pending lawsuit. Hawaii News Now.
The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour makes Maui stop, May 2. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents The Doobie Brothers in concert Tuesday, May 2 in the A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion. Maui Now. Maui News.
MEO Head Start application period for 2023-24 opens Feb. 1. Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start, a 100% subsidized preschool program for low income families, will begin accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year beginning Feb. 1. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hawai‘i State Senator Mike Gabbard (D-20) will join the Kaua‘i Climate Action Form for its latest virtual monthly meeting, scheduled for this week. Gabbard, who is chairman of the Hawai‘i Senate Agriculture & Environmental Committee, will be joined by activist Maya van Rossum. Kauai Now.
Head of Ho‘ike Kaua‘i Community Television steps down after 22 years. After 22 years at the helm of Kaua‘i’s sole community TV station, J Robertson is stepping down as managing director of Ho‘ike Kaua‘i Community Television. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.