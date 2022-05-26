Support wanes for Hawaii missile defense system, Honolulu Police Department withheld arrest records on chief's son, Kauai ex-councilman sentenced to 20 years for meth ring, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii missile informational session ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s Congressional Leaders Back Off Missile Defense System. After years of arguing in favor of a nearly $2 billion missile defense radar – first on Oahu, then on Kauai – Hawaii’s congressional delegation is backing away from the project. Civil Beat.
Multi-million dollar project aims to beef up security at state facilities targeted by crime. The state said tension during the COVID pandemic caused some state facilities to be targets of crime. KHON2.
Endangered species’ habitats not protected, group says. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was put on notice Wednesday that it is being sued for failing to designate and protect critical habitat for 49 endangered species found nowhere else but Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
UH Study: Hawaiʻi’s COVID Models, Responses, Lessons Learned. The study, written by a group from the Hawaiʻi Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group chaired by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty member Victoria Fan and which included UH-Mānoa researchers, examined different COVID-19 prediction models followed by subsequent policy decisions and lessons learned from the process. Big Island Now.
Surge in Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continues for 9th consecutive week. The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases at 1,098 over the past week, representing the ninth consecutive weekly increase. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, jumped to 18.3% from 16.9% May 18. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Department reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 8,924 new infections. By island, there were 6,475 new infections reported on Oahu, 1,102 on Hawaii Island, 772 on Maui, 443 on Kauai, 18 on Molokai and 11 on Lanai. Another 103 infections were reported out of state. DOH Director Dr. Libby Char has said the average daily case counts are likely five to six times higher than reported, given that results from home test kits are not officially tallied. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Department defends actions following arrest of new police chief’s son. The Honolulu Police Commission is seeking an explanation from police leadership about why the felony arrest of newly appointed Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan’s 36-year-old son was initially concealed from the media and public. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Navy to get violation notice for over-pumping its only Oahu drinking water source. The state Commission on Water Resource Management will issue a notice of violation to the Navy for over-pumping its Waiawa shaft ― in a situation that environmentalists call worrisome. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu’s ERs are overrun with patients, but COVID is only part of the reason. A combination of staffing shortages and overall high patient volume are also contributing to Oahu’s packed ERs. Hawaii News Now.
Oʻahu Summer Fun Program will require keiki to wear face masks indoors. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the move is a precautionary measure as new COVID cases continue to rise in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
County pays $135,000 to settle defamation lawsuit. Hawaii County has agreed to pay $135,000 to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by two former employees who said former county officials besmirched their reputations by telling a newspaper they’d been fired. West Hawaii Today.
Ige Releases $700K For Kolekole Bridge Work. A project to rehabilitate the Kolekole Stream Bridge in East Hawaiʻi received a financial boost from the governor’s office. Big Island Now.
Kalanianaole school play court clears final environmental hurdle. All systems are go for a new covered play court at Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Elementary and Intermediate School in Papaikou. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Victorino asks for “respectful masking” as COVID-19 case counts rise. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is calling for the public to use “respectful masking” and practice “COVIDsense” amid a rise in hospitalizations on Maui. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Cement looks to expand quarry by 45 acres. After hours of comparing reports and asking questions over drainage and future plans, the Maui Planning Commission Tuesday afternoon gave the go-ahead to Hawaiian Cement to increase the size of its quarry in Puunene by more than 45 acres. Maui News.
Maui Fire Department welcomes new $2.5M helicopter with added safety features. Maui County has upgraded its rescue and firefighting capabilities with the arrival of a new $2.5 million helicopter with enhanced safety and hoisting features. Star-Advertiser.
Large Nāpili house should not have gotten green light, Maui council member says. In the latest chapter for a controversial house that towers over other homes in Nāpili, Maui County Council Member Tamara Paltin said her investigation shows the developer shouldn’t have gotten a key exemption that allowed construction to bypass public input. Maui Now.
Kauai
Ex-Kauai Councilman Sentenced To 20 Years For Leading Meth Ring. Arthur Brun was a sitting Kauai County Council member when he led a methamphetamine ring supplied by an infamous prison gang. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Retaliation Accusations Could Sink Biden’s Nominee For US Marshal In Hawaii. Michael Contrades was a defendant in a federal lawsuit that settled for $1.8 million and included a provision that he stay away from the Kauai Police Department until his alleged victim no longer worked there. Civil Beat.
Judges appointed, Meyers to the District Court of the Fifth Circuit. Gregory H. Meyers has been appointed to the District Court of the Fifth Circuit, replacing retired Judge Edmund Acoba. He is currently employed with Meyers &Meyers, LLC. Garden Island.
Governor Ige wrapping up his final term, visit Kauai Chamber meeting. Gov. David Ige spoke on a wide range of subjects Wednesday during his final Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Luncheon as governor. Garden Island.
