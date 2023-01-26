Legislative Caucus wants green fees, cesspool conversion, whistleblower lawsuit against billionaire Ellison over food safety, abortion bills surface, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now. Maui News
Chief Justice Calls On State To ‘Join Forces’ To Solve Homelessness, Mental Health Crisis. Mark Recktenwald, the head of the state’s court system, advocated for more funding for diversion programs. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Nonprofit And Business Leaders Find Hope In Governor’s Affordability Plan. Dubbed the Green Affordability Plan, Gov. Josh Green's proposal would provide more than $300 million annually to struggling households. Community and business organizations are applauding Gov. Josh Green’s plan to address Hawaii’s cost of living but say they would like to see more details on it, which he has described as “the largest tax reduction in the history of the state.” Civil Beat.
Bills both protecting, prohibiting abortions in Hawaii introduced. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision not to guarantee a women’s right to an abortion, 11 abortion-related bills have been introduced this Legislative session that would both expand abortion protections and prohibit them. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home. The bill is being pushed by a multinational company from Illinois that wants to sell products in Hawaii more cheaply. Civil Beat.
Legislator wants ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi to be taught at every grade level across the state. The Hawaiian language was banned from use in state schools for 90 years following the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1893. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bills seek harsher penalties for fentanyl crimes. In the face of a “pandemic” of fentanyl overdoses, lawmakers are seeking to increase criminal penalties for possession of the dangerous drug. Tribune-Herald.
Revising ‘outdated’ law to curb Hawaii emergency powers. An outdated law with legacy language was how some lawmakers described a section of powers for Hawaii’s governors and mayors to suspend electronic transmissions during an emergency. A new bill could change that in 2023, however. KHON2.
Army official focused on being ‘good partner’ for Hawaii. U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth this week wrapped up a four-day visit to Hawaii, which included an itinerary packed with tours of base facilities and the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island, meetings with Native Hawaiian community leaders, a sit-down with Gov. Josh Green, and a town hall meeting with service members and military families at Schofield Barracks. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 376,977. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City Council OKs 43-story condo tower in Moiliili. The Honolulu City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allow construction of a 43-story, $619 million tower complex, which would house 1,005 moderately priced condominium units off Kapiolani Boulevard in Moiliili. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Blangiardi: Filling officer vacancies at HPD is 'top priority'. Amid an ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), city leaders promised they are looking into solutions for attracting new recruits and retaining them. KITV4.
Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, blames misquoted online news article. Former Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard took the stand today in the trial over a defamation suit filed against her by the former head of the police union. Ballard doubled down on her claim that she did not defame former SHOPO head Tenari Maafala. Hawaii News Now.
Oʻahu is looking for residents to fill over 400 neighborhood board seats. Nowadays, 33 boards across the island meet monthly. Various federal, state and county departments are supposed to show up at meetings in some capacity, but some of that is set to change this year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys. The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos. Civil Beat.
‘Victims to the ocean’: Battle over beachfront erosion rises again with monster surf. Huge waves pounded on the beach on Oahu’s North Shore, part of the second-warning level swell this week. Each one of these swells makes beachfront residents more nervous and more and more sand is taken away. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
‘I Feel Like They Murdered 25 Years Of My Life’ Freed after decades in prison for a wrongful murder conviction, a Hawaii man reflects on his case and his future. On Ian Schweitzer’s first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn’t commit. Associated Press. KHON2.
Police misconduct down in ‘22: Two HPD officers discharged, eight suspended. Two Hawaii Police Department officers were discharged and eight received suspensions ranging from one to 21 days in 2022, the department’s annual disciplinary report to the state Legislature revealed. West Hawaii Today.
County to receive donated rapid-response shelters. The Hawaii County Office of Housing and Community Development will soon have another tool for its toolbox to address homelessness and emergencies on the Big Island. The County Council on Wednesday voted 8-0 to accept the donation of 10 Pallet shelters from Maui County valued at $70,000. West Hawaii Today.
U.S. Army Secretary tours Pōhakuloa Training Area on Big Island. The U.S. Secretary of the Army, with an entourage of military personnel and a U.S. Congressman in tow, on Monday toured the rugged terrain at the Pōhakuloa Training Area where soldiers prepare for potential combat with high-powered weapons. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County building evacuated after mayor’s office receives ‘troubling’ call. Authorities evacuated the Maui County building and surrounding areas on Wednesday after police said someone called in a threat. Hawaii News Now.
Report pinpoints state facilities most at risk for sea level rise. On Maui, Department of Education buildings are the most vulnerable to sea level rise among state agencies. Maui News.
Hawaii chef suing billionaire Larry Ellison's company for violating whistleblower's protection act. A Hawaii chef who used to work for Billionaire technology executive Larry Ellison’s Four Seasons Resort on Lanai is suing the tech titan’s company for violating the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and public policy. KITV4.
PVC pipes resembling improvised explosive devices discovered during car crash investigation. Maui police evacuated nearby residents and closed area streets following a single vehicle accident in which police, while conducting a crash investigation, discovered two PVC pipes resembling improvised explosive devices within the involved vehicle. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
After being declared rat-free in 2021, Lehua Island restoration and monitoring continues. Monitoring of native seabird species breeding on the islet by the Kauaʻi Endangered Seabird Recovery Project and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife indicates a success story, based on increased reproductive success following eradication of the rat population. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi residents urged to participate in survey for 2023 Hawaiʻi Housing Planning Study. The County of Kaua‘i Housing Agency urges residents to participate in a telephone and email survey conducted by SMS Research as part of the 2023 Hawai‘i Housing Planning Study. Kauai Now.
A slippah-ry story for Koloa. Chelsey Rivera of Koloa School said it’s hard when students break their slippers while in school. Garden Island.
New clues in Hawai'i whale strandings - Whale and dolphin strandings are generally fatal to the marine mammals involved, but also traumatize their human cousins who attend them. Often, rese...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.