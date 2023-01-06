Kilauea volcanic eruption resumes, NTSB releases deadly air ambulance crash report, out of state home buyers increase, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kilauea volcano eruption PC:USGS
Traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii surged in 2022. By the end of the year, the number of traffic-related fatalities, 117, was higher than for 2021, 2020 and 2019 but even with 2018, according to statistics from the state Department of Transportation. Star-Advertiser.
Final moments of missing Hawaii plane detailed in NTSB report. A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Air Ambulance Crash Exposes Vulnerability In Neighbor Island Health Care. Gov. Josh Green agrees that Hawaii needs a major health care build-out on the neighbor islands so that the state can wean itself off its dependency on medical air transport. Civil Beat.
Bringing students home to fix Hawaii’s doctor shortage. Hawaii needs about 800 doctors, according to the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Report. KHON2.
To address staffing shortfalls, 12-hour shifts proposed for adult corrections officers. Christin Johnson, the coordinator for the Correctional Systems Oversight Commission, is proposing 12-hour shifts in a bid to cut down on sick time and reel in new applicants. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui. A state report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents. Maui Now.
Public input sought about adding 100 land parcels to Hawaiʻi nature reserve systems. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking comments on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai’i as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. Maui Now.
State of Hawai’i has a new poet laureate, succeeding Kealoha. Brandy Nālani McDougall has been selected as the second Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate, succeeding Kealoha, who served from 2012-2022. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Interim chair of the Honolulu Liquor Commission resigns, blaming ‘baseless accusations’. In less than a year, two chairs and a vice chair have resigned amid accusations of corruption and discrimination. Hawaii News Now.
Semi-sub in fraud case missing from harbor. Semisub One, the vessel belonging to Curtiss Jackson, a tour boat company co-founder charged with federal securities fraud and released on pretrial bond in October, was gone from its slip in Kewalo Harbor on Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds Of Honolulu Parking Meters Disabled By Verizon 3G Shutdown. The city knew the shutdown was coming but didn’t upgrade the meters quickly enough. An estimated 2,200 digital parking meters in Honolulu suddenly stopped accepting credit cards on Wednesday after Verizon shut down its 3G network, according to the Department of Transportation Services. Civil Beat. KHON2.
State adds more ‘No Right Turn On Red’ signs at major intersections. No right on red! Oahu drivers are seeing more of those signs at major intersections. The state said it’s a renewed effort to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. But it’s not sitting too well with some drivers. Hawaii News Now.
Former health director suggests water storage for Red Hill tanks, staying at Kapolei landfill. In a column for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, former state Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson suggested the tanks could be used to store drinking water for emergency use. Hawaii Public Radio.
Macy’s to close Windward Mall store on Oahu. Macy’s at Windward Mall in Kaneohe is among four Macy’s stores nationwide that are slated to close this year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Bills aim to add new parking rules, standardize hours at county parks. Stricter parking controls and other rules might be coming to Hawaii County beach parks under a series of bills proposed Thursday at a County Council committee hearing. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui’s New County Council Struggles To Get Moving Amid 4-4 Split. Some people worry that the current 4-4 split could hinder the legislative body’s ability to get things done. Civil Beat.
‘Record-breaking’ demand for healthcare takes toll on workers at Maui hospital. Employees at Maui’s only acute care hospital are crying out for help. They say they can’t keep up with the current demand for healthcare. Hawaii News Now.
Investigative Reporter May Have To Testify Despite Journalist Privilege. A federal judge said Hawaii News Now’s Lynn Kawano did not waive her privilege when reporting about a Maui police officer accused of sexual misconduct. Civil Beat.
Kauai
COVID-19 cases remain stable on Kaua‘i but effects linger. While COVID-19 has surged through the mainland United States during the holiday season, case counts on Kaua‘i have been holding relatively stable. Garden Island.
